Inside Bollywood summer vacations: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput
Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are holidaying with their kids, and serving vacation goals.
Bollywood stars are having the best time enjoying summer, and the pictures on are proof enough. From Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput, to others, stars are enjoying the European summer with their kids.
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Kareena Kapoor and kids celebrate Saif Ali Khan's birthday
On August 16, Kareena posted pictures with Saif and their two boys, Taimur and Jeh. The family rang in Saif's birthday amid sun, sand and the sea. Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die…how boring would life be without you…This insta post pictures are all approved by him, loves it when I post his pictures.”
The pictures show Kareena and Saif dressed in holiday wear; while she chose a stylish white bikini, he complemented her in a white linen shirt and vibrant red shorts. The couple also posted photos of them taking a gondola ride, driving a convertible, walking the streets with their sons, enjoying sunsets, and more.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's holiday with Raha
On August 17, Alia posted pictures from her island holiday with her actor husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter, Raha Kapoor. “Good old days, cuddles and all,” she captioned the post. The post features a picture of the family sitting on a yacht and enjoying the crystal-blue ocean. While Raha looked adorable in a pink bathing suit, Alia wore a turquoise blue outfit with sunnies.
Alia also shared a few more snapshots from the holiday, including a mirror selfie of herself in a white bikini and lace cover-up, a photo of the solar eclipse, a click of her cuddling with her daughter, another in which she showed off her beach waves, and one more photo of a kitten sleeping. Check out the photos here:
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's vacay
Mira Rajput also shared pictures of her and Shahid Kapoor's family holiday on Instagram on August 17. “La Dolce Vita essentials,” she captioned the photos. Fans loved the picture of Mira and Shahid posing on a yacht, with the actor showing off his sculpted muscles and Mira dressed in a brown ensemble. Both accessorised their beach-ready look with sunglasses, while Shahid also wore a beaded neck chain.
Mira also shared photos of the outfit she wore while exploring the island. She chose a white linen, full-body dress featuring a backless silhouette with criss-cross straps, a frilled detail on the neckline, knee-high slits on the side, a relaxed fit, and an ankle-length hem. She paired the dress with a straw hat, sunglasses, a classic vintage watch, and embellished flats. Centre-parted loose tresses and no-makeup makeup rounded off her look.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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