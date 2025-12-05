Looking at other stunning signature pieces by Greek jeweller behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu's majestic engagement ring

Who does not like a statement piece of jewellery? Let us just be honest, all of us love jewellery, and especially those statement pieces, the ones that stand out from the others. Such a statement piece was actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's portrait-cut diamond ring. It is designed by Athens-based Theodoros Savopoulos, a passionate jeweller from Greece who remains purposefully unknown to most. Theodoros Savopoulos, based in Athens, blends vintage and contemporary styles of jewellery.(Instagram/@a2zadvisory)

According to A2Z, the jeweller Theodoros Savopoulos operates almost entirely below the radar, and with a limited yearly production of one-of-a-kind jewellery. One of their Instagram post reveals that Theodoros caters to an ‘exclusive clientele of the most discerning collectors and connoisseurs.’ His creations are highly creative, contemporary and gem-centric, and his work sparks curiosity and fascination.

What makes Theodoros Savopoulos' jewellery stand out from the others?

Theodoros carves his jewellery in not just a contemporary way. It has more to it, that really makes it exclusive.

He designs his pieces with inspiration from nature and natural phenomena along with cultural references from the past. He interprets these ideas in a fresh and contemporary way.

Theodoros' jewellery has been exhibited at Jewellery Arabia in Bahrain (2018 & 2019) with A2Z Advisory, and Tefaf Maastricht (2020) with Symbolic & Chase.

Looking at some other pieces by Theodoros Savopoulos

The second slide of A2Z Advisory's post shows a pair of stunning earrings.

The earrings feature a geometric design with a combination of different diamond cuts and shapes, seemingly marquise, princess, and oval cuts.

The sixth slide shows a wonderful pair of drop earrings.

Crafted in Theodoros' signature contemporary style, the earrings appear to be made of a clear, possibly glass or crystal, material, which is stacked in an elegant floral or cross shape. They reflect light, showing a small rainbow spectrum on one of the pieces.

The stud part comprised two pieces of crystal stacked opposite to each other, making it nothing less than a statement wear.

The ninth slide of the carousel featured a gold and diamond band ring. With a distinctively beautiful design, the ring was seen engraved with several large diamonds set into a tapering golden band.