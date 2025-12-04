Delhi cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares personal safety guidelines in the face of worsening air quality

Air pollution has long been among the greatest silent threats in Delhi, heightening its intensity significantly during winter. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city has crossed the Severe 400 mark multiple times over the last decade, and was at the Very Poor mark of 342 at 4 pm on Wednesday, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. Breathing clean air is a daily choice — and small habits, as per Dr Chopra, create a big impact. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The condition has led to hospitals seeing an influx of patients suffering from respiratory illness. Living in Delhi over the past 72 years, Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist (functional medicine and disease reversal) with over 40 years of experience, is stunned by the state of his hometown and comes forward on Instagram to help his fellow citizens fight the disaster.

Dr Chopra firmly believes that the state of air pollution in Delhi should not be normalised at any point. "Breathing clean air is a daily choice — and small habits create a big impact," he writes in the caption of an informational post on December 4, alongside a survival guide chart for staying in the city. The chart comprises two slides, one listing dietary guidelines and the other, general advice.

Dietary guidelines to fight air pollution

1. Increase the intake of food that helps in fighting pollution

Lemon

Turmeric

Spinach

Grapes

Avocados

Nuts

Pomegranates

Kiwis

Beetroot juice

Leafy Greens

2. Consume targeted supplements

Vitamin C + Vitamin E for antioxidants

Curcumin to reduce inflammation

Quercetin to reduce oxidative stress

Beta carotene to protect from cellular damage

Sulforaphane to boost detoxification

3. Additional supplements

Vitamin B-Complex

Vitamin D during high pollution days

Omega-3 for Fatty Acids

N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC) for lung health

CoQ10 to improve oxygenation

General rules to help tackle rising AQI

1. Guidelines to improve air quality inside home

Have indoor plants, such as snake plant, spider plant, rubber plant, aloe vera, and money plant

Use humidifier

Regularly use air purifier

Allow outdoor ventilation only when the AQI is low

2. Basic rules to follow

Wear N95 masks when outdoor

Keep children and elderly indoors

Keep air purifier on while sleeping

Avoid outdoor workouts

Hydrate well

Regularly check AQI

3. Things to avoid

Burning candles or incense

Smoking and vaping

Burning wood or trash

Using aerosol sprays

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.