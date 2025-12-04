Delhi cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares personal safety guidelines in the face of worsening air quality
Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra highlights ways to safeguard against rising air pollution in the national capital.
Air pollution has long been among the greatest silent threats in Delhi, heightening its intensity significantly during winter. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city has crossed the Severe 400 mark multiple times over the last decade, and was at the Very Poor mark of 342 at 4 pm on Wednesday, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.
The condition has led to hospitals seeing an influx of patients suffering from respiratory illness. Living in Delhi over the past 72 years, Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist (functional medicine and disease reversal) with over 40 years of experience, is stunned by the state of his hometown and comes forward on Instagram to help his fellow citizens fight the disaster.
Dr Chopra firmly believes that the state of air pollution in Delhi should not be normalised at any point. "Breathing clean air is a daily choice — and small habits create a big impact," he writes in the caption of an informational post on December 4, alongside a survival guide chart for staying in the city. The chart comprises two slides, one listing dietary guidelines and the other, general advice.
Dietary guidelines to fight air pollution
1. Increase the intake of food that helps in fighting pollution
- Lemon
- Turmeric
- Spinach
- Grapes
- Avocados
- Nuts
- Pomegranates
- Kiwis
- Beetroot juice
- Leafy Greens
2. Consume targeted supplements
- Vitamin C + Vitamin E for antioxidants
- Curcumin to reduce inflammation
- Quercetin to reduce oxidative stress
- Beta carotene to protect from cellular damage
- Sulforaphane to boost detoxification
3. Additional supplements
- Vitamin B-Complex
- Vitamin D during high pollution days
- Omega-3 for Fatty Acids
- N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC) for lung health
- CoQ10 to improve oxygenation
General rules to help tackle rising AQI
1. Guidelines to improve air quality inside home
- Have indoor plants, such as snake plant, spider plant, rubber plant, aloe vera, and money plant
- Use humidifier
- Regularly use air purifier
- Allow outdoor ventilation only when the AQI is low
2. Basic rules to follow
- Wear N95 masks when outdoor
- Keep children and elderly indoors
- Keep air purifier on while sleeping
- Avoid outdoor workouts
- Hydrate well
- Regularly check AQI
3. Things to avoid
- Burning candles or incense
- Smoking and vaping
- Burning wood or trash
- Using aerosol sprays
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
