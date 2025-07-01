Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
Up to 70% off on bicycles under 10000 at Amazon: Top 8 picks for a healthier and fitter you

ByShweta Pandey
Jul 01, 2025 12:19 PM IST

Looking to buy a bicycle but don't want to spend much, here are our top 8 picks of bicycles under ₹10,000 that too at up to 70% off for you.

Urban Terrain Galaxy Pro High Performance Steel Mountain Cycles for Men with Front Suspension & Dual Disc Brake MTB Bike 26T Single Speed | Ideal for 13+ Years, Unisex, Frame Size : 17 inch, White View Details checkDetails

Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle/Bike Without Gear Single Speed for Men - Sea Green, Ideal for 10 + Years, Frame Size: 18 Inches View Details checkDetails

Avon Buke Apex 26MTB Bicycles for Men |Frame Size: 17.5 Inches|Wheel Size: 26 Inches|Short Bent Handle Bars, Chainwheel with PVC Disc|Rigid Fork with Caliper Break-Steel Rim(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

VESCO 24 T Drift Cycle for Big Kids MTB Mountain Bike | Dual Disk Brake & Front Suspension Single Speed Bicycle for Boys and Girls | 16 inches Frame | Ideal for 9-14 Years (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,557

Urban Star 26T MTB Cycle Single Speed Mountain Cycle 26 T (inch) Mountain Cycle (Single Speed, Black/Green, Rigid) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Lifelong 26T Cycle for Men & Women – Mountain Bicycle with Wide MTB Tyres – Premium Single Speed Rigid Fork Gear Cycle – Bike with Padded Saddle, High Handlebar & Soft Rubber Grips (Black & Orange) View Details checkDetails

₹5,541

Hero Rove 24T Bicycle for Mens | Inbuilt Carrier | Rigid Suspension | V Brake | Black-Lime Green | Frame:15.5 Inches | 95% Assembled Cycle(Ready to Ride in 5 Min) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

BLAKENTO 26T Premium City Bike, Single Speed Mountain Bicycle for Men Without Gear Cycle with Power Break for 10+ Years Frame Size: 18 Inches (Retro_Green) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Cycling is one of the simplest and eco-friendly way of putting your step forth to a healthier lifestyle. Be it strolling through the streets or conquering a rough terrain, or simply stepping towards a healthier and fitter you, bicycles are the perfect way to stroll while also staying fit and healthy.

Up to 70% off on bicycles under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10000(Pexels)
Up to 70% off on bicycles under 10000(Pexels)

From adults to kids, paddling a cycle not only helps you lose some kilos but also reduce your carbon footprints. And in case, you're planning to buy a bicycle for yourself, then Amazon has this perfect deal for you. Amazon is giving up to 70% off on its wide range of bicycles under 10,000 for you.

1.

Urban Terrain Galaxy Pro High Performance Steel Mountain Cycles for Men with Front Suspension & Dual Disc Brake MTB Bike 26T Single Speed | Ideal for 13+ Years, Unisex, Frame Size : 17 inch, White
Urban Terrain Galaxy Pro 26T is mountain cycle is made for adventurous men who love off-road cycling. Its sturdy steel frame, 21-speed Shimano gears, and front suspension offer superior control and stability over rugged terrain. Designed for comfort and performance, this cycle includes an adjustable seat, high-grip tires, and efficient disc brakes. Be you're conquering mountain trails or cruising city roads, the Galaxy Pro delivers a reliable and thrilling ride.

Specifications

Frame:
Steel, MTB geometry
Tire Size:
26 inches
Gearing:
21-Speed Shimano
Brakes:
Dual Disc Brakes
Suspension:
Front Suspension
Handlebar:
Straight bar with rubber grips
Ideal Rider Height:
5’4” – 6’0”
Weight:
Approx. 18-20 kg
Additional Features:
Adjustable saddle, side stand, anti-skid pedals
Click Here to Buy

Urban Terrain Galaxy Pro High Performance Steel Mountain Cycles for Men with Front Suspension & Dual Disc Brake MTB Bike 26T Single Speed | Ideal for 13+ Years, Unisex, Frame Size : 17 inch, White

2.

Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle
The Leader Scout MTB 26T is designed for beginners and recreational riders looking for a reliable and stylish ride. With its strong steel frame and front suspension, this bike easily handles city roads and light trails. This cycle features a single-speed drivetrain, wide tires for better grip, and V-brakes for dependable stopping power. It is ideal for teens and adults alike and blends simplicity with rugged performance for everyday rides.

Specifications

Frame:
Hi-tensile steel
Tire Size:
26 inches
Gearing:
Single-Speed
Brakes:
V-Brakes
Suspension:
Front Suspension
Ideal Age Group:
13+ years
Rider Height:
5’2” – 5’10”
Saddle:
PU foam comfort seat
Additional Features:
Reflectors, mudguard
Click Here to Buy

Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle/Bike Without Gear Single Speed for Men - Sea Green, Ideal for 10 + Years, Frame Size: 18 Inches

3.

Avon Buke Apex 26MTB Bicycles for Men |Frame Size: 17.5 Inches|Wheel Size: 26 Inches|Short Bent Handle Bars, Chainwheel with PVC Disc|Rigid Fork with Caliper Break-Steel Rim(Black)
Built for daily commutes and weekend adventures, the Avon Buke Apex 26MTB is a versatile mountain bike that combines durability with stylish design. Featuring a robust steel frame and dual V-brakes, it ensures smooth handling on both rough and urban roads. The comfortable seat and precision tires provide enhanced comfort and control, making it a great choice for teenagers and young adults.

Specifications

Frame:
MIG-welded steel
Tire Size:
26 inches
Gearing:
Single-Speed
Brakes:
Dual V-Brakes
Suspension:
Rigid Fork
Saddle:
Soft padded seat
Age Group:
14+ years
Ideal Height:
5’0” – 5’8”
Additional Features:
Mudguard, chain cover
Click Here to Buy

Avon Buke Apex 26MTB Bicycles for Men |Frame Size: 17.5 Inches|Wheel Size: 26 Inches|Short Bent Handle Bars, Chainwheel with PVC Disc|Rigid Fork with Caliper Break-Steel Rim(Black)

4.

VESCO 24 T Drift Cycle for Big Kids MTB Mountain Bike | Dual Disk Brake & Front Suspension Single Speed Bicycle for Boys and Girls | 16 inches Frame | Ideal for 9-14 Years (Grey)
The VESCO 24T Drift Cycle is crafted for big kids and early teens who seek adventure and confidence on wheels. Built with a sturdy frame, the bike ensures safety and ease of use with front suspension and a single-speed setup. Its 24-inch wheels provide excellent balance, while the sporty design encourages outdoor exploration. Ideal for daily rides and neighborhood races!

Specifications

Frame:
Steel
Tire Size:
24 inches
Gearing:
Single-Speed
Suspension:
Front
Brakes:
Caliper Brakes
Age Group:
10–14 years
Rider Height:
4’4” – 5’2”
Saddle:
Adjustable cushioned seat
Features:
Side stand, colorful decals
Click Here to Buy

VESCO 24 T Drift Cycle for Big Kids MTB Mountain Bike | Dual Disk Brake & Front Suspension Single Speed Bicycle for Boys and Girls | 16 inches Frame | Ideal for 9-14 Years (Grey)

5.

Urban Star 26T MTB Cycle Single Speed Mountain Cycle 26 T (inch) Mountain Cycle (Single Speed, Black/Green, Rigid)
Urban Star 26T MTB is a robust single-speed mountain cycle built for young adults and teens. It features a strong steel frame, wide knobby tires for extra grip, and a front suspension fork for shock absorption. The straightforward design makes it easy to maintain while offering enough durability to handle city rides and occasional off-road trips.

Specifications

Frame:
Steel
Brakes:
V-Brakes
Tire Size:
26 inches
Suspension:
Front Suspension
Gearing:
Single-Speed
Ideal Age Group:
13+ years
Rider Height:
5’2” – 5’10”
Seat:
Comfortable PU saddle
Additional Features:
Mudguard, bell
Click Here to Buy

Urban Star 26T MTB Cycle Single Speed Mountain Cycle 26 T (inch) Mountain Cycle (Single Speed, Black/Green, Rigid)

6.

Lifelong 26T Cycle for Men & Women – Mountain Bicycle with Wide MTB Tyres – Premium Single Speed Rigid Fork Gear Cycle – Bike with Padded Saddle, High Handlebar & Soft Rubber Grips (Black & Orange)
Lifelong 26T Cycle is an all-purpose unisex mountain bike perfect for commuting and fitness rides. With a high-tensile steel frame and a comfortable seat, it supports riders of varying heights. The cycle’s efficient braking, sturdy wheels, and smooth ride quality make it suitable for both men and women who want a reliable, no-fuss cycling experience.

Specifications

Frame:
Steel
Tire Size:
26 inches
Gearing:
Single-Speed
Brakes:
V-Brakes
Suspension:
Rigid
Gender:
Unisex
Ideal Height:
5’2” – 5’10”
Saddle:
Adjustable padded seat
Additional Features:
Tool kit, reflectors
Click Here to Buy

Lifelong 26T Cycle for Men & Women – Mountain Bicycle with Wide MTB Tyres – Premium Single Speed Rigid Fork Gear Cycle – Bike with Padded Saddle, High Handlebar & Soft Rubber Grips (Black & Orange)

7.

Hero Rove 24T Bicycle for Mens | Inbuilt Carrier | Rigid Suspension | V Brake | Black-Lime Green | Frame:15.5 Inches | 95% Assembled Cycle(Ready to Ride in 5 Min)
The Hero Rove 24T Bicycle is designed for young riders who crave adventure and speed. Built with a durable steel frame and 24-inch tires, it ensures a smooth and stable ride on both city streets and light trails. Its ergonomic design, comfortable saddle, and responsive brakes offer both safety and control for everyday commute or casual weekend rides. With stylish looks and dependable performance, the Hero Rove 24T is a perfect companion for teens stepping into the world of cycling.

Specifications

Frame:
Sturdy steel frame
Tire Size:
24 inches
Gear:
Single-speed
Brake Type:
Caliper brakes
Suspension:
Rigid fork (no suspension)
Ideal for:
Teenagers (age 10–14 years)
Saddle:
Adjustable, padded comfort saddle
Frame Size:
15 inches (approx.)
Weight:
Approx. 15–17 kg
Suitable for:
Casual riding, school commute, light trails
Click Here to Buy

Hero Rove 24T Bicycle for Mens | Inbuilt Carrier | Rigid Suspension | V Brake | Black-Lime Green | Frame:15.5 Inches | 95% Assembled Cycle(Ready to Ride in 5 Min)

8.

BLAKENTO 26T Premium City Bike, Single Speed Mountain Bicycle for Men Without Gear Cycle with Power Break for 10+ Years Frame Size: 18 Inches (Retro_Green)
The BLAKENTO 26T Premium City Bike is built for urban mobility with comfort and class. Featuring a lightweight frame and 26-inch tires, this city bike glides effortlessly through traffic and tight streets. Its sleek design, efficient V-brakes, and upright riding posture ensure a comfortable and safe commute. Whether you're heading to work, running errands, or exploring the neighbourhood, the BLAKENTO 26T offers a smooth, stylish, and reliable ride tailored for modern city dwellers.

Specifications

Frame:
Lightweight alloy or hi-tensile steel
Tire Size:
26 inches
Brake Type:
V-brakes
Gear:
Single-speed or basic gear system (model-dependent)
Suspension:
Rigid fork for urban roads
Ideal for:
Adults (height 5’3” to 5’10” approx.)
Saddle:
Ergonomic city comfort saddle
Handlebar:
Upright city-style handlebar
Frame Size:
17 inches (approx.)
Weight:
Approx. 13–16 kg
Suitable for:
Daily commute, leisure rides, urban cycling
Click Here to Buy

BLAKENTO 26T Premium City Bike, Single Speed Mountain Bicycle for Men Without Gear Cycle with Power Break for 10+ Years Frame Size: 18 Inches (Retro_Green)

FAQ for bicycles

  • Which type of bicycle is best for beginners?

    For beginners, hybrid bikes or mountain bikes with basic gears are great options. They offer a comfortable ride, upright posture, and versatility on different terrains.

  • What size bicycle should I buy?

    Bicycle size depends on your height and inseam length. Here's a general guideline: 4’10” – 5’2”: 13–15” frame 5’3” – 5’6”: 15–17” frame 5’7” – 5’10”: 17–19” frame 5’11” – 6’2”: 19–21” frame Always refer to the brand’s size chart for more accuracy.

  • Do bicycles come pre-assembled?

    Most bicycles are partially assembled. You'll typically need to attach the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, and seat. Assembly tools are often included, or you can opt for expert assembly if offered.

  • What’s the difference between a mountain bike and a road bike?

    Mountain Bikes: Built for rugged terrain with wide tires, suspension, and strong frames. Road Bikes: Designed for speed on smooth roads; lightweight with thin tires and drop handlebars.

  • Are gear bikes better than non-gear bikes?

    Geared bikes are ideal for longer rides and uphill/downhill terrains. They offer flexibility and ease. Single-speed bikes are low maintenance and better for flat, urban areas.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
