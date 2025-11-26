AIIMS-trained neurologist explains what happens when a pregnant woman inhales polluted air: 'May increase risk of...'

In a November 21 Instagram post, Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, consultant neurologist at IBS Hospital, Lajpat Nagar, and founder of HealthPil.com, shared: “The air we are breathing is harmful for pregnant women and newborns. Pollution can affect fetal development and may increase the risk of autism.”

The silent threat: Delhi's toxic air and the unborn

He highlighted how PM2.5 particles invade the bloodstream, cross the placenta, and stunt fetal brain growth. “I have spoken multiple times about how air pollution doesn't just harm the lungs, it's affecting all organs of our body and especially the neurological risks associated with it. Recent research shows these microscopic (PM2.5) particles can enter the bloodstream, reach the brain, trigger inflammation, and over time, they can slow brain growth, impair memory and attention. During pregnancy, the developing fetal brain is extremely sensitive to inflammation and toxins. When a pregnant woman inhales polluted air, PM2.5 particles can enter her bloodstream, cross the placenta, and reach the baby,” Dr Chawla shared.

Increased risk of autism, impaired brain growth

He further explained the devastating effects, and said: “This exposure has been linked to lower birth weight, impaired brain growth, and delays in early cognitive milestones. The fetal brain is growing at a rapid pace, and even small disruptions during this time can have long-term effects on learning, behaviour, and emotional development. In fact, studies have shown that even a small rise in PM2.5 levels correlates with a 10-16 percent drop in children's math scores, a 7-9 percent fall in reading performance, and a significant increase in the risk of repeating a class.”

Dr Chawla said, “There is also evidence that exposure during pregnancy and early childhood may be linked to a higher risk of autism spectrum disorder. While pollution might not directly 'cause' autism, it may act as a risk multiplier in young, growing brains. So, what can parents and caregivers do now?”

Protect your unborn child

Based on ‘what he tells his own patients’, Dr Chawla advised:

⦿ Limit outdoor activity on high-pollution days.

⦿ Keep windows closed when air quality is worse during the day, but ventilate when it's safer.

⦿ Use HEPA air purifiers at home.

⦿ For children above six, consider N95 masks when they go out during smog peaks.

⦿ If possible, spend high-smog days in cleaner areas.

He concluded, “Many renowned doctors, including top experts from AIIMS, have called this a public health crisis. We need urgent, long-term reforms from the government to ensure cleaner air. The well-being of our children and the next generation is at stake.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.