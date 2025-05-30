Cross trainer for home: Top 8 picks for weight loss and cardio fitness

Are you looking to shed extra kilos without punishing your joints? A cross trainer might be your perfect weight loss partner. Designed to offer a power-packed cardio workout, this compact machine helps burn calories, improve heart health, and tone your body without straining your knees and back. From helping you slim down, build stamina to staying active at home, a cross trainer combines fat-burning cardio with resistance training, targeting both upper and lower body muscles in one smooth motion. Unlike harsh, high-impact routines or repetitive treadmill runs, it gives you a full-body workout sans unnecessary strain. Today’s cross trainers are smarter than ever, with adjustable resistance, pre-set programs, and space-saving designs. If you are ready to lose weight and get fit without the joint stress, this guide will help you choose the best cross trainer for home workouts. Add a cross trainer for home to your home gym and support your fitness goals.(Adobe Stock)

What is a cross trainer?

A cross trainer or elliptical trainer is a form of exercise equipment that mimics the motions of walking, running, and stair climbing while placing little stress on the joints. It offers the benefits of both aerobic and anaerobic exercises by engaging the arms and legs simultaneously. The cross trainer burns calories, tones up muscles and improves cardiovascular fitness using its pedals and handles. Its smooth motion makes it popular for low-impact exercises, making it ideal for all, whether the goal is to lose weight, increase endurance, or rehabilitate from an injury.

Top 8 cross trainers for home

Are you looking to burn fat, increase stamina, or stay consistent with your workouts? A cross trainer for home use is a smart solution. Check out these options:

This durable cross trainer for home features an 8-level magnetic resistance system, 5kg dual-direction flywheel, and a large LCD to track all key workout stats. Its dual handles target the upper body while the adjustable seat fits various heights. Compact, quiet, and stable with non-slip pedals and transport wheels, it supports users up to 100kg. Moreover, this elliptical cross trainer also comes with a 1-year warranty, adding convenience for effective home workouts.

Specifications Material Alloy steel Special feature LCD monitor Reasons to buy Compact Durable Good handle Dual handle Reasons to avoid Not for heavy users

Customers' feedback: Customers found this cross trainer well-built, compact, and a good display. While it is mostly quiet, some reported noise during use.

Cockatoo CE03Advance offers an 8-level magnetic resistance and a smooth 7kg flywheel with a steel frame supporting up to 120kg. Its adjustable pedals reduce wrist strain, while textured incline pedals provide grip and stability. The LCD monitor tracks time, calories, and heart rate, ensuring a full-body workout. Certified and sturdy, this cross trainer for home delivers quiet operation and ergonomic design for effective home fitness sessions.

Specifications Special feature Quick Power source Battery powered Reasons to buy Heavy duty frame Magnetic system Certified Sturdy Reasons to avoid Bulky Some noise

Customers' feedback: Users found this home gym equipment sturdy. However, some users reported noise issues while others reported silent operation.

ALSO READ: Walk your way to better health with the best treadmills for home: 10 picks under ₹15,000 to try in 2025

This elliptical cross trainer features an alloy steel frame with 8-level magnetic resistance, supporting up to 120kg users. It tracks time, speed, distance, and calories on a clear LCD display. Compact and easy to assemble, this cross trainer machine offers an effective cardio workout while remaining stable and portable. Ideal for home gyms, it comes with diet consultation support and balances performance with a user-friendly design.

Specifications Material Alloy steel Special feature LCD monitor Reasons to buy Compact Value for money Reasons to avoid Average stride Occasional sound issue

Customers' feedback: This cross trainer for home is loved for its well-built, compact, and easy-to-move design. However, some reported noise.

Welcare WC6010 includes a 9kg flywheel and 8-level magnetic resistance for smooth, silent workouts. It features a large LCD monitor tracking key stats and pulse sensors in dual-grip handles. Its adjustable seat and wide pedals with straps ensure comfort and stability. Compact and sturdy, this cross trainer for home supports up to 100kg and comes with a 1-year warranty and optional installation service.

Specifications Material Plastic, metal Resistance mechanism Magnetic, manual Reasons to buy Strong flywheel Adjustable seat Smooth operation Reasons to avoid Noise

Customers' feedback: Users loved this cross trainer machine for its compact and sturdy design. However, some mentioned noise during use.

The Healthex Orbitrac is a versatile 2-in-1 elliptical and cycle trainer with manual resistance control. It targets the whole body with dual-action handles and large anti-slip pedals. Its compact, portable design fits small spaces, and an LCD monitor tracks time, speed, calories, and distance. While user reviews vary on build quality, this cross trainer for home offers an affordable option for low-impact cardio workouts at home.

Specifications Material Mild steel Resistance mechanism Air Reasons to buy Dual function Portable Reasons to avoid Not sturdy Prone to slipping

Customers' feedback: It is easy to use, compact and portable, as per customers. Mixed reviews on durability and slip resistance.

Dolphy’s elliptical supports up to 150kg with a robust steel frame and 8 resistance levels, simulating walking, running, and climbing stairs. Its LCD monitor displays calories, speed, pulse, and time. The dual handlebars and oversized non-slip pedals of this cross trainer for home target the upper and lower body muscles simultaneously. Portable and quiet, it is easy to assemble with video call assistance, making it a solid choice for home fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications Special feature Dual function Power source Pedal-powered Reasons to buy High weight capacity Solid build Full-body training Reasons to avoid May be overkill for beginners

Customers' feedback: Users liked its excellent build and found it suitable for heavy users. However, reviews were mixed on seat comfort and size.

ELEV8 Orbitrek combines an elliptical and exercise bike with 8 resistance levels and a belt drive mechanism. It supports up to 100kg and features adjustable handles and cushioned anti-slip pedals. The LCD tracks distance, speed, calories, and time for an effective workout. Easy to move and install with a 1-year warranty, this gym equipment for home delivers full-body cardio and strength training for home users.

Specifications Material Alloy steel Special feature Belt drive mechanism Reasons to buy 2-in-1 with adjustable handles Adjustable seat Reasons to avoid Noisy operation

Customers' feedback: This cross trainer for home was appreciated for its stable and strong build. However, several users reported noisy operations.

The Cockatoo CE-03 features a smooth magnetic resistance system with 8 adjustable levels and a 4kg flywheel for quiet, effective workouts. Its textured, adjustable pedals offer stability and natural foot movement. The LCD monitor tracks calories, time, speed, and distance. Certified EN-957, this cross trainer for home supports users up to 110kg and 195cm tall.

Specifications Material Alloy steel Special feature LCD screen Reasons to buy Easy to read LCD screen Certified Textured, fixed-incline pedals Smooth operation Reasons to avoid Noisy Limited height compatibility

Customers' feedback: Users praised the Cockatoo CE-03 for its sturdy build and great value. Noise levels were reported as moderate, with occasional squeaks during pedaling.

ALSO READ: Best treadmill for home: 10 top picks to burn calories, build stamina and stay fit (April 2025)

Top features of the best cross trainers:

Cross trainer for home Max user weight Flywheel (kg) Resistance levels Warranty WELCARE Maxpro MP6066 100 5 8 (manual mag.) 1 year Cockatoo CE03Advance 120 7 8 (magnetic) 1 year Cult.Sport Bern 120 Not specified 8 (magnetic) 6 months Welcare WC6010 100 9 8 (manual mag.) 1 year Healthex Orbitrac 2-in-1 Not specified Not specified Manual tension 1 year Dolphy 150 Not specified 8 (magnetic) Not stated ELEV8 Orbitrek 2-in-1 100 Not specified 8 (magnetic) 1 year Cockatoo CE-03 Elliptical Cross Trainer 110 4 kg 8 1-year manufacturing parts warranty

Are cross trainers good?

1. Full-body workout: Cross trainers for home engage both your upper body and lower body to help you tone multiple muscle groups simultaneously.

2. Boosts cardiovascular health: Regular use improves heart and lung function by keeping your heart rate elevated, which enhances overall endurance and stamina.

3. Efficient calorie burning: The combined upper and lower body movement increases energy expenditure. This can help you burn more calories and help with weight loss.

4. Adjustable resistance levels: You can customise your workout intensity by increasing or decreasing resistance, making it suitable for beginners and advanced users alike.

5. Suitable for all fitness levels: Cross trainers accommodate users with varying fitness abilities, including those recovering from injuries or looking for a low-impact option to stay active.

Frequently asked questions Why is a cross trainer effective for weight loss? Using a cross trainer helps you burn a high number of calories while offering a full-body, low-impact workout. It improves cardiovascular endurance, boosts metabolism, and raises your heart rate into optimal fat-burning zones.

How much time should you spend on a cross trainer? To see noticeable weight loss results, aim for at least 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. That is about 60 minutes a day, five times a week, on a cross trainer.

Can beginners use a cross trainer for weight loss? Yes! Cross trainers are beginner-friendly with adjustable resistance levels, allowing new users to start slow and gradually build intensity.

What is better for weight loss – a treadmill or a cross trainer? While both are effective, cross trainers offer a full-body workout and are gentler on the joints, making them a great option for sustained calorie burning and injury prevention.

