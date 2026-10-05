Quote of the day by Shahid Kapoor: ‘When someone is being rude, remember that their behaviour is their karma, your reaction is yours…’
Shahid Kapoor’s words remind us that we cannot always control how people treat us, but we can control what we become in response to it.
Shahid Kapoor is known for his phenomenal acting skills and character development. The actor worked primarily in Hindi films and is often recognised for portraying romantic roles. He is one of the highest-paid Indian actors and has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2012. The actor also received several awards and accolades, including three Filmfare Awards.
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During his deeply spiritual and reflective segment on Raj Shamani’s Figuring Out podcast, Shahid Kapoor spoke about handling hostility, retaining grace, and framing one’s karma as an individual journey with the Divine rather than a reaction to other people.
He said, “If somebody is being mean, let them be mean. You be nice anyways, be kind anyways, because eventually, it’s not between you and them. It’s between you and Him. How did you behave? How did you respond? Did you hold onto your goodness, or did you let their negativity change who you are? It is easy to be kind to people who treat you well; the real test of your character is how you carry yourself in front of people who are bitter, rude, and disrespectful.
What does Shahid Kapoor’s quote mean?
Shahid’s quote highlights that we need to draw a clear line between what another person does and how we choose to respond. You cannot control how someone behaves, and you don't have to take their behaviour as a reflection of your own worth. Even when someone's behaviour is unpleasant or disrespectful, you still have some control over whether you respond with anger, kindness, silence or firmness.
Why is Shahid Kapoor’s quote relevant today?
With social media, workplace pressures and everyday interactions often exposing us to unsolicited opinions and rude comments, the quote is particularly relevant. It is easy to respond instantly, especially when we feel insulted or attacked. But pausing before reacting can prevent someone else's behaviour from determining our own.
More about Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azeem, is best known for his romantic films, but over the years, he has also earned acclaim for taking on challenging and unconventional roles. He was featured in Vivah, Ishq Vishq, Badmash Company, and more.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More