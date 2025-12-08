Kate Winslet calls widespread weight loss drug use frightening: ‘Do they know what they are putting in their bodies?’

Weight loss drugs, such as the GLP-1 receptor agonists Ozempic and Wegovy, have become quite popular among those struggling with losing weight and controlling their blood sugar. However, Hollywood starlet Kate Winslet finds the current prevalence of drugs concerning. Kate Winslet expressed her concern with the prevalence of weight loss drugs and injectables. (AFP)

In an interview with the Sunday Times shared on December 6, Kate opened up about the concerning popularity of weight loss drugs and her thoughts on injectables like Botox and fillers.

Kate Winslet on weight loss drugs

Calling the dependence of people's self-esteem on how they look devastating and frightening, Kate noted that, "it’s puzzling because I have moments when I think it’s better, when I look at actresses at events dressed how they want, whichever shape. But then so many people are on weight-loss drugs.”

Kate Winslet highlighted the beauty of ageing and said, "My favourite thing is when your hands get old."(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

“It’s so varied. Some are making choices to be themselves, others do everything they can to not be themselves,” Kate added.

She also questioned people taking these drugs about whether they know what they are putting in their bodies. "The disregard for one’s health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever. It is f*****g chaos out there.”

‘My favourite thing is when your hands get old…’

Kate also highlighted the beauty of ageing and criticised social media for negatively affecting the mental health of impressionable youth. She also implored women to embrace the ageing process and not choose injectables like Botox and fillers to change their appearance.

"My favourite thing is when your hands get old," she explained. “That’s life, in your hands. Some of the most beautiful women I know are over 70, and what upsets me is that young women have no concept of what being beautiful actually is. What idea of perfection are people aspiring to?”

Bashing media for bullying her when she herself was a young actor, Kate said, “If I could turn back the clock, I would have used my voice in a completely different way...I would have said to journalists, 'Don't you dare treat me like this. I'm a young woman, my body is changing, I'm figuring it out, I'm deeply insecure, I'm terrified, don't make this any harder than it already is.' That's bullying and actually borderline abusive.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.