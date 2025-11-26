Oxford-trained gynaecologist reveals all about cancer-preventing HPV vaccine: ‘Men should also take’

Although multiple types of cancer continue to claim lives every year, there is one, which can be prevented through a vaccine. Dr Tanaya Narendra, commonly known on Instagram as Dr Cuterus, is an Oxford University-trained doctor and embryologist. On Tuesday, she shared a post in which she explained what kind of vaccine boosts resistance of cancers caused by HPV, mainly cervical cancer. Dr Tanaya urges men to take the vaccine too as it prevents cancer in their penis, anus and even mouth.(Unsplash/representational)

Dr Tanaya keeps sharing posts about sexual and reproductive health. Her recent post was also on a similar topic. She said that although cancer caused by HPV is the only curable type of cancer, it is the second most common type among Indian women, which claims several lives every year.

Shedding light on the awareness of the disease, she further explained that men and women, between 9 and 45 years of age can take the vaccine to keep HPV causing cancers at bay.

What is an HPV vaccine?

HPV or human papillomavirus vaccine develops resistance against a group of viruses that cause multiple types of cancers including genital cancer. Cervical cancer is the most common type of cancer caused by HPV.

In cervical cancer, the disease affects the cervix or the lower end of the uterus.

What kind of HPV vaccine should you take?

Dr Tanaya advised to opt for Cervavac for those taking the shot between 9 and 26 years of age. Cervavac is a vaccine that is made in India and costs around ₹2000 per dose.

Those between 9 and 46 years of age can opt for Cervavac or Gardasil 4 or Gardasil 9.

Gardasil is manufactured in the United States, making it a bit expensive than Cervavac. Gardasil 4 is priced around ₹4500, while Gardasil 9 costs around ₹10,000.

Those below the age of 15 should take two doses of HPV vaccine and ones beyond this age should take three doses.

Men should also opt for HPV vaccine

Men can also opt for HPV vaccine doses. They might not be victims of cervical cancer, but cancer-causing HPV, can also develop inside genital organs.

For men, HPV can potentially cause cancer in penis, anus or even their mouth.

Irrespective of gender or sexual activity, Dr Tanaya urges everyone to go ahead and get a shot of HPV vaccine to lead a healthy life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.