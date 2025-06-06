Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
Best treadmill brands for fitness in 2025: 10 options to stay active and fit without leaving home

ByTanya Shree
Jun 06, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Want to support heart health, joint-friendly workouts and overall fitness at home? Then, explore the best treadmill brands.

PowerMax Fitness TDM-96 (4HP Peak) Motorised Treadmill for Home Use [ Max User Wt. 110kg | LCD Display | Bluetooth for Music & Mobile App | 3 Level Manual Incline ] Free (DIY) Installation Assistance View Details checkDetails

Cockatoo SmartRun3.5 3.5HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill for Home, with 3 Level Manual Incline, Max Speed 16 Km/Hr, Max User Weight 120Kg,(DIY, Do It Yourself Installation) View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

Lifelong FitPro (4 HP Peak) Manual Incline Motorized Treadmill for Home Foldable with 12 preset Workouts, Max Speed 12km/hr. Bluetooth Speaker|Max. User Weight 110Kg (LLTM09AD) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Cockatoo WP-200 1.5HP - 3HP Peak Motorized Treadmill, Walking Pad for Home, Foldable Treadmill, Max Speed- 8 Km/Hr, Max Weight 110 Kg (DIY, Do It Yourself Installation Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

Sparnod Fitness STH-1200 Motorized Treadmill for Home Use, 4 HP Peak DC Motor, 12 km/hr Speed, 110 kg Max User Weight, 12 Preset Workouts, Manual Incline, Hi-Fi Speaker, Safety Key View Details checkDetails

₹16,149

Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

₹26,998

Sparnod Fitness STH-4100 Foldable Treadmill for Home Use, 4.5 HP Peak Motorized Treadmill with Auto-Incline, Hydraulic Foldable Design, LCD Display, Built-in Speakers, Free Installation Service View Details checkDetails

₹29,499

View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

Are you struggling to stay active amid a hectic schedule and rising health concerns like heart disease and obesity? A treadmill can be the perfect solution to keep your fitness on track from the comfort of home. Regular treadmill workouts improve cardiovascular health, help in weight management, and boost overall stamina. They offer a convenient way to incorporate daily exercise, especially when outdoor activities aren’t feasible. With advanced features like customisable workouts, heart rate monitoring, and foldable designs, modern treadmills cater to all fitness levels. Choosing the right treadmill can transform your health journey, making it easier to stay consistent and motivated. This guide will help you pick the best treadmill brands to support your wellness goals and elevate your everyday fitness routine.

The best treadmill brands for home gym can make your fitness journey smooth.(Adobe Stock)
The best treadmill brands for home gym can make your fitness journey smooth.(Adobe Stock)

10 best treadmill brands

Check out this list of the best treadmills for home use and add your favourite to your home gym:

1.

PowerMax Fitness TDM-96 (4HP Peak) Motorised Treadmill for Home Use [ Max User Wt. 110kg | LCD Display | Bluetooth for Music & Mobile App | 3 Level Manual Incline ] Free (DIY) Installation Assistance
Ideal for home workouts, the PowerMax TDM-96 features a 4HP peak DC motor, 12 km/h top speed, and a spacious, shock-absorbing belt to protect joints. The 3-level incline intensifies training, while Bluetooth-enabled app sync lets you track progress. With 12 preset programs and a foldable HSS design, this treadmill for home use is perfect for compact spaces. It supports users up to 110 kg with added heart rate monitoring for safe, effective cardio sessions.

Specifications

User weight
110 kg
Display
LCD
Incline level
3 level manual incline
Tracking
Real-time heart rate monitoring
PowerMax Fitness TDM-96 (4HP Peak) Motorised Treadmill for Home Use [ Max User Wt. 110kg | LCD Display | Bluetooth for Music & Mobile App | 3 Level Manual Incline ] Free (DIY) Installation Assistance

2.

Cockatoo SmartRun3.5 3.5HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill for Home, with 3 Level Manual Incline, Max Speed 16 Km/Hr, Max User Weight 120Kg,(DIY, Do It Yourself Installation)
Powerful yet user-friendly, the Cockatoo SmartRun treadmill delivers smooth performance with its 3.5HP peak motor. It supports speeds up to 14 km/h, ideal for walking or running. The 3-level incline and 12 pre-set programs keep workouts varied, while the LCD screen tracks your metrics. Designed to support 120 kg, this best treadmill for home is compact, durable, and great for home fitness enthusiasts seeking reliable daily cardio.

Specifications

Max user wieght
120 kg
Incline level
3 level manual incline
Display
Blue background display
Design
Durable
Cockatoo SmartRun3.5 3.5HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill for Home, with 3 Level Manual Incline, Max Speed 16 Km/Hr, Max User Weight 120Kg,(DIY, Do It Yourself Installation)

3.

Lifelong FitPro (4 HP Peak) Manual Incline Motorized Treadmill for Home Foldable with 12 preset Workouts, Max Speed 12km/hr. Bluetooth Speaker|Max. User Weight 110Kg (LLTM09AD)
The Lifelong FitPro treadmill is a compact fitness companion with a powerful 4HP peak motor and 12 preset workouts for personalized routines. Bluetooth speakers add fun to cardio sessions, while the adjustable speed range supports all fitness levels. It folds easily for storage and supports users up to 110 kg, making this treadmill for home gyms ideal for home gyms looking for variety, comfort, and entertainment in one machine.

Specifications

User weight
110 kg
Workout preset
12
Max speed
12 km/h
Display
LCD
Lifelong FitPro (4 HP Peak) Manual Incline Motorized Treadmill for Home Foldable with 12 preset Workouts, Max Speed 12km/hr. Bluetooth Speaker|Max. User Weight 110Kg (LLTM09AD)

4.

Cockatoo WP-200 1.5HP - 3HP Peak Motorized Treadmill, Walking Pad for Home, Foldable Treadmill, Max Speed- 8 Km/Hr, Max Weight 110 Kg (DIY, Do It Yourself Installation Black
Compact yet capable, the Cockatoo WP-200 is perfect for walking or light jogging with its 3HP peak motor and 8 km/h max speed. A cushioned 950x380mm belt ensures comfort, while the sturdy frame supports users up to 110 kg. Its foldable design saves space, and the simple display keeps key metrics visible. It is a great pick for seniors or beginners looking for a joint-friendly fitness tool.

Specifications

Max weight
110 kg
Max speed
8 km/h
Warranty
1-year motor warranty
Special feature
Easy to store
Cockatoo WP-200 1.5HP - 3HP Peak Motorized Treadmill, Walking Pad for Home, Foldable Treadmill, Max Speed- 8 Km/Hr, Max Weight 110 Kg (DIY, Do It Yourself Installation Black

5.

MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use
Train smarter with the multifunctional MAXPRO PTM405M. Its 4.5HP peak motor powers workouts up to 14 km/h. This best treadmill brand features 12 programs, 3 incline levels, and a built-in massager for post-workout recovery. Real-time stats via LED display, Bluetooth app control, and soft-drop folding enhance convenience. Ideal for fat burning, strength, or endurance training, it supports 110 kg and includes free installation plus a diet plan.

ALSO READ: Best whey protein under 1500: Top-rated picks to build muscle without breaking your bank

Specifications

User weight
110 kg
Max speed
14 km/h
Display
Large LED display
Special feature
Mobile & tablet holder
MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use

6.

Sparnod Fitness STH-1200 Motorized Treadmill for Home Use, 4 HP Peak DC Motor, 12 km/hr Speed, 110 kg Max User Weight, 12 Preset Workouts, Manual Incline, Hi-Fi Speaker, Safety Key
Sleek and efficient, the Sparnod STH-1250 combines a 4HP peak motor with 12 preloaded workouts and a 12 km/h top speed. The compact frame fits tight spaces, while the cushioned running deck protects joints. Built-in heart rate sensors, Bluetooth speakers, and a foldable design make it perfect for home use. It supports users up to 110 kg, with easy setup and sturdy construction for long-term use.

Specifications

Max user weight
110 kg
Max speed
12 km/h
Workout preset
12
Special feature
Hi-Fi speaker
Sparnod Fitness STH-1200 Motorized Treadmill for Home Use, 4 HP Peak DC Motor, 12 km/hr Speed, 110 kg Max User Weight, 12 Preset Workouts, Manual Incline, Hi-Fi Speaker, Safety Key

7.

Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty
Built for intensity, the Fitkit FT200M features a 4.5HP peak motor and 15 auto-incline levels for varied workouts. The 1240x420mm belt offers ample space, while the massager boosts recovery. Enjoy real-time tracking via LCD, MP3 connectivity, and 12 preset routines. With a foldable hydraulic frame and 110 kg capacity, this treadmill for home suits fitness lovers who want comfort, performance, and entertainment at home.

Specifications

Max speed
16 km/h
Warranty
1 year
Max weight
110 kg
Special feature
Real-time performance tracking with LCD display
Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty

8.

Durafit - Sturdy, Stable and Strong 91- Surge Multifunction 4.5 HP Peak BLDC Motorized | 20 Level Auto Incline | Home Cardio |Max Speed 16 Km/Hr | Max User Weight 120 Kg | Free Installation Assistance
The Durafit Surge offers superior stability and quiet performance with its 4.5HP peak BLDC motor. Enjoy 20 auto-incline levels, 12 workouts, and a wide 1200x420mm running area. Handrail controls and a detailed LED panel keep you in control. Built for endurance and weight loss, this treadmill for home use supports up to 120 kg and folds easily. It is a reliable machine for serious home runners seeking durability and intensity.

Specifications

Incline
20 level auto incline
Max speed
16 km/h
Max weight
120 kg
Preset
12 preset training program
9.

Sparnod Fitness STH-4100 Foldable Treadmill for Home Use, 4.5 HP Peak Motorized Treadmill with Auto-Incline, Hydraulic Foldable Design, LCD Display, Built-in Speakers, Free Installation Service
With its 4.5HP peak motor and 15-level auto incline, the Sparnod STH-4100 is perfect for cardio, fat burning, or endurance sessions. The large 1260x420mm belt and anti-slip surface ensure safety, while built-in speakers, pulse sensors, and 12 programs keep workouts engaging. It supports 115 kg and folds via hydraulic drop. It is ideal for users who need a powerful, feature-rich treadmill with easy installation.

ALSO READ: Best 5 kg dumbbell sets for beginners: Start your fitness journey with these top picks of 2025

Specifications

Display
LCD display
Incline
Auto incline
Special feature
Built-in speaker
Max weight
115 kg
Sparnod Fitness STH-4100 Foldable Treadmill for Home Use, 4.5 HP Peak Motorized Treadmill with Auto-Incline, Hydraulic Foldable Design, LCD Display, Built-in Speakers, Free Installation Service

10.

Fitkit by Cult TurboRun BLDC Motor Treadmill (5.5HP Peak) | 12.8km/h Max Speed, 110kg Weight Capacity | 12 Preset Programs, LED Display | AUX/MP3/USB | Home Gym Equipment, Black
The TurboRun treadmill from Fitkit delivers pro-level performance with a 5.5HP peak BLDC motor and a 12.8 km/h top speed. Features include a 3-level incline, 12 preset workouts, a spacious 1100x400mm belt, and entertainment via USB/MP3 input. Real-time LED tracking and heart rate sensors keep you informed, while its hydraulic folding saves space. It may be a great pick for home gyms aiming for intensity, variety, and convenience.

Specifications

Max weight
110 kg
Preset program
12
Max speed
12.8 km/h
Display
LED
Top features of the best treadmill brands:

 

Best treadmill brands

Peak motor power

Incline type

Max user weight capacity

PowerMax TDM-964.0 HP3-Level Manual110 kg (Running: 80 kg)
Cockatoo SmartRun 3.53.5 HP3-Level Manual120 kg (Running: 90 kg)
Lifelong FitPro LLTM09AD4.0 HPManual100 kg
Cockatoo WP-2003.0 HPNone110 kg (Running: 90 kg)
MAXPRO PTM405M4.5 HP3-Level Manual110 kg
Sparnod STH-12504.0 HPManual110 kg (Running: 85 kg)
Fitkit FT200M by Cult4.5 HP15-Level Auto110 kg
Durafit 91-Surge4.5 HP BLDC20-Level Auto120 kg (Running: 90 kg)
Sparnod STH-41004.5 HP15-Level Auto115 kg
Fitkit TurboRun by Cult5.5 HP BLDC3-Level Manual110 kg

How to choose the best treadmill brands?

1. Motor power and performance: Choose the best treadmill brands offering strong motors, 2.5 HP+ for walking, 4 HP+ for running. BLDC motors are quieter and more efficient for long-term use.

2. Weight capacity and build quality: Opt for the best treadmill brands with at least 20-25 kg buffer above your body weight. Check for a sturdy frame, durable belt, and good shock absorption.

3. Incline and speed options: Go for the best treadmill brands offering auto incline (10+ levels) and speed up to 12–16 km/h to allow progressive workouts.

4. Warranty and customer support: Reliable brands provide a 1-3 year motor/frame warranty and responsive service support, including installation help.

5. Features: Look for the best treadmill brands offering 12+ preset programs, Bluetooth app support, heart rate sensors, and entertainment features like speakers or app integration.

6. Folding and space-saving design: If space is limited, choose brands with hydraulic soft drop folding, compact design, and wheels for easy movement.

Frequently asked questions

  • Which motor is best for a treadmill at home?

    A DC motor with 3-4.5 HP peak is ideal for home use, quiet, efficient, and suitable for walking, jogging, and running workouts.

  • How much weight capacity should I look for?

    Always choose a treadmill with at least 20 kg more capacity than your body weight to ensure safety, durability, and optimal performance over time.

  • Is auto incline better than manual incline?

    Yes, auto incline offers easier, smoother transitions and greater workout variety without pausing. It is more convenient for building stamina and burning calories efficiently.

  • How often should I lubricate my treadmill?

    Typically, lubricate your treadmill every 20-25 hours of use, or monthly. Use manufacturer-recommended silicone oil to maintain smooth belt movement and motor longevity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
