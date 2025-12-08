Doctor shares why fit 37-year-old Bengaluru man who never smoked needed 2 heart stents

Heart attack is one of the leading causes of death in the world. India, in 2022, recorded 32,457 heart attack deaths, a significant increase over the past three years, according to data shared by the National Institutes of Health. According to Dr Ahmed, the man ran 5 km every morning, avoided junk food, didn’t smoke, didn’t drink, slept on time, and did everything ‘right.’ (Freepik (Representational image))

For many, heart attacks are always so sudden. However, educating oneself about it and getting screened regularly can prevent a painful outcome. On November 15, Dr Jubair Ahmed, lifestyle and preventive medicine, a general practitioner (GP) from Delhi, shared the real hidden cause behind sudden heart disease diagnosis in an Instagram post.

The expert shared a real-life incident about a 37-year-old man from Bengaluru who ran 5 km daily, avoided junk food and smoking, and still needed 2 heart stents.

What happened to the Bengaluru man?

According to Dr Ahmed, he ran 5 km every morning, avoided junk food, didn’t smoke, didn’t drink, slept on time, and did everything ‘right.’ However, last month, this 37-year-old Bengaluru man landed in the Cath (Cardiac Catheterisation) lab with chest pressure and left arm heaviness. “An angiography showed two major blockages. He needed two stents,” Dr Ahmed added.

Here's the real hidden cause behind his diagnosis, which, as per Dr Ahmed, most people never check:

1. Genetic/family risk

Dr Ahmed called having a genetic risk or family history of heart diseases the silent killer. He explained, “If your father/uncle had early heart issues, your risk is 2 to 3 times higher – even if you’re fit, lean, and active.”

2. Lipoprotein(a)

According to Dr Ahmed, it is the most dangerous cholesterol and is not checked in routine tests. “Normal lipid profile is NOT enough. Lp(a) is purely genetic. High levels clog arteries even if LDL is ‘normal,’” he added.

3. High stress and corporate lifestyle

“5 km running ≠ stress management. Stress increases adrenaline, BP, inflammation, and causes microplaque formation,” Dr Ahmed noted.

4. Inflammation (CRP)

As per the expert, many ‘fit’ people have hidden inflammation, which leads to faster artery damage. Moreover, he highlighted that it is not measured in regular check-ups.

5. Poor sleep quality

“Sleeping 6 hours with screens till midnight leads to metabolic strain. It also raises cortisol, thickens blood, and increases plaque instability,” Dr Ahmed highlighted.

6. Misleading fitness beliefs

Lastly, many believe running keeps you fit. However, it doesn’t guarantee clean arteries. “Heart disease = genes + lifestyle + inflammation + stress + sleep + lipoprotein,” Dr Ahmed highlighted.

The tests every Indian above 25 must do

Lipoprotein(a)

hs-CRP (inflammation marker)

ApoB

HbA1c

Fasting Insulin

Vit D

Homocysteine

TMT(If symptoms)

Coronary calcium score ( above 35years)

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.