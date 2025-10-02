Fitness coach says ‘weight loss drugs aren’t magic pills’; explains how Ozempic, Mounjaro and others actually work

From gyms to dinner-table discussions, weight loss drugs have become a hot topic, with opinions swinging between excitement and concern. Are they a breakthrough or just another passing trend? While the debate continues, fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares a sensible take in his October 1 Instagram post, reminding us that sustainable results require more than just medication. (Also read: Fitness coach shares what happens to your body when you drink sparkling water for 7 days: Results might surprise you ) Raj Ganpath highlights that weight loss drugs are tools, not shortcuts.(AdobeStock)

How weight loss drugs work

Weight loss drugs like Mounjaro, Ozempic, and other GLP-1 medications have become a hot topic in the health and fitness world. While they're often portrayed as miracle solutions, Raj offers a realistic perspective on their role and limitations.

In an Instagram post on October 1, Raj shared, "Firstly, these are not magic pills. They are not wonder drugs. They are not meant to be taken instead of movement, nutrition, and lifestyle changes, they are meant to be taken in addition to these."

He explains the science behind it, "Now, for you to lose weight, improve your health, and fitness, you need to do six things: you need to eat less, eat well, exercise regularly, especially strength training, stay active throughout the day, sleep enough, and manage stress. Out of these six, the drug only helps with one: eating less. The other five are completely on you."

Are the results real and safe

On the effectiveness of these drugs, Raj says, “So, are the results real? Can you lose 20 to 25 percent of your body weight? Yes, but you need to keep a couple of things in mind. You lose weight not by simply taking the drug; you lose weight because it helps you eat less, creating a calorie deficit. To achieve significant weight loss safely, you need to maintain this deficit consistently for about a year.”

Addressing concerns about side effects, he adds, "Every drug has side effects, even exercise has side effects. The intensity varies. For most people, it's just digestive discomfort. For a small number of people, there could be intense adverse effects, but these usually occur only if you have certain contraindications or if you try to lose too much weight too fast."

Talking about muscle mass, he says, "Yes, if you lose too much weight too soon, you can lose muscle, but this is not specific to GLP-1 drugs. Regardless of how you lose weight, rapid loss can lead to muscle wastage. A slow, sustainable approach combined with strength training prevents this."

Who should consider these drugs

Raj clarifies, "If you have a BMI over 30, the drug is approved for you. If your BMI is over 27 and you have metabolic conditions like insulin resistance, diabetes, or hypertension, it's still applicable, but you need to work with a doctor, get your blood work done, and do it the right way."

Finally, Raj addresses skeptics, "I don't need the drug, but I have an opinion, what should I do? Keep it to yourself. Let people make their own decisions. Lifestyle changes are more important, yes, but some people need a little extra help, and that's absolutely OK. Don't shame, don't judge, lift them up, support them, inspire them, and help them in that journey. All the best."

Raj's take is a timely reminder that weight loss drugs are tools, not shortcuts. They work best when paired with lifestyle changes, proper guidance, and realistic expectations, proving that sustainable results still come from consistent effort, not magic pills.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.