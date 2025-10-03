Fitness coach shares top 5 ‘supplements’ that can actually help you lose weight and boost health: ‘If you sweat a lot…’

With so many fitness supplements available, it's hard to know which ones actually work. While many promise quick results, only a few are truly effective. Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares in his October 3 Instagram post 5 supplements that can genuinely support fitness and weight loss. (Also read: Fitness coach says 'lose weight without running'; shares 4 simple strategies for people over 40 to drop kilos ) Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares key tips on hydration and supplements for weight loss. (Pexel)

1. Protein supplements

"If you're eating plenty of real food but still not hitting your protein target, protein supplements can be a game-changer," Raj explains. Whey or plant-based options both work; just choose what suits your taste. He suggests that the key is moderation: one to two scoops per day per adult is sufficient. Quality brands matter more than quantity.

2. Fibre supplements

Even with a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, many people fall short of their daily fibre intake. Raj recommends supplements like psyllium husk or chia seeds. Fibre isn't just for digestion, it improves gut health, lowers LDL cholesterol, helps regulate blood sugar, and makes mornings much easier.

3. Electrolytes

“If you sweat a lot, you lose water and essential salts through sweat,” Raj notes. “Drinking only water can dilute your salt levels. Make sure to replenish electrolytes along with hydration to maintain balance and performance.”

4. Breath work

"This isn't something you can buy in a bottle, but it's extremely useful," Raj says. "Spend 10 to 20 minutes doing breath work every evening. It calms your mind, relaxes the body, and helps you sleep much better, which is critical for fitness and recovery."

5. The chill pill

Finally, Raj points out that most weight-loss struggles are linked to stress. Overthinking and obsessing can sabotage results. His advice? "Take a chill pill every day, figuratively. Manage stress, and your body responds better to all other efforts."

"All other supplements apply ONLY if you have a deficiency, which you can determine from blood tests. This includes magnesium, calcium, zinc, any and all vitamins, collagen, and specific amino acids. If you really want to supplement with these, do talk to a doctor, understand how much of it you already have, and, if there is a deficiency, supplement wisely at the right dose and frequency," he concludes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.