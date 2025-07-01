Up to 70% off on bicycles under 10000 at Amazon: Top 8 picks for a healthier and fitter you

Looking to buy a bicycle but don't want to spend much, here are our top 8 picks of bicycles under ₹10,000 that too at up to 70% off for you.
Cycling is one of the simplest and eco-friendly way of putting your step forth to a healthier lifestyle. Be it strolling through the streets or conquering a rough terrain, or simply stepping towards a healthier and fitter you, bicycles are the perfect way to stroll while also staying fit and healthy.
From adults to kids, paddling a cycle not only helps you lose some kilos but also reduce your carbon footprints. And in case, you're planning to buy a bicycle for yourself, then Amazon has this perfect deal for you. Amazon is giving up to 70% off on its wide range of bicycles under ₹10,000 for you.
Urban Terrain Galaxy Pro 26T is mountain cycle is made for adventurous men who love off-road cycling. Its sturdy steel frame, 21-speed Shimano gears, and front suspension offer superior control and stability over rugged terrain. Designed for comfort and performance, this cycle includes an adjustable seat, high-grip tires, and efficient disc brakes. Be you're conquering mountain trails or cruising city roads, the Galaxy Pro delivers a reliable and thrilling ride.
The Leader Scout MTB 26T is designed for beginners and recreational riders looking for a reliable and stylish ride. With its strong steel frame and front suspension, this bike easily handles city roads and light trails. This cycle features a single-speed drivetrain, wide tires for better grip, and V-brakes for dependable stopping power. It is ideal for teens and adults alike and blends simplicity with rugged performance for everyday rides.
Built for daily commutes and weekend adventures, the Avon Buke Apex 26MTB is a versatile mountain bike that combines durability with stylish design. Featuring a robust steel frame and dual V-brakes, it ensures smooth handling on both rough and urban roads. The comfortable seat and precision tires provide enhanced comfort and control, making it a great choice for teenagers and young adults.
The VESCO 24T Drift Cycle is crafted for big kids and early teens who seek adventure and confidence on wheels. Built with a sturdy frame, the bike ensures safety and ease of use with front suspension and a single-speed setup. Its 24-inch wheels provide excellent balance, while the sporty design encourages outdoor exploration. Ideal for daily rides and neighborhood races!
Urban Star 26T MTB is a robust single-speed mountain cycle built for young adults and teens. It features a strong steel frame, wide knobby tires for extra grip, and a front suspension fork for shock absorption. The straightforward design makes it easy to maintain while offering enough durability to handle city rides and occasional off-road trips.
Lifelong 26T Cycle is an all-purpose unisex mountain bike perfect for commuting and fitness rides. With a high-tensile steel frame and a comfortable seat, it supports riders of varying heights. The cycle’s efficient braking, sturdy wheels, and smooth ride quality make it suitable for both men and women who want a reliable, no-fuss cycling experience.
The Hero Rove 24T Bicycle is designed for young riders who crave adventure and speed. Built with a durable steel frame and 24-inch tires, it ensures a smooth and stable ride on both city streets and light trails. Its ergonomic design, comfortable saddle, and responsive brakes offer both safety and control for everyday commute or casual weekend rides. With stylish looks and dependable performance, the Hero Rove 24T is a perfect companion for teens stepping into the world of cycling.
The BLAKENTO 26T Premium City Bike is built for urban mobility with comfort and class. Featuring a lightweight frame and 26-inch tires, this city bike glides effortlessly through traffic and tight streets. Its sleek design, efficient V-brakes, and upright riding posture ensure a comfortable and safe commute. Whether you're heading to work, running errands, or exploring the neighbourhood, the BLAKENTO 26T offers a smooth, stylish, and reliable ride tailored for modern city dwellers.
Specifications
Frame:
Lightweight alloy or hi-tensile steel
Tire Size:
26 inches
Brake Type:
V-brakes
Gear:
Single-speed or basic gear system (model-dependent)
For beginners, hybrid bikes or mountain bikes with basic gears are great options. They offer a comfortable ride, upright posture, and versatility on different terrains.
What size bicycle should I buy?
Bicycle size depends on your height and inseam length. Here's a general guideline: 4’10” – 5’2”: 13–15” frame 5’3” – 5’6”: 15–17” frame 5’7” – 5’10”: 17–19” frame 5’11” – 6’2”: 19–21” frame Always refer to the brand’s size chart for more accuracy.
Do bicycles come pre-assembled?
Most bicycles are partially assembled. You'll typically need to attach the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, and seat. Assembly tools are often included, or you can opt for expert assembly if offered.
What’s the difference between a mountain bike and a road bike?
Mountain Bikes: Built for rugged terrain with wide tires, suspension, and strong frames. Road Bikes: Designed for speed on smooth roads; lightweight with thin tires and drop handlebars.
Are gear bikes better than non-gear bikes?
Geared bikes are ideal for longer rides and uphill/downhill terrains. They offer flexibility and ease. Single-speed bikes are low maintenance and better for flat, urban areas.
