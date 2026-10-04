‘Rajpal Yadav wasn't asked to leave Mushtaq Khan's funeral’: Social media creator Nazma Shaikh sets the record straight on viral video

The woman whose videos showed Rajpal Yadav allegedly being asked to leave fellow actor Mushtaq Khan's funeral has now issued a clarification. Social media creator Nazma Shaikh has broken her silence on the controversy after videos surfaced online alleging that he was asked to leave during the prayer meet of actor Mushtaq Khan. Rajpal Yadav at Mushtaq Khan's prayer meet.

Nazma Shaikh addresses the incident Addressing the viral videos and claims circulating online, Nazma said her anger was directed at people taking pictures during the funeral and not at Rajpal Yadav.

On Friday, Nazma shared a video on her social media account, explaining what happened during the prayer meet and burial. She said several reports had created “misconceptions” about the incident and urged people to understand the complete context before drawing conclusions.

In her video, she said, “The reality is that Rajpal bhaiya was very close to Mushtaq Khan. He considered him like an elder brother, and they shared a very close bond. Two hours before Mushtaq Khan’s death, Rajpal Bhaiya was with him. He was also present on the day Mushtaq Khan was taken to the graveyard. He was present at the prayer meet as well….I’m sharing these facts so that people can understand the reality and not be misled by misconceptions.”