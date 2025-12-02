UK doctor warns pregnancy symptoms are linked to sperm quality: ‘Fathers who smoke, eat poorly pass risk for…’

Prepping for pregnancy, including conceiving a child and taking care of your health before making a decision to give birth to a baby, often falls on the woman. But is it only the mother whose health plays a major role in determining if you will have a smooth pregnancy and a healthy baby? Poor sperm quality is linked to ‘higher rates of pregnancy complications like gestational diabetes and preeclampsia.’ (Unsplash)

According to Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, the answer is a resounding no. In a November 29 Instagram video, he explained that if you are a man planning to have a baby, your sperm health could impact the pregnancy and the health of any future child.

Are pregnancy symptoms linked to sperm quality?

According to Dr Rajan, whatever pregnancy symptoms a woman experiences during her pregnancy are dependent on the man's sperm quality. Sharing the example of how he prepared before he and his partner decided to have a baby, the surgeon revealed, “Last year, I let myself go and realised I needed to sort out my health before trying for a child.”

“Sperm take around 74 days to develop, which means I had to start making changes at least three months before trying,” Dr Rajan added. He stressed that pregnancy preparation isn't just a woman's job.

Rather, poor sperm quality is linked to ‘higher rates of pregnancy complications like gestational diabetes and preeclampsia.’ He added that as a man, a lot of factors influence not just your sperm's genetic material but its epigenetic tags. They are:

Diet

Lifestyle

Stress levels

Moreover, according to the surgeon, studies show that “fathers who smoke, eat poorly, and live sedentary lifestyles pass on the risk for obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease to their future offspring.”

What can fathers do?

Dr Rajan shared a preconception playbook for men to optimise their health and, in turn, their baby's health. He recommended, “Quit smoking and minimise or quit alcohol to limit changes to sperm morphology and count. If she has to give up wine, so do you.”

According to him, these micronutrients and healthy life practices matter:

Folate isn't just for women; in men, low folate is linked to poor sperm health.

Vitamin D is crucial for the development of healthy sperm and the placenta.

Zinc supports sperm motility and testosterone levels.

Omega-3 can improve sperm quality.

Fix your sleep. Poor sleep is linked to reduced sperm quality and a lower total sperm count.

Prioritise exercise as a daily ritual.

De-stress. Chronic stress messes with your sperm. Meditate, go for a walk, or scream into a pillow. “Do what you need to unwind without resorting to destructive habits,” Dr Rajan advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.