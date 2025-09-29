Fitness coach shares what happens to your body when you drink sparkling water for 7 days: Results might surprise you

We all love the fizzy refreshment of sparkling water, but have you ever wondered what it really does to your body? From digestion to hydration, the effects can be surprising. Fitness coach Zack Chug shares in his September 20 Instagram post about what happens when you drink sparkling water every day for 7 days and the results might just shock you. (Also read: Fitness coach shares ‘number 1 reason’ why you’re not losing belly fat; reveals 90 day plan that can transform your body ) Regular consumption of sparkling water may promote fullness, reduce cravings, and enhance fat processing.

Phase 1 (first few days)

Zack explains, “Your saliva mixes with carbon dioxide, creating bubbles which stretch your stomach, activate fullness sensors and cravings drop.” In these first few days, you may notice that you feel slightly fuller after meals and your snack cravings begin to taper off. The bubbles in sparkling water help signal your brain that your stomach is filling up, which can naturally curb overeating.

Phase 2 (1 week in)

By the end of the first week, your body starts to process fat more efficiently. Zack notes, “Fat breakdown kicks up, water helps split fat into energy. Your liver and kidneys work more efficiently.” Drinking sparkling water alongside a balanced diet may give your metabolism a subtle boost, helping your body convert stored fat into usable energy more effectively.

Phase 3 (2 weeks in)

Two weeks in, the benefits start showing in other areas. Zack says, “Skin tightens, facial puffiness drops, focus sharpens, dopamine rises, so you naturally make better food choices.” This means that in addition to looking a little more refreshed, your mental clarity improves, and your mood stabilises, making it easier to stick to healthier habits.

Phase 4 (1 month)

After a month of consistent consumption, the longer-term effects kick in. Zack explains, “Cortisol lowers, insulin stabilises, fat-burning mode stays switched on. Inflammation drops, recovery improves, and you feel lighter and sharper.” Essentially, your body begins to find a rhythm: stress hormones are regulated, inflammation decreases, and you feel more energised and focused throughout the day.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.