Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Best electric cycles: Top 8 picks that are environment friendly and healthy; Leave no carbon footprint

ByShweta Pandey
Jun 30, 2025 03:37 PM IST

The beauty of electric cycles is that they not only add to your health benefits, they are also environment friendly. Here are our top 8 picks.

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

EMotorad X2 Unisex Mountain Electric Cycle with 7.65Ah Removable Battery, P9 LCD Display, 5 Levels of Pedal Assist, 27.5� Wheel Size, Front Suspension, 250W BLDC Motor, 90% Assembled (Sea Green) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Leader E-Power L6 27.5T Electric Cycle with Front Suspension & Dual DISC Brake | Front LED Light and Horn (Li-Ion Removable Battery, 250W BLDC Motor)| 1 Year Warranty on Battery & Motor (Grey) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

TATTVALABS SJ-Warrior Unisex Electric Cycle|26X1.95 Ralson Tires|Dual Disc & Cut-Off Brakes|9Ah LG Li-Ion in-Built Battery|Fast Charging|Upto 50 Km Range on PAS|Cruise Control|Made in India View Details checkDetails

₹21,000

GET THIS

Skyride BMV X6 Foldable Cruiser Bicycle | 26-Inch White Bike with 21-Speed Gears, Dual Disc Brakes, Hydraulic Suspension, and Strong Carbon Steel Frame | Great for City Rides and Off-Road Adventures View Details checkDetails

₹11,599

GET THIS

Urban Terrain Bolton Electric Cycle/Bicycle with Rigid Fork for Men, Range 35+km (Li-ion)Battery Cycle 27.5 inches Single Speed Electric Cycle | Ideal for 15+ Years, Unisex, Frame Size : 18 inch, Blue View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Motovolt Adult Kivo Easy Front Electric Bicycle With Extended Back Carrier 26 Inches Single Speed Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Electric Cycle,Purple View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

GET THIS

GOSPORTY Lightweight Electric Cycle with LED Display, Dual Disc Brakes, High-Traction Tyres, Long-Lasting Battery with 30+ Km Range | Easy-to-Ride E-Cycle (Orange & Black V-2) View Details checkDetails

₹26,499

GET THIS

ALIENBIKES Electric Cycle with 26 Wheels,Front Suspension,Dual Disc Cut-Off Brakes, Up to 30 Km Range on PAS, Removable Battery, 250W BLDC Motor (Black) Unisex View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

GET THIS
With rising fuel costs and growing environmental concerns, electric cycles are quickly gaining popularity for their cost-effectiveness, zero emissions, and health benefits, making them the future of urban mobility. Electric cycles, or e-bikes, are revolutionizing the way we commute and explore. Combining the classic appeal of a bicycle with the power of an electric motor, these electric cycles offer a smart, eco-friendly, and efficient alternative to traditional transportation.

Best electric cycles for a healthier and fitter you(Pexels)
Best electric cycles for a healthier and fitter you(Pexels)

Be you're navigating busy city streets, tackling steep hills, or simply enjoying a leisurely weekend ride, electric cycles make cycling easier and more accessible for all age groups. So, here are our top 8 picks of electric cycles for you.

1.

EMotorad X2 Unisex Mountain Electric Cycle with 7.65Ah Removable Battery, P9 LCD Display, 5 Levels of Pedal Assist, 27.5� Wheel Size, Front Suspension, 250W BLDC Motor, 90% Assembled (Sea Green)
Time to conquer any terrain with the EMotorad X2, a high-performance unisex mountain electric cycle built for both adventure and daily commutes. Designed with a rugged frame, front suspension, and powerful motor support, it offers smooth rides over rough trails and urban roads alike. Its ergonomic build ensures comfort, while pedal assist makes every ride easier. Be you're exploring the outdoors or zipping through traffic, the X2 delivers power, reliability, and versatility for all types of riders.

Specifications

Type:
Unisex Mountain Electric Cycle
Frame:
High-tensile steel frame
Motor:
250W BLDC hub motor
Battery:
36V lithium-ion, removable
Range:
Up to 35 km per charge
Charging Time:
4–5 hours
Suspension:
Front suspension
Brakes:
Dual disc brakes
Display:
LCD multifunction display
Wheels:
27.5” alloy rims
Pedal Assist:
5-level PAS
EMotorad X2 Unisex Mountain Electric Cycle with 7.65Ah Removable Battery, P9 LCD Display, 5 Levels of Pedal Assist, 27.5� Wheel Size, Front Suspension, 250W BLDC Motor, 90% Assembled (Sea Green)

2.

Leader E-Power L6 27.5T Electric Cycle with Front Suspension & Dual DISC Brake | Front LED Light and Horn (Li-Ion Removable Battery, 250W BLDC Motor)| 1 Year Warranty on Battery & Motor (Grey)
The Leader E-Power L6 27.5T is built for efficiency, comfort, and endurance. This electric cycle combines sturdy engineering with a sleek design, offering a seamless experience for city commuters and fitness enthusiasts alike. Equipped with a 250W motor and a long-lasting battery, it supports pedal assist for effortless travel. With 27.5” tires and dual disc brakes, it offers stable and secure rides, perfect for daily commutes or recreational adventures.

Specifications

Type:
Electric Hybrid Bicycle
Frame:
TIG welded steel
Motor:
250W rear hub motor
Battery:
36V 7.5Ah Li-ion
Range:
25–35 km
Charging Time:
4–6 hours
Brakes:
Dual disc brakes
Wheels:
27.5”
Suspension:
Front suspension
Pedal Assist:
5 levels
Leader E-Power L6 27.5T Electric Cycle with Front Suspension & Dual DISC Brake | Front LED Light and Horn (Li-Ion Removable Battery, 250W BLDC Motor)| 1 Year Warranty on Battery & Motor (Grey)

3.

TATTVALABS SJ-Warrior Unisex Electric Cycle|26"X1.95" Ralson Tires|Dual Disc & Cut-Off Brakes|9Ah LG Li-Ion in-Built Battery|Fast Charging|Upto 50 Km Range on PAS|Cruise Control|Made in India
Designed for thrill seekers and urban riders alike, the TATTVALABS SJ-Warrior unisex electric cycle blends power with comfort. This e-bike features a strong built, efficient motor, and intuitive controls to make every ride smooth and enjoyable. With pedal-assist technology and disc brakes, it ensures safety and convenience for both short rides and long explorations. Its robust suspension system tackles rough paths effortlessly.

Specifications

Type:
Unisex Electric Bicycle
Motor:
250W brushless DC motor
Battery:
36V lithium battery
Range:
Up to 40 km
Frame:
Alloy steel
Brakes:
Front & rear disc brakes
Suspension:
Front suspension fork
Tyres:
27.5”
Display:
LED/LCD digital display
Assist Mode:
Pedal assist + throttle
TATTVALABS SJ-Warrior Unisex Electric Cycle|26X1.95 Ralson Tires|Dual Disc & Cut-Off Brakes|9Ah LG Li-Ion in-Built Battery|Fast Charging|Upto 50 Km Range on PAS|Cruise Control|Made in India

4.

Skyride BMV X6 Foldable Cruiser Bicycle | 26-Inch White Bike with 21-Speed Gears, Dual Disc Brakes, Hydraulic Suspension, and Strong Carbon Steel Frame | Great for City Rides and Off-Road Adventures
Experience unmatched portability with the Skyride BMV X6 foldable cruiser bicycle. Designed for urban living, this stylish electric bicycle folds in seconds, making it easy to store or carry. With a powerful motor, wide saddle, and smooth-rolling tires, the X6 delivers comfort and convenience on city roads. This electric cycle is ideal for students, commuters, and minimalists, alike. 

Specifications

Type:
Foldable Cruiser Electric Bicycle
Motor:
250W rear hub motor
Battery:
36V removable battery
Frame:
Foldable aluminum frame
Range:
25–40 km per charge
Brakes:
Mechanical disc brakes
Tyres:
20” city cruiser tires
Features:
Foldable, adjustable seat and handlebar
Charging Time:
3–4 hours
Suspension:
Rear shock absorbers
Skyride BMV X6 Foldable Cruiser Bicycle | 26-Inch White Bike with 21-Speed Gears, Dual Disc Brakes, Hydraulic Suspension, and Strong Carbon Steel Frame | Great for City Rides and Off-Road Adventures

5.

Urban Terrain Bolton Electric Cycle/Bicycle with Rigid Fork for Men, Range 35+km (Li-ion)Battery Cycle 27.5 inches Single Speed Electric Cycle | Ideal for 15+ Years, Unisex, Frame Size : 18 inch, Blue
The Urban Terrain Bolton is built for power-packed performance and all-day comfort. With a sturdy alloy frame and responsive suspension, it’s perfect for rough terrains and city roads. The cycle’s intelligent pedal assist system and strong motor offer smooth acceleration, while the disc brakes ensure superior control. This electric cycle is ideal for fitness riders, office goers, and adventure lovers alike.

Specifications

Pedal Assist:
5-level PAS
Type:
Electric Mountain Bicycle
Motor:
250W rear hub motor
Battery:
36V 7.5Ah Li-ion
Range:
30–45 km
Brakes:
Dual disc brakes
Tyres:
27.5”
Suspension:
Front fork
Display:
LCD
Frame:
High carbon steel
Urban Terrain Bolton Electric Cycle/Bicycle with Rigid Fork for Men, Range 35+km (Li-ion)Battery Cycle 27.5 inches Single Speed Electric Cycle | Ideal for 15+ Years, Unisex, Frame Size : 18 inch, Blue

6.

Motovolt Adult Kivo Easy Front Electric Bicycle With Extended Back Carrier 26 Inches Single Speed Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Electric Cycle,Purple
The Motovolt Kivo Easy is a front-drive electric cycle that emphasizes ease and accessibility. Designed for everyday riders, it features a low-step frame, smart features, and lightweight build. The front motor placement improves balance and maneuverability, making it ideal for urban environments. Be it for daily errands, fitness, or office commutes, the Kivo Easy ensures effortless, efficient travel.

Specifications

Type:
Electric City Bicycle
Frame:
Step-through alloy frame
Motor:
250W front hub motor
Battery:
Swappable Li-ion battery
Range:
Up to 30–40 km
Brakes:
Drum/Disc combo (varies by model)
Features:
IoT connectivity, GPS-enabled
Wheels:
26”
Charging Time:
3–4 hours
Assist:
Pedal assist + throttle
Motovolt Adult Kivo Easy Front Electric Bicycle With Extended Back Carrier 26 Inches Single Speed Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Electric Cycle,Purple

7.

GOSPORTY Lightweight Electric Cycle with LED Display, Dual Disc Brakes, High-Traction Tyres, Long-Lasting Battery with 30+ Km Range | Easy-to-Ride E-Cycle (Orange & Black V-2)
The GOSPORTY lightweight electric cycle is tailored for fitness enthusiasts and city riders who demand speed, simplicity, and style. Its light frame, powerful battery, and smooth drivetrain provide a comfortable yet agile experience. Perfect for eco-conscious commuters, this cycle delivers a seamless blend of efficiency and mobility on both short and long routes.

Specifications

Type:
Lightweight City Electric Bicycle
Frame:
Aluminum alloy
Motor:
250W BLDC motor
Battery:
36V Li-ion
Range:
30–40 km
Charging Time:
4 hours
Brakes:
Front & rear disc brakes
Tyres:
27.5”
Suspension:
Front fork
Assist:
3 or 5-level pedal assist
Weight:
Approx. 20 kg
GOSPORTY Lightweight Electric Cycle with LED Display, Dual Disc Brakes, High-Traction Tyres, Long-Lasting Battery with 30+ Km Range | Easy-to-Ride E-Cycle (Orange & Black V-2)

8.

ALIENBIKES Electric Cycle with 26" Wheels,Front Suspension,Dual Disc Cut-Off Brakes, Up to 30 Km Range on PAS, Removable Battery, 250W BLDC Motor (Black) Unisex
ALIENBIKES Electric Cycle is engineered for durability, power, and smart riding. With an aggressive design and premium components, this e-bike caters to riders who seek both adventure and reliability. Its high-capacity battery and responsive disc brakes ensure safety, while pedal assist and throttle modes make urban travel and off-road excursions equally enjoyable.

Specifications

Type:
Electric Hybrid Bicycle
Motor:
250W BLDC rear hub motor
Battery:
36V 10.4Ah Li-ion (removable)
Frame:
Steel/Aluminum alloy (varies)
Range:
Up to 45 km
Brakes:
Dual disc brakes
Suspension:
Front hydraulic suspension
Display:
Digital multifunction display
Wheels:
27.5”
Assist Mode:
Throttle + PAS
ALIENBIKES Electric Cycle with 26 Wheels,Front Suspension,Dual Disc Cut-Off Brakes, Up to 30 Km Range on PAS, Removable Battery, 250W BLDC Motor (Black) Unisex

FAQ for electric cycle

  • What is an electric cycle or e-bike?

    An electric cycle (or e-bike) is a bicycle equipped with a battery-powered motor that assists your pedaling. It makes riding easier, especially on slopes, long distances, or against wind.

  • Do I need a license or registration to ride an e-bike in India?

    No, if the electric cycle has a top speed of 25 km/h and a motor power of 250W or below, it does not require a license, registration, or insurance.

  • How far can an electric cycle go on a full charge?

    The range depends on battery capacity and usage, but most e-bikes offer 25 km to 50 km per charge. Some premium models can even go up to 80+ km.

  • How long does it take to fully charge the battery?

    Typically, it takes around 3 to 5 hours to fully charge an electric cycle's battery, depending on the battery type and charger output.

  • Can I ride it like a normal bicycle if the battery is dead?

    Yes, you can pedal it just like a regular cycle, even without electric assistance. The motor disengages, and it functions as a standard bicycle.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

