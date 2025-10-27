Did you know babies don't sweat much? Physician explains why excessive sweating could be a sign of chronic heart disease

Did you know that babies don’t actually sweat much? Unlike adults, their tiny bodies regulate temperature differently because their sweat glands are still developing. So, if your baby seems to sweat frequently or excessively, it might signal something more than just warmth or activity. According to Dr Mezher, excessive sweating in babies could be a cause for concern. (Unsplash)

Dr Sermed Mezher, a family medicine physician and health content creator based out of England, shared the interesting fact that babies rarely sweat - and when they do excessively, it could be a cause for concern. In an Instagram video posted on October 27, the physician reacts to a clip of a woman showing her sweaty baby and explains that such excessive sweating may indicate an underlying medical condition.

Should babies sweat?

Dr Mezher explains that babies typically don’t sweat much because their sweat glands are still immature and not yet fully developed. In fact, the physician notes that babies are more likely to experience dry skin than excessive sweating.

He elaborates, “Instead, infants rely more on other mechanisms - like increased blood flow to the skin or changes in body position - to regulate their temperature. Because of this, mild warmth or activity usually doesn’t cause a baby to sweat noticeably.”

When to worry

Dr Mezher warns that persistent or uncontrollable sweating, especially while feeding or sleeping, is not normal, and can be a sign of chronic disease. Possible causes could be linked to heart problems, infections, metabolic or endocrine disorders. He points out, “That could include things like excessive production of thyroid hormone. It can also be an early sign of congenital heart disease for which they are coping for now, but sometimes a stressor can actually change that.”

Moreover, according to the physician, patients with cystic fibrosis can also experience excessive sweating as newborns. He explains, “This is associated with recurrent respiratory infections because of a mutation in the CFTR gene. This mutation changes how salts are secreted in the body leading to thick secretions that are tough to get rid of.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.