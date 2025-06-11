Doctor shares 5 simple tips to detox your liver naturally: No juice cleanses needed

The liver is among the most important and busiest organs in the human body but it takes the backseat when individuals consider their own health. It performs detoxification, metabolism, digestion and storage of nutrients. 5 things to keep your liver healthy.(Image by Unsplash)

Even though very important, the liver remains non-noteworthy, primarily because it does not exhibit symptoms of distress until a large portion of harm has already ensued. However, the health of the liver does not require extreme measures but rather steady, vigilant lifestyle changes.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Swapnil Sharma, consultant, liver transplant, HPB and GI surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai, suggested 5 tips to keep your liver heathy.

1. The excessive consumption of alcohol is among the most hazardous threats to liver health

Alcohol consumption can significantly impact liver health. (Freepik)

Alcohol is metabolised in the liver and overuse can strain this process to the point where it leads to fat accumulation, inflammation and eventually diseases like alcoholic hepatitis or cirrhosis. Reducing or avoiding alcohol consumption is one of the best ways to defend your liver.

2. Diet also has an important role

Eat healthy food: To keep your liver healthy, you need to eat foods that are rich in nutrients and help purify your blood. Walnuts, beetroots, turmeric and garlic are a few foods you need to include in your diet.(Unsplash)

A low processed food, high fruit, vegetable and whole grain diet promotes liver function. Processed foods have trans fats, added sugars, and artificial ingredients that can burden the liver and contribute to fat accumulation, elevating the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). On the other hand, foods that are high in nutrients facilitate liver detoxification and regeneration processes.

3. Physical exercise is another essential factor

Researchers have found that regular exercise could help prevent the most common type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma by activating a gene that suppresses tumour growth.(UNSPLASH)

Exercise at regular intervals supports weight maintenance and decreases the risk of fatty liver disease. Sedentary lifestyles and obesity are directly related to liver impairment, more so NAFLD, which is increasingly becoming one of the most prevalent liver diseases globally. Even minimal physical activity such as walking or cycling for 30 minutes a day can make a significant difference to the liver.

4. Hydration is an afterthought but essential

Not having enough water: Water can help flush out any waste from the human body. It prevents toxins from building up in the body and hurting the liver. Regular consumption of water makes blood thinner, making it easy for the liver to filter and remove any toxins. (Unsplash)

Water enables the elimination of toxins from the body, lessening the burden on the liver. Conversely, sugar-laden drinks such as sodas and energy drinks can cause liver fat buildup and insulin insensitivity. Switching from sugary beverages to water or black coffee is an easy but effective adjustment.

5. Finally, avoiding self-medication is important

People are putting their lives at risk by popping pills without medical advice, claims the report of a survey(HT Photo)

Most over-the-counter medications, particularly pain medications such as acetaminophen, are toxic when used in excess or improperly without medical direction. These drugs are metabolised by the liver, and excessive use can result in acute liver injury or even failure.

While the liver silently suffers, little daily decisions can make a huge difference in its health. With mindful eating, regular exercise, hydration, moderate alcohol consumption and careful medication use, we can maintain this essential organ and avoid long-term complications.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.