Doctor reveals why you should drink hot water every morning on an empty stomach: Natural detox to fat loss

Drinking hot water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach has been known to be beneficial for overall health. According to a report shared by Medical News Today, when had in the morning, hot water may have additional benefits, such as aiding digestion, improving circulation, and reducing stress. Hot water wakes up the lymphatic system, flushes out toxins, and triggers a powerful natural detox process. (Freepik)

On December 5, Dr John Valentine, a board-certified MD, shed light on these and many other benefits of drinking hot water regularly in an Instagram post. Here are all the benefits he shared:

Why should you drink hot water on an empty stomach?

According to Dr John, if you drink hot water every morning on an empty stomach, here are all the things that will happen to your body:

1. Detoxification

Dr John noted that first, your organs will undergo a detoxification process. He explained, “Hot water wakes up the lymphatic system, flushes out toxins, and triggers a powerful natural detox process.”

2. Fat loss

When you start drinking hot water regularly, as per the expert, by the third day, you will start burning more bad fat without even changing your diet. “Hot water boosts metabolism, which helps burn stored fat,” he added.

3. Improved body functions

When you start sticking to the routine, after a week of drinking hot water on an empty stomach, Dr John noted that your blood circulation will improve, blood vessels will dilate, blood will flow more efficiently, nutrients will travel faster, and metabolic waste will be expelled more effectively.

The result?

According to him, when all these benefits start to show up, you will have a healthier, more energetic body and a transformed digestive system. He added, “Hot water stimulates digestive enzymes, improves nutrient absorption, and eliminates bloating.”

Additionally, your headaches will disappear. He explained, “If your migraine is caused by dehydration or muscle tension, hot water acts like a natural remedy.”

And that's not all. According to him, drinking hot water regularly will also help boost anti-ageing effects, such as clearer skin, a brighter complexion, and restored elasticity.

“All thanks to toxin elimination and better skin hydration. A simple glass of hot water on an empty stomach can change everything,” he added.