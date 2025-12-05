Fortis gastroenterologist reveals if Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s diet works or not: ‘Can trigger quick fat loss but…’

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Victoria Beckham and a few other celebrities have one thing in common – they are known for following the monotropic diet, where in you eat only one type of food consistently. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma religiously follow the monotropic diet.

On December 2, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj with over 10 years of experience, spoke at length about the monotropic diet, why it works, and what you need to keep in mind if you plan to follow the footsteps of these celebrities.

Anushka Sharma’s favourite style of dieting

The video begins with an old clip of Anushka sharing, “I do eat the same thing almost every day sometimes. Khichdi and baingan bhaja for a month straight for dinner.” Highlighting this celebrity health routine of eating one type of food every day for months, Dr Vatsya explained that it is called a monotropic diet.

In the caption, the gastroenterologist explained. “Most people chase complicated diets, but the truth is shocking: many athletes and celebrities stay lean simply by eating less variety, not more. The Monotropic Diet strips your meals down to one food type at a time, making discipline effortless.”

However, he warned, “Yes, it can trigger quick fat loss…but without balanced nutrients, it can also backfire.”

What is a monotropic diet, and how does it work?

The monotropic diet that Anushka Sharma refers to in the video is a major reason behind the lean and disciplined physiques of athletes and celebrities like herself and her husband, Virat Kohli, as per Dr Vatsya.

“A monotropic diet means eating only one type of food at each meal or throughout the day. This makes portion control easier, simplifies digestion, and naturally reduces calorie intake,” he explained.

These particular benefits lead to short-term fat loss, Dr Vatsya explained. “Simplicity is the strength of this diet. No calorie counting, no confusion. Just one consistent meal routine,” he added.

However, it is also important to keep in mind that while following the monotropic diet, no single food item can provide all the nutrients your body needs. “If you follow this diet, it's important to monitor your macronutrients and micronutrients,” Dr Vatsya cautioned.

