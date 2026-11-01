Step inside The Library at NMACC: Lavish cafe and reading retreat with 4,500 books and stunning interiors
NMACC’s The Library blends a café, bookstore and elegant interiors. Visitors can browse more than 4,500 books, relax in reading nooks and enjoy food and drinks.
Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opened the doors to its newest addition, The Library, on October 31. Several celebrities stepped out to attend the opening ceremony, and the official Instagram handle of NMACC also shared a video giving a peek into what's in store for visitors.
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Earlier, in September, NMACC posted a video teasing the interiors of The Library when they were still in their initial stages. Now, the completed cafe cum library has become a space ‘made for the curious, where the joy of reading, good conversation, food, and cultural experiences come together under one roof’.
Introducing The Library at NMACC
The caption of the post, which gives a tour of the interiors of The Library, reads, “Come by to browse an eclectic collection of over 4,500 books across English and regional languages, discover your next favourite read, and share a thoughtfully crafted culinary experience from breakfast through evening drinks. From quiet moments with a book to creative workshops and shared conversations, it’s a cultural home shaped by books and shared experiences, where every visit offers a reason to turn the page. Settle into The Library at NMACC, share a meal, and see where the day takes you. We look forward to welcoming you on the 1st of November.”
The interiors
If NMACC's existing spaces were Broadway-meets-Bombay, the newly opened The Library is a private library meets a Parisian apartment. The space is the result of minimalism meeting tastefully executed maximalism, meant for visitors to relax with a book and linger, marvelling at the interiors.
One enters the multi-level cafe through elegant, wood-framed glass doors, with the entryway featuring textured, 3D floral designs on the walls and a gold sign announcing that you are at The Library. The space is designed like a cafe-meets-bookstore, featuring an entire level dedicated to reading while lounging on comfy couches, and another level divided into spaces such as a bar, a patisserie, a dining area, and reading nooks.
A vaulted grid-like skylight ceiling floods the room with light, and an ornate, scalloped ceiling medallion with feathered plasterwork adds a touch of maximal elegance to the space. Wooden panelling, double-height walls, fluted detailing, an ascending dark wooden spiral staircase, a tree right inside the cafe, crystal chandeliers, towering custom bookshelves, and decorative wood flooring create a space you would want to go back to again and again.
The Library opening event
On October 31, Nita Ambani, founder of NMACC, and Isha Ambani hosted an opening ceremony for The Library. The event was attended by celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Orry, Mira Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Sonali Kulkarni, Manish Malhotra, Sonali Bendre, and others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More