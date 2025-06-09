Best pickleball paddles for low-impact exercises: Get fit without joint pain with our top 8 picks

Pickleball isn’t just a trending sport. It is becoming a favourite low-impact workout for fitness lovers. It combines the elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong to offer a full-body cardio session without putting stress on your joints. Moreover, it offers a great way to improve your cardiovascular health, agility and coordination. Using the right pickleball paddle set can enhance your performance, comfort and motivation on the court. A well-designed set can also improve grip, swing, accuracy and overall experience. If you are planning to add a pair of pickleball paddles to your fitness routine, this article is just for you. We have handpicked some of the best pickleball rackets that support your health and fitness journey. Add pickleball paddle sets to your daily routine and boost your fitness in a fun way.(Adobe Stock)

8 best pickleball paddle sets

Pickleball can help improve heart health with an increase in heart rate and longer-lasting heartbeats because of the increased cardiovascular activity (A study published in the Taylor & Francis Online: Peer-reviewed journals). Here are some of the best pickle paddle sets that you can try:

Level up your fitness game with Vinsguir’s ultra-light pickleball paddles featuring a polypropylene honeycomb core and artistic design. Ideal for beginners and elders alike, it reduces wrist strain while improving swing control. The cushion grip of these pickleball rackets offers comfort during long matches. Approved by USA Pickleball, this complete set includes 2 paddles, 4 balls and a carry bag.

Specifications Size One size Grip size 4 inches Material Graphite Special feature USA Pickleball Approved Click Here to Buy Vinsguir Pickleball Paddle - 2 Premium Graphite Rackets Honeycomb Composite Core with Cushion Comfort Grip & 4 Balls & Portable Racquet Bag (Hand Drawn Doodles + 3 Outdoor Balls +1 Indoor Ball+ Bag)

Train smarter and play longer with this lightweight, beginner-friendly pickleball paddle set. Built with a fiberglass face and honeycomb core, these pickleball paddles ensure durability, control, and reduced fatigue on the wrist and elbow. The anti-slip grip boosts comfort, letting you focus on power and precision. Perfect for all skill levels, the set includes 2 USAPA-approved paddles, 4 outdoor balls, and a handy carrying case.

Specifications Size One size Grip size 4.8 inches Material Fiberglass Click Here to Buy USAPA Approved Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 Fiberglass Pickleball Rackets with 1 Carrying Case, 4 Outdoor Pickleballs

Designed to enhance performance and joint comfort, this USAPA-approved pickleball paddle set features 2 fiberglass paddles with honeycomb polymer cores for balance and pop. A ventilated anti-slip grip ensures fatigue-free play, while edge guards prevent paddle damage. The complete set includes 2 indoor and 2 outdoor balls, a carry bag, and vibrant paddle colours, which makes it a fun, health-boosting gift for families and fitness-focused friends.

Specifications Size 10 mm Grip size 4 1/4 inches Material Fiberglass Special feature USAPA APPROVED Click Here to Buy Pickleball Paddles Set of 2, USAPA Approved Pickleball Set, Fiberglass Lightweight Rackets 2 Pack, 2 Outdoor, 2 Indoor Pickleball Balls, 1 Bag for Women Men, (Orange 1Pc)

Get the whole crew moving with this 4-paddle USAPA-approved pickleball set. Lightweight and vibration-reducing, the fiberglass pickleball paddles are designed with a polymer honeycomb core for power, control, and wrist-friendly play. The anti-slip grip keeps hands steady during intense rallies. It includes 6 balls (3 indoor, 3 outdoor), 4 overgrips, and a carry bag, which makes this set perfect for promoting fitness and friendly competition at family events or group workouts.

Specifications Size 10 mm Grip size 4 1/4 inches Material Fiberglass Special feature USAPA APPROVED Click Here to Buy Pickleball Paddles Set of 4 – 2025 USAPA Approved Pickle Ball Rackets, Carbon Fiber Pickleball Paddle Set with 3 Outdoor & 3 Indoor Pickle Ball Balls, 4 Overgrips & Carry Bag

Meet your go-to pickleball paddle for fitness and finesse. Approved by USA Pickleball in 2023, this fiberglass set includes two lightweight paddles and two balls, which are ideal for joint-friendly movement and control. The textured face and honeycomb core of these pickleball paddles for beginners offer better precision and reduced vibration. Moreover, it comes with a sleek carry bag for easy transport to your next game or workout.

Specifications Size One size Grip size 4 5/8 inches Material Carbon fiber Special feature USAPA Pickleball Approved Click Here to Buy VINSGUIR Pickleball Paddle Set, USAPA Approved Fiberglass Pickleball Set of 2, 2 Paddles & 2 Pickleballs, Lightweight Carrying Bag, Pickle Ball Paddle Gifts for Beginners & Pros, Aurora Blue

Enjoy low-impact cardio and full-body coordination with Lifelong’s durable fiberglass paddles. Engineered for performance and comfort, this best pickleball paddle for intermediate players features cushioned comfort grips to reduce wrist fatigue and maintain control during long sessions. Ideal for all ages, it can help you stay active and agile in a fun, engaging way.

Specifications Size One size Grip size 4 3/4 inches Material Fiberglass Click Here to Buy Lifelong Pickleball Paddle Set| Fiberglass Surface| 16 mm Thickness| 4 Pickle Ball Balls| Paddle Cover Bag| Cushion Comfort Handle Grip| Durable Pickleball Paddle|Outdoor Game Kit for Kids & Adults

Step up your active lifestyle with JOJOLEMON’s balanced glassfibre pickleball paddles, which are designed for consistency and joint safety. The ergonomic grip and large sweet spot allow for smoother wrist movement and cleaner shots. This fitness-forward set includes 2 paddles, 3 outdoor balls, 2 cooling towels, and a case, which are perfect for tournament play or regular court sessions. Durable and lightweight, it may be a great investment in your health and game.

Specifications Size 11 Material Fiberglass Skill level Intermediate Click Here to Buy JOJOLEMON Pickleball Paddle Set – 2 Premium Glassfibre Rackets with Honeycomb Composite Core, Cushion Comfort Grip, and Accessories | Includes 3 Outdoor Balls, 2 Cooling Towels and 1 Case (Blue)

Built for serious fitness and control, this 16mm fiberglass pickleball paddle set combines a dense 8mm honeycomb core with a moisture-wicking grip to minimise vibration and fatigue. This AIPA-approved and USAPA-standard pickleball paddle is ideal for competitive play. Designed with a larger sweet spot, this best pickleball paddle for advanced players may enhance accuracy and power, which makes it a great tool for cardio, agility training, and long rallies.

Specifications Grip size 4.13 inches Material Fiberglass Skill level Intermediate Click Here to Buy YAIT Sports Proflx Pickleball Paddle | 16 mm Fiberglass Surface | Highly Dense 8 mm PP Honeycomb Core | Highly Durable Fiberglass Pickleball Paddle | AIPA Approved Racket of USAPA Standards

Top features of the best pickleball paddles:

Pickleball paddles Core & surface material Weight & grip USAPA/AIPA approval Vinsguir Pickleball Paddle Set (Hand Drawn Doodles) Polypropylene Honeycomb Core + Premium Fiberglass Face 7.8 oz; Contour grip (4.92" L, 4.25" Circumference) USA Pickleball Approved USAPA Approved Fiberglass Pickleball Rackets (2 Paddles) Polypropylene Honeycomb Core + Strong Fiberglass Face 7.7 oz; 4.8" handle, anti-slip grip USA Pickleball Approved YC DGYCASI Pickleball Paddle Set (Orange) Honeycomb Polymer Core + Lightweight Fiberglass 7.5-7.9 oz; Anti-slip, soft grip with ventilation USAPA Approved YC DGYCASI 4-Paddle Pickleball Set (Carbon Fiber mention) Honeycomb Polymer Core + Lightweight Fiberglass 7.5-7.9 oz; Soft, sweat-wicking grip USAPA Approved Vinsguir Pickleball Paddle Set (Aurora Blue) Fiberglass Face + Honeycomb Core Not specified; Lightweight grip USAPA Approved (Jan 10, 2023) Lifelong Pickleball Paddle Set Durable Fiberglass Surface (16 mm thickness) Not specified; Ergonomic cushion comfort grip Not Mentioned JOJOLEMON Pickleball Paddle Set (Blue) Honeycomb Composite Core + Glassfibre Surface Not specified; Balanced ergonomic grip Not Mentioned YAIT Sports Proflx Paddle 8mm Dense PP Honeycomb Core + 16mm Fiberglass Surface Lightweight; Premium perforated ridge grip AIPA Approved, Meets USAPA Standards

How to choose pickleball paddles?

1. Weight: Before choosing the best pickleball paddle set, make sure to consider the weight. Lighter paddles are easier to move and are ideal for beginners. On the other hand, heavier paddles provide more power to advanced players.

2. Core material: Pay attention to the core material of the paddles. Polymer cores provide more control, while Nomex and aluminum cores give more durability and power.

3. Player level: If you are a new pickleball player, opt for lightweight paddles with larger sweet spots. Heavier ones are good for intermediate and advanced players.

4. Paddle surface: When picking up the best pickleball paddles, it is essential to check the surface. Fiberglass is good for control and graphite is lightweight.

5. Grip: Opt for a grip size that fits comfortably in your hand. This ensures better control and prevents hand fatigue.

Is pickleball good for fitness?

Yes, pickleball is good for fitness as it combines cardio, agility and coordination in a fun way. This game can improve cardiovascular health, balance and flexibility along with burning calories and building muscle endurance. With its low-impact nature, it helps reduce the risk of injury in comparison to high-impact sports. Playing regularly can enhance mental well-being and sharpen reflexes.

Frequently asked questions What material is best for a pickleball paddle? Composite paddles offer a more balance of power and control. On the other hand, graphite paddles are lightweight and responsive. Wood paddles are heavier and budget-friendly.

What paddle weight is ideal for beginners? Beginners should begin with mid-weight paddles i.e., 7.3-8.4 oz for better control and comfort without straining the arm during extended play.

Does paddle shape affect performance? Yes, wider paddles offer better control. Elongated ones provide extended reach and power, which helps different play styles.

How long does a pickleball paddle last? With regular use, a quality paddle typically lasts 1-2 years. Durability of the paddle depends on material, frequency of use and storage conditions.

