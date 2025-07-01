Up to 70% off on bicycles under 10000 at Amazon: Top 8 picks for a healthier and fitter you

Cycling is one of the simplest and eco-friendly way of putting your step forth to a healthier lifestyle. Be it strolling through the streets or conquering a rough terrain, or simply stepping towards a healthier and fitter you, bicycles are the perfect way to stroll while also staying fit and healthy. Up to 70% off on bicycles under ₹ 10000(Pexels)

From adults to kids, paddling a cycle not only helps you lose some kilos but also reduce your carbon footprints. And in case, you're planning to buy a bicycle for yourself, then Amazon has this perfect deal for you. Amazon is giving up to 70% off on its wide range of bicycles under ₹10,000 for you.

Urban Terrain Galaxy Pro 26T is mountain cycle is made for adventurous men who love off-road cycling. Its sturdy steel frame, 21-speed Shimano gears, and front suspension offer superior control and stability over rugged terrain. Designed for comfort and performance, this cycle includes an adjustable seat, high-grip tires, and efficient disc brakes. Be you're conquering mountain trails or cruising city roads, the Galaxy Pro delivers a reliable and thrilling ride.

Specifications Frame: Steel, MTB geometry Tire Size: 26 inches Gearing: 21-Speed Shimano Brakes: Dual Disc Brakes Suspension: Front Suspension Handlebar: Straight bar with rubber grips Ideal Rider Height: 5’4” – 6’0” Weight: Approx. 18-20 kg Additional Features: Adjustable saddle, side stand, anti-skid pedals Click Here to Buy Urban Terrain Galaxy Pro High Performance Steel Mountain Cycles for Men with Front Suspension & Dual Disc Brake MTB Bike 26T Single Speed | Ideal for 13+ Years, Unisex, Frame Size : 17 inch, White

The Leader Scout MTB 26T is designed for beginners and recreational riders looking for a reliable and stylish ride. With its strong steel frame and front suspension, this bike easily handles city roads and light trails. This cycle features a single-speed drivetrain, wide tires for better grip, and V-brakes for dependable stopping power. It is ideal for teens and adults alike and blends simplicity with rugged performance for everyday rides.

Specifications Frame: Hi-tensile steel Tire Size: 26 inches Gearing: Single-Speed Brakes: V-Brakes Suspension: Front Suspension Ideal Age Group: 13+ years Rider Height: 5’2” – 5’10” Saddle: PU foam comfort seat Additional Features: Reflectors, mudguard Click Here to Buy Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle/Bike Without Gear Single Speed for Men - Sea Green, Ideal for 10 + Years, Frame Size: 18 Inches

Built for daily commutes and weekend adventures, the Avon Buke Apex 26MTB is a versatile mountain bike that combines durability with stylish design. Featuring a robust steel frame and dual V-brakes, it ensures smooth handling on both rough and urban roads. The comfortable seat and precision tires provide enhanced comfort and control, making it a great choice for teenagers and young adults.

Specifications Frame: MIG-welded steel Tire Size: 26 inches Gearing: Single-Speed Brakes: Dual V-Brakes Suspension: Rigid Fork Saddle: Soft padded seat Age Group: 14+ years Ideal Height: 5’0” – 5’8” Additional Features: Mudguard, chain cover Click Here to Buy Avon Buke Apex 26MTB Bicycles for Men |Frame Size: 17.5 Inches|Wheel Size: 26 Inches|Short Bent Handle Bars, Chainwheel with PVC Disc|Rigid Fork with Caliper Break-Steel Rim(Black)

The VESCO 24T Drift Cycle is crafted for big kids and early teens who seek adventure and confidence on wheels. Built with a sturdy frame, the bike ensures safety and ease of use with front suspension and a single-speed setup. Its 24-inch wheels provide excellent balance, while the sporty design encourages outdoor exploration. Ideal for daily rides and neighborhood races!

Specifications Frame: Steel Tire Size: 24 inches Gearing: Single-Speed Suspension: Front Brakes: Caliper Brakes Age Group: 10–14 years Rider Height: 4’4” – 5’2” Saddle: Adjustable cushioned seat Features: Side stand, colorful decals Click Here to Buy VESCO 24 T Drift Cycle for Big Kids MTB Mountain Bike | Dual Disk Brake & Front Suspension Single Speed Bicycle for Boys and Girls | 16 inches Frame | Ideal for 9-14 Years (Grey)

Urban Star 26T MTB is a robust single-speed mountain cycle built for young adults and teens. It features a strong steel frame, wide knobby tires for extra grip, and a front suspension fork for shock absorption. The straightforward design makes it easy to maintain while offering enough durability to handle city rides and occasional off-road trips.

Specifications Frame: Steel Brakes: V-Brakes Tire Size: 26 inches Suspension: Front Suspension Gearing: Single-Speed Ideal Age Group: 13+ years Rider Height: 5’2” – 5’10” Seat: Comfortable PU saddle Additional Features: Mudguard, bell Click Here to Buy Urban Star 26T MTB Cycle Single Speed Mountain Cycle 26 T (inch) Mountain Cycle (Single Speed, Black/Green, Rigid)

Lifelong 26T Cycle is an all-purpose unisex mountain bike perfect for commuting and fitness rides. With a high-tensile steel frame and a comfortable seat, it supports riders of varying heights. The cycle’s efficient braking, sturdy wheels, and smooth ride quality make it suitable for both men and women who want a reliable, no-fuss cycling experience.

Specifications Frame: Steel Tire Size: 26 inches Gearing: Single-Speed Brakes: V-Brakes Suspension: Rigid Gender: Unisex Ideal Height: 5’2” – 5’10” Saddle: Adjustable padded seat Additional Features: Tool kit, reflectors Click Here to Buy Lifelong 26T Cycle for Men & Women – Mountain Bicycle with Wide MTB Tyres – Premium Single Speed Rigid Fork Gear Cycle – Bike with Padded Saddle, High Handlebar & Soft Rubber Grips (Black & Orange)

The Hero Rove 24T Bicycle is designed for young riders who crave adventure and speed. Built with a durable steel frame and 24-inch tires, it ensures a smooth and stable ride on both city streets and light trails. Its ergonomic design, comfortable saddle, and responsive brakes offer both safety and control for everyday commute or casual weekend rides. With stylish looks and dependable performance, the Hero Rove 24T is a perfect companion for teens stepping into the world of cycling.

Specifications Frame: Sturdy steel frame Tire Size: 24 inches Gear: Single-speed Brake Type: Caliper brakes Suspension: Rigid fork (no suspension) Ideal for: Teenagers (age 10–14 years) Saddle: Adjustable, padded comfort saddle Frame Size: 15 inches (approx.) Weight: Approx. 15–17 kg Suitable for: Casual riding, school commute, light trails Click Here to Buy Hero Rove 24T Bicycle for Mens | Inbuilt Carrier | Rigid Suspension | V Brake | Black-Lime Green | Frame:15.5 Inches | 95% Assembled Cycle(Ready to Ride in 5 Min)

The BLAKENTO 26T Premium City Bike is built for urban mobility with comfort and class. Featuring a lightweight frame and 26-inch tires, this city bike glides effortlessly through traffic and tight streets. Its sleek design, efficient V-brakes, and upright riding posture ensure a comfortable and safe commute. Whether you're heading to work, running errands, or exploring the neighbourhood, the BLAKENTO 26T offers a smooth, stylish, and reliable ride tailored for modern city dwellers.

Specifications Frame: Lightweight alloy or hi-tensile steel Tire Size: 26 inches Brake Type: V-brakes Gear: Single-speed or basic gear system (model-dependent) Suspension: Rigid fork for urban roads Ideal for: Adults (height 5’3” to 5’10” approx.) Saddle: Ergonomic city comfort saddle Handlebar: Upright city-style handlebar Frame Size: 17 inches (approx.) Weight: Approx. 13–16 kg Suitable for: Daily commute, leisure rides, urban cycling Click Here to Buy BLAKENTO 26T Premium City Bike, Single Speed Mountain Bicycle for Men Without Gear Cycle with Power Break for 10+ Years Frame Size: 18 Inches (Retro_Green)

FAQ for bicycles Which type of bicycle is best for beginners? For beginners, hybrid bikes or mountain bikes with basic gears are great options. They offer a comfortable ride, upright posture, and versatility on different terrains.

What size bicycle should I buy? Bicycle size depends on your height and inseam length. Here's a general guideline: 4’10” – 5’2”: 13–15” frame 5’3” – 5’6”: 15–17” frame 5’7” – 5’10”: 17–19” frame 5’11” – 6’2”: 19–21” frame Always refer to the brand’s size chart for more accuracy.

Do bicycles come pre-assembled? Most bicycles are partially assembled. You'll typically need to attach the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, and seat. Assembly tools are often included, or you can opt for expert assembly if offered.

What’s the difference between a mountain bike and a road bike? Mountain Bikes: Built for rugged terrain with wide tires, suspension, and strong frames. Road Bikes: Designed for speed on smooth roads; lightweight with thin tires and drop handlebars.

Are gear bikes better than non-gear bikes? Geared bikes are ideal for longer rides and uphill/downhill terrains. They offer flexibility and ease. Single-speed bikes are low maintenance and better for flat, urban areas.

