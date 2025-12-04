Florida OB-GYN shares 5 pillars of healthy pregnancy, explains why preparation is important for both women and men

When it comes to pregnancy, most people assume the responsibility lies solely with the woman - but experts say the groundwork for a healthy pregnancy starts much earlier and involves both partners. Preconception isn’t just about taking prenatal vitamins or avoiding certain foods; it’s a shared commitment that can shape outcomes for the mother and baby. According to Dr Ghulmiyyah, preconception is important for a healthy pregnancy. (Unsplash)

Also Read | UK doctor warns pregnancy symptoms are linked to sperm quality: ‘Fathers who smoke, eat poorly pass risk for…’

Dr Labib Ghulmiyyah, an obstetrician-gynaecologist specialising in high-risk pregnancy and maternal-foetal medicine, is breaking down why the foundations of a healthy pregnancy are laid long before conception. In the November 7 episode of The Ultimate Human Podcast, the gynaecologist highlights, “Most people prepare months for a wedding, but almost none prepare for pregnancy,” stressing the importance of preconception for both women and men.

Pregnancy preparation is important

After years of caring for high-risk pregnancies, Dr Ghulmiyyah”s most important takeaway is that most women walk into pregnancy totally unprepared. He highlights, “One thing I tell pregnant patients, or ideally before they get pregnant, is to prepare for the pregnancy as much as they prepare for their wedding.”

He also mentions that there is very little evidence-based medical advice for pregnant women. The gynaecologist explains, “We don't do randomised clinical trials on pregnant women because nobody wants to mess with a woman while she has a fetus in the womb. I constantly am asked the question, can I take this during pregnancy? Can I take that during pregnancy? And there's very little evidence for us to fall back on. We have clinical trials on just about everything, but we rarely do them on women while they're in the process of bearing children.”

The five pillars of healthy pregnancy

Dr Ghulmiyyah’s approach is to treat pregnancy preparation like marathon training, built on the following five essential pillars:

Nutrition

Sleep

Movement

Connection

Support

He notes that those who take time to prepare for pregnancy tend to face fewer complications, including pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, and pre-term labour.

Preconception for men

Dr Ghulmiyyah stresses, “Pregnancy is not a one-player game, both parents are shaping life.” While he highlights the important role support and partnership play during pregnancy, he adds that men’s involvement goes much further than simply being supportive.

He explains, “We assume that she's carrying the pregnancy. Yes, of course. But again, he's giving half of the genetic material and this genetic material can epigenetically change in the womb.” The gynaecologist highlights that while emotional support can make a real difference in pregnant women’s physiological health, it is also important for men to optimise nutritional deficiencies and get tested for genetic mutations before conception. Their stress levels, diet, and exposure to toxins, all matter. Dr Ghulmiyyah recommends taking at least six months to prepare for pregnancy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.