Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

5 best bicycles for home workouts: Achieve fitness with compact, durable and user-friendly options for everyday exercise

ByNivedita Mishra
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 10:00 am IST

Discover the 5 best bicycles for home, offering comfort, adjustable resistance, and space-saving designs to keep your fitness routine consistent indoors.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

PowerMax Fitness BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Moving Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG View Details checkDetails

₹7,379

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PowerMax Fitness BS-125 Spin Exercise Bike For Home Use,16Mm 6Kg Flywheel,Max User Weight 130Kg,LCD Display,2Pc Crank,Heart Rate Sensor,Knob Braking,Adjustable Foot Strap And Seat,Ipad Holder,Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,459

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PowerMax Fitness BS-151 Spin Bike Exercise Cycle View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 7Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (LLSBB50, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cockatoo CUB01 Home Use Series Upright Exercise Bike For Home Use (1 Year Warranty, DIY Installation) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Bicycles, especially static ones, are a practical and highly useful piece of equipment for exercising at home. If you cannot step out for a ride daily or visit the gym due to domestic responsibilities or work-life balance, a stationary bicycle is the perfect alternative.

Compact in size, it does not occupy much space while offering resistance levels that challenge physical limits and boost metabolism. For senior citizens, speed and intensity can easily be moderated, making it safe and effective. Regular use helps tone muscles, improve suppleness and maintain a healthy metabolism, ensuring overall fitness from the comfort of home.

Whatever your age group, having a bicycle at home is always an advantage. We have bunched together a list of 5 of the best options available on Amazon. Check them out here.

1.

PowerMax Fitness BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Moving Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG
Loading Suggestions...

The PowerMax Fitness BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike is designed for efficient home workouts, offering both upper and lower body engagement with its moving handles. Its adjustable cushioned seat ensures comfort during extended sessions, while non-slip pedals provide stability and safety. Built with a sturdy frame, it supports a maximum user weight of 120 kg, making it reliable for varied users. Compact in design, it is an excellent choice for maintaining fitness at home without occupying too much space.

Specifications

Brand
PowerMax Fitness
Special Feature
Dual action with moving handles
Colour
Black
Power Source
Manual
Max User Weight
120 kg
Click Here to Buy

PowerMax Fitness BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Moving Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG

2.

PowerMax Fitness BS-125 Spin Exercise Bike For Home Use,16Mm 6Kg Flywheel,Max User Weight 130Kg,LCD Display,2Pc Crank,Heart Rate Sensor,Knob Braking,Adjustable Foot Strap And Seat,Ipad Holder,Black
Loading Suggestions...

The PowerMax Fitness BS-125 Spin Exercise Bike is a strong and versatile option for home workouts, built with a 6kg flywheel for smooth pedalling and stability. It features an LCD display to track progress, along with a heart rate sensor to monitor intensity effectively. The adjustable seat and foot straps ensure customised comfort, while the sturdy frame supports up to 130 kg. With its compact design and iPad holder, it combines convenience, durability, and functionality for an engaging indoor cycling experience.

Specifications

Brand
PowerMax Fitness
Special Feature
LCD display with heart rate sensor
Colour
Black
Power Source
Manual
Max User Weight
130 kg
Click Here to Buy

PowerMax Fitness BS-125 Spin Exercise Bike For Home Use,16Mm 6Kg Flywheel,Max User Weight 130Kg,LCD Display,2Pc Crank,Heart Rate Sensor,Knob Braking,Adjustable Foot Strap And Seat,Ipad Holder,Black

3.

PowerMax Fitness BS-151 Spin Bike Exercise Cycle
Loading Suggestions...

The PowerMax Fitness BS-151 Spin Bike is built for intensive home workouts, featuring a robust 10kg flywheel that ensures smooth and stable cycling performance. Its 2-way adjustable seat provides comfort and flexibility, allowing users to customise their workout position. The knob braking system offers controlled resistance for varying fitness levels, while the iPhone holder adds convenience during sessions. With a maximum user weight of 130 kg and a sturdy build, this spin bike is designed to deliver durability and effective exercise results.

Specifications

Brand
PowerMax Fitness
Special Feature
10kg flywheel with knob braking
Colour
Black
Max User Weight
130 kg
Click Here to Buy

PowerMax Fitness BS-151 Spin Bike Exercise Cycle

4.

Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 7Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (LLSBB50, Black)
Loading Suggestions...

The Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike is an excellent choice for home workouts, featuring a 7kg flywheel that delivers smooth cycling and consistent performance. It comes with adjustable resistance, allowing users to intensify workouts according to their fitness goals. The integrated heart rate sensor helps monitor performance effectively, ensuring a balanced and safe routine. With a sturdy frame supporting up to 120 kg and an ergonomic design, this bike combines durability, comfort, and efficiency, making it a reliable home fitness companion.

Specifications

Brand
Lifelong
Special Feature
Adjustable resistance with heart rate sensor
Colour
Black
Power Source
Manual
Max User Weight
120 kg
Click Here to Buy

Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 7Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (LLSBB50, Black)

5.

Cockatoo CUB01 Home Use Series Upright Exercise Bike For Home Use (1 Year Warranty, DIY Installation)
Loading Suggestions...

The Cockatoo CUB Upright Exercise Bike is a compact and practical option for home fitness, offering smooth performance with user-friendly features. Its upright design supports effective cardio workouts while occupying minimal space, making it ideal for domestic use. The adjustable seat ensures comfort for different users, while the resistance control allows you to customise workout intensity. With a sturdy build, one-year warranty, and easy DIY installation, this bike combines convenience, durability, and value, helping you stay active from the comfort of home.

Specifications

Brand
Cockatoo
Special Feature
Upright design with adjustable resistance
Colour
Black
Power Source
Manual
Warranty
1 Year
Click Here to Buy

Cockatoo CUB01 Home Use Series Upright Exercise Bike For Home Use (1 Year Warranty, DIY Installation)

Similar articles for you

Ride to better health with gear cycles under 10000: Top 7 options for fitness lovers

Up to 70% off on bicycles under 10000 at Amazon: Top 8 picks for a healthier and fitter you

Bicycle for men: Ride into adventure and get your fitness mantra on track with our top 7 picks

Best cycle under 5000: Top 10 budget-friendly options in bicycles

Best bicycle in India: Explore top 10 picks for riding in style

  • Are exercise bicycles good for home workouts?

    Yes, they are compact, effective, and ideal for maintaining fitness without needing to visit a gym.

  • Do exercise bicycles occupy much space?

    No, most models are compact and designed to fit easily into small home spaces.

  • Can senior citizens use exercise bicycles safely?

    Yes, with adjustable resistance and speed, they can exercise safely at comfortable intensity levels.

  • Do exercise bicycles help in weight loss?

    Yes, regular cycling boosts metabolism, burns calories, and supports effective weight management.

  • How do I maintain an exercise bicycle at home?

    Keep it clean, check pedals and resistance settings regularly, and follow manufacturer’s care instructions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / 5 best bicycles for home workouts: Achieve fitness with compact, durable and user-friendly options for everyday exercise
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On