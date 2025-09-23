Fitness coach shares ‘number 1 reason’ why you’re not losing belly fat; reveals 90 day plan that can transform your body

Many people struggle with stubborn belly fat, even when they eat right and exercise regularly. Often, it's not just about diet or workouts. Fitness coach Lars Meidell, in his September 16 Instagram post, reveals the number one reason you're not losing belly fat and shares a 90-day plan to finally tackle it. (Also read: Fitness coach says 'walk like your life depends on it’, shares 10 rules to melt belly fat and get lean by New Year ) Struggling with belly fat? Your metabolism might be the culprit. (Freepik)

"The #1 reason why you're not losing belly fat is not because of your age or busy schedule. It's actually your damaged metabolism," says Lars. He further explains how you can fix it in 90 days.

Day 1–30: Strategic nutrition

Hit 150g protein per day: Consider eggs, Greek yoghurt, ground beef, chicken, or collagen protein powder.

Make two of your daily meals nutrient-dense: Feeling hungry or snacking constantly? Your body is undernourished, it needs nutrients, not empty calories.

Remove inflammatory foods ASAP: An inflamed body holds onto fat. Avoid canola oil in fries, sugar in coffee, and alcohol after 8 pm.

Day 30–60: Intelligent workouts

Train 3x per week, 70 minutes max: After 60 minutes, testosterone declines and cortisol increases.

Track and increase weight on 4 compound lifts: Squats, bench press, rows, and dips.

No gym? Try the "daily 50":

50 push-ups

50 body squats

50 lunges

50-sec wall sit

50-sec plank

Day 60–90: Elite lifestyle design

Apply the elimination technique: Remove habits that are keeping you stuck, like:

-Terrible sleep schedule

-Skipping workout

-Ordering fast food

Apply the 80/20 rule: focus on the 20% of actions that drive 80% of your results. Habits that give more energy, burn belly fat, and build muscle include:

-10k steps a day

-3 workouts a week

-A well-structured diet

"Most men over 35 think they need to eat less and work out more to lose fat. The real reason fat isn't coming off? You are experiencing a Metabolic Crash from years of poor sleep, rushed meals, and high stress," says Lars.

He adds, "When you're in survival mode 60+ hours a week, your body thinks you're in danger. So it holds onto every calorie. It shuts down fat burning and stores everything as belly fat. No matter how perfect your diet is, this is why you can eat salads all week and still not lose weight. This is why the scale won't budge despite your best efforts."

"Your metabolism isn't broken… it's protecting you. The solution isn't more cardio or stricter diets. It's teaching your body it's safe to burn fat again. This is called a Metabolic Reset," concludes Lars.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.