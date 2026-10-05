Quote of the day by Shahid Kapoor: ‘When someone is being rude, remember that their behaviour is their karma, your reaction is yours…’

During his deeply spiritual and reflective segment on Raj Shamani’s Figuring Out podcast, Shahid Kapoor spoke about handling hostility, retaining grace, and framing one’s karma as an individual journey with the Divine rather than a reaction to other people.

Shahid Kapoor is known for his phenomenal acting skills and character development. The actor worked primarily in Hindi films and is often recognised for portraying romantic roles. He is one of the highest-paid Indian actors and has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2012. The actor also received several awards and accolades, including three Filmfare Awards.

He said, “If somebody is being mean, let them be mean. You be nice anyways, be kind anyways, because eventually, it’s not between you and them. It’s between you and Him. How did you behave? How did you respond? Did you hold onto your goodness, or did you let their negativity change who you are? It is easy to be kind to people who treat you well; the real test of your character is how you carry yourself in front of people who are bitter, rude, and disrespectful. ​