Step inside The Library at NMACC: Lavish cafe and reading retreat with 4,500 books and stunning interiors

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opened the doors to its newest addition, The Library, on October 31. Several celebrities stepped out to attend the opening ceremony, and the official Instagram handle of NMACC also shared a video giving a peek into what's in store for visitors.

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Earlier, in September, NMACC posted a video teasing the interiors of The Library when they were still in their initial stages. Now, the completed cafe cum library has become a space ‘made for the curious, where the joy of reading, good conversation, food, and cultural experiences come together under one roof’.