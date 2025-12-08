Fitness expert shares simple 10,000-step weight loss plan to shed 4 kg in 30 days

Have you ever thought about how simple walking can be for your health? Imagine putting on your favourite sneakers, stepping outside, and starting a journey that improves your physical health and lifts your mood. People are now following fitness goals set by influencers, especially the well-known 10,000-step challenge. Check whether walking 10,000 steps helps with weight loss, especially in a 30-day plan to lose 4 kilograms. Struggling to lose weight in 30 days? Fitness expert shares tips to walk 10,000 steps every single day without fail(Adobe Stock)

A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that reaching the 10,000 step goal can lower your risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease. You can still gain health benefits even if you don’t get 10,000 steps. A review of a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that walking just 2,600 steps can reduce the risk of early death. Health benefits increase as you walk more, with the gains around 8,800 steps.

Why do people aim for 10,000 steps a day?

People aiming for 10,000 steps a day can feel overwhelmed, especially if they have a busy job or family duties. "It can become more stressful than helpful. This is where taking a 30-day approach can help," fitness expert Varun Rattan tells Health Shots. By gradually increasing your steps each month, you can build your endurance and make walking a regular part of your daily routine.

What is the 30-day walk challenge?

To get the most from your walking challenge, you need a clear plan. "Break the journey into smaller steps to stay motivated and on track", says Rattan. Here’s a simple plan for your 30 days:

Weeks 1-2: Start by setting a comfortable baseline for your steps. For many people, this is around 5,000 to 6,000 steps. "Each day, aim to add 500 more steps," the expert shares. You can use a pedometer or a smartphone app to keep track of your progress.

Weeks 3-4: Aim for 8,000 to 10,000 steps each day. Include different activities, like taking the stairs instead of the elevator, parking farther away, or going for a walk during your lunch break.

How to make walking more enjoyable?

Walking the same route every day can make you feel tired or bored. So it is important to keep it fun. Here are some ideas to make your walking routine more enjoyable:

Incorporate interval training: Alternate between walking quickly and slowly. "For example, walk briskly for 3 minutes, then slow down for 2 minutes", explains the expert. This approach helps you reach your step goal faster and can improve your heart health.

Explore new routes: Change your surroundings. "Walk in a nearby park, around your neighbourhood, or even in shopping malls," suggests Rattan. New sights can help you avoid boredom.

Listen to music or podcasts: Listening to audio content while walking can make your stroll more enjoyable. You can learn something new or get caught up in your favourite music.

How does walking help you stay active?

Walking is a great way to stay active. When combined with a balanced diet, it can boost your weight-loss efforts. Here are some tasty and healthy recipe ideas to keep you energised:

Breakfast: Start your day with energy. You can make a hearty whole wheat egg pizza or a soft egg uttapam. Both are high in protein and provide healthy carbs to boost your metabolism.

Lunch: Avoid refined carbs and choose a fibre-rich brown-rice risotto. "This dish has no added oil, making it heart-healthy and helping to control hunger", says the expert. You can stay focused on your walking challenge.

Evening snack: Looking for a quick snack? Try healthy nachos made from nachni (ragi) flour, topped with a nutritious cream sauce. This is a tasty way to satisfy your cravings while staying on track.

Dinner: End your day with a colourful stir-fried vegetable tofu salad. "This dish is filling and full of nutrients", says the expert. Add spinach and sprouts for extra health benefits.

Why is it so hard to stick to an exercise routine?

Is it hard to stick to our walking goal? Whether it’s bad weather, a packed schedule, or just a lack of motivation, here are some tips to help you stay on track:

Remind yourself of the benefits: Walking can help you lose weight. "It also reduces stress and improves your sleep explains the expert.

Create a support system: Tell your friends, family, or online groups about your goals. Having someone to support you or check in with can give you the motivation you need.

Reward yourself: Celebrate daily milestones or the overall success of the 30-day challenge. "Treat yourself to new walking shoes, a spa day, or a cosy movie night," suggests the expert.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)