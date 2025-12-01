Physician reveals father's pre-conception fitness affects pregnancy outcomes like morning sickness and pre-eclampsia

For years, pregnancy symptoms and complications - from morning sickness to pre-eclampsia - have been viewed almost entirely through the lens of a woman’s health. Pre-conception advice has traditionally focused on the mother alone, but emerging research now shows that the father’s health matters just as much. A man’s fitness, lifestyle habits, and overall wellbeing before conception can influence the quality of his sperm - which in turn affects how the pregnancy progresses. Pregnancy is a shared journey, hence paternal pre-conception health is just as important as the mother's.(Pexel)

Dr Sermed Mezher, a family medicine physician and health content creator based out of England, has revealed that pregnancy outcomes such as morning sickness and pre-eclampsia are influenced by the father’s genes just as much as the mother’s. In an Instagram video posted on December 1, the physician explains how the father’s fitness levels, smoking and alcohol habits, and chronic conditions like obesity or nutritional deficiencies can shape the course of pregnancy and even impact a child’s post-natal health.

Sperms carry genetic information

Dr Mezher points out that sperms carry way more than just DNA - they contain epigenetic information that can influence how genes are transferred to the developing embryo. This means that the father’s health before conception is just as important as the mother’s - and it influences various pregnancy outcomes.

The physician explains, “Emerging research shows that a father’s health before conception can influence certain pregnancy outcomes, including the risk of conditions like pre-eclampsia. Sperm carries not only DNA, but also epigenetic information - chemical markers that can change how genes are switched on or off in the developing embryo.”

Paternal health before conception matters

According to Dr Mezher, a father’s daily habits and health factors - such as obesity and nutritional deficiencies - in the three months leading up to conception can influence pregnancy outcomes as well as the child’s health after birth. He explains, “Factors such as smoking, obesity, heavy alcohol use, and certain nutritional deficiencies in the father have been linked to subtle changes in sperm that may affect placental development, a key element in pre-eclampsia, risks of morning sickness, and even how physically fit the child ends up becoming.”

The physician attributes these effects to epigenetic changes in DNA that are shaped by the father’s lifestyle. He explains, “It's thought that this could be happening because of something called epigenetic changes in the DNA. Like if the father trains a lot, then that might trigger an on switch for genes that code for muscle mass and fitness that can be transferred.”

Men’s role in ensuring a smooth pregnancy

Dr Mezher emphasises that these findings do not suggest paternal health is the primary driver of pregnancy outcomes - pre-eclampsia remains largely linked to maternal factors - but they do reinforce that both parents contribute far more than just genetic material and it is not just the woman's responsibility to ensure a smooth pregnancy. He suggests, “Improving male pre-conception health through good nutrition, exercise, avoiding smoking, and managing chronic conditions can support healthier sperm and, in turn, may contribute to more stable early pregnancy development.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.