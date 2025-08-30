Cardiologist warns against viral detoxes, cleanses, biohacking hacks: 'Overdoing fasts raises cortisol and weakens...'

In an August 25 Instagram post, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, shared ‘three things he would never recommend as a cardiologist, even though everyone is talking about them’. The cardiologist in his post spoke about how wellness trends like fibre-maxxing can be tempting, but not everything that's popular is good for your heart. Also read | Are you detoxing the wrong way? Dietician reveals the dark side of detox trends Dr Sanjay Bhojraj said wellness trends spread fast but not everything that goes viral is safe for your heart.(Twitter/PsychiatristCNS)

‘Not everything that goes viral is safe for your heart’

Dr Bhojraj identified three trends to avoid and asked people to focus on consistency and balance for long-term health and wellness instead of following them blindly.

Among other things, the cardiologist highlighted that detoxes and cleanses can be counterproductive. Our bodies have a natural detox system — the liver and other organs — that effectively removes toxins, he shared as he explained why it's essential to trust our body's natural processes and focus on maintaining a balanced lifestyle rather than relying on quick fixes or trendy detoxes.

Dr Bhojraj said, “Wellness trends spread fast. But here’s the truth: not everything that goes viral is safe for your heart. After 20 plus years in cardiology, here are three things I never recommend — even when they’re trending.”

1. Mindlessly chasing biohacking gadgets

He said, “Trackers and panels are tools, but without context, they don’t change outcomes. Data is only useful if you know what to do with it.”

2. Fibre-maxxing without balance

He added, “Yes, fibre is essential. But loading up overnight — chia, beans, powders — without pacing or hydration stresses digestion, and your heart won’t benefit from extremes.”

3. Detoxes and cleanses

The cardiologist concluded: “They promise 'reset', but your body already has a detox system: your liver. Overdoing fasts or cleanses raises cortisol and weakens recovery.”

According to Dr Bhojraj: “The key? Longevity comes from rhythm and consistency, not hacks.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.