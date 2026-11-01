Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Kajol: Celebrities make splash in stylish outfits at NMACC The Library opening event
The NMACC hosted an event to celebrate the opening of The Library, a cafe-library. Celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and others, attended.
Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) hosted a lavish party to launch The Library. It is a cafe-cum-library, containing over 4,500 books in English and regional languages. Described as ‘made for the curious, where the joy of reading, good conversation, food, and cultural experiences come together under one roof,’ the space is a stylish oasis. For the opening, several celebrities attended in stylish outfits, each distinct and unique.
ALSO READ: Step inside The Library at NMACC: Lavish cafe and reading retreat with 4,500 books and stunning interiors
1. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor wore a silk shirt with a relaxed fit. It had a pastel paisley print, which she paired with wide-legged, pleated black trousers. She wore a red belt to break the monotony and add a pop of colour. The belt featured the Sabyasachi tiger logo. She matched the colour of the belt with her clutch and pointed-toe heels. Saif Ali Khan contrasted Bebo's dark neutral tones with a warm beige suit, looking dapper in the polished style.
2. Kajol and Nysa
The mother-daughter duo complemented each other with yin-yang energy. Nysa Devgn wore an ivory ensemble, featuring an oversized top with a trailing panel and silver trousers. Kajol wore a fitted black ensemble, with bottoms decked in sequin embellishments. The duo went for opposite ends of the colour spectrum, yet complemented each other perfectly.
3. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Shahid opted for a simple, clean ensemble with a deep navy shirt and matching tailored trousers, keeping the style minimalist. Mira Rajput wore a romantic dress. The blue midi dress, with its structured belt and skirt detailing, made her look straight out of a fairy tale.
4. Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan embraced a monochrome black aesthetic for the evening, exuding fierce sartorial energy. She wore a black ensemble with a matching clutch and pointed-toe heels. Her dangling earrings added sparkle. The short, wavy hair gave a pleasant youthful touch. The look demonstrates another style lesson: let your accessories stand out against a monochrome outfit.
5. Vikrant Massey
Vikrant Massey went for a classic look, wearing a navy blazer layered over an open-collar white shirt, paired with light grey trousers. He styled it with brown leather shoes. The look captured smart evening dressing.
The celebrities offered plenty of fashion and styling notes, from coordinated accessories to contrasting colours. For evening looks, there are infinite possibilities: you can go for pastels, all-black ensembles, or different silhouettes, as long as your outfit reflects your personality and you feel comfortable.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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