Fitness coach says 'lose weight without running'; shares 4 simple strategies for people over 40 to drop kilos

For many people over 40, the thought of dedicating hours to the gym or starting a high-intensity workout routine feels overwhelming. The good news? According to fitness coach Bhavika Patel, dropping those stubborn kilos doesn't require a membership or endless treadmill time. Fitness coach Bhavika Patel offers low-impact workout strategies for those over 40 to aid weight loss.(Freepik)

In her September 27 Instagram post, she shares 4 simple, practical strategies designed specifically for the over-40 crowd to shed weight by making small, sustainable changes to their daily routine. (Also read: Fitness coach says ‘weight loss drugs aren’t magic pills’; explains how Ozempic, Mounjaro and others actually work )

"Knees feeling the years? I get it, 40+ joints need some extra care. If high-impact workouts aren't your best friend anymore, here are some low-impact but calorie-burning workouts you can do instead."

Let's take a look at her recommendations:

1. Incline walking

Turn up the incline to 8–15% and walk briskly. It's gentle on your knees but works your glutes and calves hard.

2. Treadmill intervals

Try 30–60 seconds of running or sprinting, then 1–2 minutes of slow walking or light jogging. This keeps your heart rate up without the wear and tear of long runs.

3. Side shuffles

Slow the pace and shuffle sideways. This one targets your hips and glutes, improving lateral strength. Your glutes will definitely feel the burn.

4. Walking lunges

Set the treadmill to 0.5–1.0 mph and take big lunging steps. Hold the handles to ease pressure on your knees while torching your quads and glutes.

"These workouts will help burn calories and support fat loss, only if you pair them with mindful eating. Your results come from what you do both in the gym and in the kitchen," says Bhavika.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.