Best 5 kg dumbbell sets for beginners: Start your fitness journey with these top picks of 2025

ByTanya Shree
May 18, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Build your muscle with ease at home with the top-rated 5 kg dumbbell sets. Check out these beginner-friendly picks.

FAQs

Kore PVC DM-5kg-Combo 161 Fixed Dumbbells Set and Fitness Kit for Men and Women Whole Body Workout, Multicolor View Details checkDetails

RUBX Rubber Coated Professional Exercise Hex Dumbbells (Pack of Two) 2.5 Kg x 2pc (Total = 5 kg) View Details checkDetails

Protoner Pair of 5kg Each PVC Dumbbells Set Hex View Details checkDetails

₹449

Grip & floor protection

Amazon Brand - Solimo Neoprene 2.5 kg Dumbbell | Easy Grip for Comfortable Workout | Home Gym | Muscle Building | Set of 2 - 2.5 kg | Light Green View Details checkDetails

₹979

Klikfit Rubber Dumbbell, 2.5 KG (Black) (2.5kg x 2pcs) | Dumbbells - Gym equipment for home workout | 2.5 kg Dumbbells Set of 2 | Fitness Gym Dumbbell set for Muscles | Anti Skid rubber dumbles set | Dumbell Weights for Workout View Details checkDetails

₹1,149

Comfortable

KAKSS Neoprene Dumbbells Sets For Gym Exercise (Proudly Made In India 1Kg+1 5Kg+2Kg Pair, Dumbbell With Stand Multicolor) Fixed View Details checkDetails

₹2,650

RUBX Rubber Coated Professional Round Dumbbells (Sold in Pair) (2.5 Kg x 2pc (Total = 5 kg)), YELLOW View Details checkDetails

₹1,025

Stable

Slovic Dumbbell Set 5 KG (2.5 KG x 2) | Hexa Dumbbells Set for Home Workout | 5 KG Dumbbells Pair for Exercise | Gym Equipment for Home Workout | Anti Skid Rubber Dumbbells View Details checkDetails

₹998

Durable

Leeway Rubber Coated Bouncer Dumbbells Weights, (2.5kg Pair)| Professional Round Dumbbells, Dumbbell Set, Dumbbell Set for home workout, Gym dumbbell set, Dumbbell set of 2, Home Gym Equipment for Men and Women (2.5kg Pair) View Details checkDetails

₹1,091

Comfortable & stylish

Lifelong Neoprene Dumbbells Set of 2 (2.5kg*2) For Home Gym - for Fitness - Gym Exercise - Home Workout - Neoprene Gym Dumbbells -Weights for Men & Women View Details checkDetails

₹939

Are you starting your fitness journey? Don't forget to carry your best training partner, a pair of 5 kg dumbbells. They are light enough for beginners to maintain good form and heavy enough to challenge their muscles. From toning arms and sculpting shoulders to enhancing growth, these beginner-friendly options can help you perfect countless full-body workouts. They are affordable, versatile and easy to store, which makes them a good fit for any home workout. With regular use, the best dumbbells can help improve strength, endurance and muscle tone. Check out these 5 kg dumbbell sets now and take your first step toward building your strength.

5 kg dumbbell set may be a good addition to your fitness routine.(Adobe Stock)
5 kg dumbbell set may be a good addition to your fitness routine.(Adobe Stock)

10 top-rated 5 kg dumbbell sets

5 kg dumbbell sets can set the tone of your workout. Explore these options now and enjoy an enriching home workout session:

1.

Kore PVC DM-5kg-Combo 161 Fixed Dumbbells Set and Fitness Kit for Men and Women Whole Body Workout, Multicolor

This 5 kg x 2 PVC dumbbell set is perfect for beginners looking to start basic strength training at home. It is compact, easy to store, and lightweight for daily workouts. While it looks vibrant and is priced affordably, this 5 kg dumbbell set is better suited for light exercises rather than intense lifting due to its plastic build and weight inconsistencies.

Reasons to buy

Budget-friendly

Beginner-friendly

Good for light workouts

Reasons to avoid

Flimsy build

Uncomfortable grip

Inaccurate weight

Kore PVC DM-5kg-Combo 161 Fixed Dumbbells Set and Fitness Kit for Men and Women Whole Body Workout, Multicolor

Customers' reactions: Customers had mixed opinions on this best dumbbell set. Beginners liked its affordability and appearance, but many criticised the material quality and grip discomfort.

2.

RUBX Rubber Coated Professional Exercise Hex Dumbbells (Pack of Two) 2.5 Kg x 2pc (Total = 5 kg)

These 5 kg dumbbell sets feature a rubber coating for durability and chrome handles for grip comfort. The hexagonal design prevents rolling and the anti-slip grip makes them ideal for floor workouts. They offer excellent weight accuracy, stability and are great for home and professional training. Built to last, these 5 kg dumbbells ensure safe, effective strength-building sessions.

Reasons to buy

Excellent quality

Anti-roll design

Long-lasting

Reasons to avoid

Slightly pricier than PVC sets

RUBX Rubber Coated Professional Exercise Hex Dumbbells (Pack of Two) 2.5 Kg x 2pc (Total = 5 kg)

Customers' reactions: Customers appreciated the grip, balance, and durability of this rubber dumbbell set. Many considered it worth the investment by most users.

3.

Protoner Pair of 5kg Each PVC Dumbbells Set Hex

Protoner 5 kg dumbbell sets are designed for beginner home workouts. Ideal for toning and light resistance training, they are compact and easy to handle. However, the sand-filled build and plastic casing raise concerns about noise and durability. While they serve the purpose for entry-level users, seasoned lifters may find them lacking in quality and performance.

Reasons to buy

Lightweight

Affordable

Beginner-focused

Reasons to avoid

Noisy

Questionable durability

Inaccurate weight

Protoner Pair of 5kg Each PVC Dumbbells Set Hex

Customers' reactions: Some enjoyed light training benefits, others reported breakage, poor filling, and cheap material.

4.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Neoprene 2.5 kg Dumbbell | Easy Grip for Comfortable Workout | Home Gym | Muscle Building | Set of 2 - 2.5 kg | Light Green

Amazon Brand - Solino Neoprene 5 kg dumbbell sets offer a soft, non-slip grip and come in a stable hexagonal design. Perfect for home workouts, they provide a comfortable hold, vibrant colour coding, and floor-safe use. They are suitable for beginners and intermediate users as they support full-body training while protecting floors and hands.

Reasons to buy

Comfortable neoprene grip

Durable coating

Anti-roll

Reasons to avoid

Slight weight discrepancy reported

Amazon Brand - Solimo Neoprene 2.5 kg Dumbbell | Easy Grip for Comfortable Workout | Home Gym | Muscle Building | Set of 2 - 2.5 kg | Light Green

Customers' reactions: Users liked the quality and ease of use of these 5 kg dumbbells. They are ideal for light exercises. However, a few mention feeling lighter.

5.

Klikfit Rubber Dumbbell, 2.5 KG (Black) (2.5kg x 2pcs) | Dumbbells - Gym equipment for home workout | 2.5 kg Dumbbells Set of 2 | Fitness Gym Dumbbell set for Muscles | Anti Skid rubber dumbles set | Dumbell Weights for Workout

These 2.5 kg x 2 rubber-coated solid iron dumbbell sets are built for durability and comfort. Featuring ergonomic anti-skid handles, the best 5 kg dumbbell sets offer excellent grip and stability during strength training. It is perfect for bicep curls, tricep extensions, and shoulder presses, with its sleek design and balance, making it a great fit for home gyms.

Reasons to buy

Great grip

Solid build

Balanced weight

Reasons to avoid

Strong rubber smell

Klikfit Rubber Dumbbell, 2.5 KG (Black) (2.5kg x 2pcs) | Dumbbells - Gym equipment for home workout | 2.5 kg Dumbbells Set of 2 | Fitness Gym Dumbbell set for Muscles | Anti Skid rubber dumbles set | Dumbell Weights for Workout

Customers' reactions: Customers liked the sturdiness and design of these 5 kg dumbbell sets. However, some complained about the smell.

ALSO READ: Beginners' guide to whey protein concentrate: Top-rated picks, expert tips and FAQs

6.

KAKSS Neoprene Dumbbells Sets For Gym Exercise (Proudly Made In India 1Kg+1 5Kg+2Kg Pair, Dumbbell With Stand Multicolor) Fixed

KAKSS is a compact, colourful set of neoprene-coated dumbbells, which is ideal for beginners and home workouts. The anti-roll design of these 5 kg dumbbell sets ensure safety and convenience, while the textured neoprene offers a secure, non-slip grip. The flat bottoms prevent rolling, and the cast iron core ensures durability. Additionally, it comes with a handy stand, which makes it space-saving and easy to organise for everyday training.

Reasons to buy

Anti-roll design

Comfortable neoprene grip

Space-saving stand included

Multi-weight set (1-2kg)

Reasons to avoid

Not suitable for heavy lifters

Limited to basic training

KAKSS Neoprene Dumbbells Sets For Gym Exercise (Proudly Made In India 1Kg+1 5Kg+2Kg Pair, Dumbbell With Stand Multicolor) Fixed

Customers' reactions: Customers loved the comfort, non-slip grip, and easy storage of this adjustable dumbbell set. They liked its colourful design and good packaging.

7.

RUBX Rubber Coated Professional Round Dumbbells (Sold in Pair) (2.5 Kg x 2pc (Total = 5 kg)), YELLOW

RUBX offers stylish, round-shaped 5 kg dumbbells, which are built with solid iron and coated in reflective rubber for a modern look and long-lasting use. Designed for both home and commercial gyms, these dumbbells are perfect for strengthening arms and enhancing your lifting routine. The rubber coating protects floors and offers a firm grip for safe, controlled movements during training.

Reasons to buy

Strong steel and rubber construction

Great grip and look

Durable and floor-friendly

Reasons to avoid

Some users reported weight inconsistency

No anti-roll shape

RUBX Rubber Coated Professional Round Dumbbells (Sold in Pair) (2.5 Kg x 2pc (Total = 5 kg)), YELLOW

Customers' reactions: Customers liked the design, grip, and durability of this iron dumbbell set. Users found them comfortable and good for curls. However, opinions were mixed on weight accuracy.

8.

Slovic Dumbbell Set 5 KG (2.5 KG x 2) | Hexa Dumbbells Set for Home Workout | 5 KG Dumbbells Pair for Exercise | Gym Equipment for Home Workout | Anti Skid Rubber Dumbbells

These hex-shaped rubber dumbbells from Slovic are crafted for balance and safety. They features an anti-skid, shock-absorbing coating that prevents floor damage and slipping. The ergonomic handles of these 5 kg dumbbell sets offer comfort and control. Ideal for home strength training, HIIT, and toning exercises, they are available in multiple weight options to suit various fitness goals.

Reasons to buy

Anti-skid, ergonomic grip

Hex design prevents rolling

Durable and floor-safe

Reasons to avoid

Inconsistent weight reports

Rubber coating finish varies

Slovic Dumbbell Set 5 KG (2.5 KG x 2) | Hexa Dumbbells Set for Home Workout | 5 KG Dumbbells Pair for Exercise | Gym Equipment for Home Workout | Anti Skid Rubber Dumbbells

Customers' reactions: Users loved the comfort, grip, and build quality. Some mentioned weight inaccuracy, but still found it a solid and value-for-money option.

ALSO READ: Best raw whey protein brands: Top 6 clean, pure and effective picks to boost your performance naturally

9.

Leeway Rubber Coated Bouncer Dumbbells Weights, (2.5kg Pair)| Professional Round Dumbbells, Dumbbell Set, Dumbbell Set for home workout, Gym dumbbell set, Dumbbell set of 2, Home Gym Equipment for Men and Women (2.5kg Pair)

Built for durability and balance, Leeway’s rubber-coated round dumbbells are ideal for versatile strength training. They come with steel handles and a chrome finish, which ensures a strong grip. The rubber casing minimises damage to the floor. Their compact design is great for tight spaces, and they are perfect for fixing muscle imbalances with targeted dumbbell chest exercises at home.

Reasons to buy

Strong construction and grip

Rubber casing protects floor

Versatile and compact

Reasons to avoid

Some quality inconsistencies reported

Not anti-roll shaped

Leeway Rubber Coated Bouncer Dumbbells Weights, (2.5kg Pair)| Professional Round Dumbbells, Dumbbell Set, Dumbbell Set for home workout, Gym dumbbell set, Dumbbell set of 2, Home Gym Equipment for Men and Women (2.5kg Pair)

Customers' reactions: Customers praised the accurate weight, grip, and build of these 5 kg dumbbell sets. However, a few users mentioned concerns about rubber finishing.

10.

Lifelong Neoprene Dumbbells Set of 2 (2.5kg*2) For Home Gym - for Fitness - Gym Exercise - Home Workout - Neoprene Gym Dumbbells -Weights for Men & Women

Lifelong’s neoprene dumbbells are a home gym essential, which are crafted in India with a soft, textured coating for a secure grip. Their compact size makes them ideal for small spaces. Moreover, these 5 kg dumbbell sets are versatile enough for strength training, toning, or cardio routines. The protective coating prevents floor damage and ensures long-lasting performance for both beginners and seasoned users.

Reasons to buy

Non-slip, neoprene coating

Compact and beginner-friendly

Good colour options

Reasons to avoid

Limited to lighter training

No stand or anti-roll design

Lifelong Neoprene Dumbbells Set of 2 (2.5kg*2) For Home Gym - for Fitness - Gym Exercise - Home Workout - Neoprene Gym Dumbbells -Weights for Men & Women

Customers' reactions: Users found them easy to grip and well-built. While some appreciated them for lasting quality, lightweight use, and colour variety, others wished for heavier options.

Top features of the best 5 kg dumbbell sets:

Best 5 kg dumbbell sets

Material

Weight

Grip type

Coating

Kore PVC DM-5kg-Combo 161PVC (sand-filled)5 kg x 2Basic gripPVC
RUBX Hex DumbbellsRubber-coated with chrome handle2.5 kg x 2Ribbed chrome handleRubber coating
Protoner 5kg PVC HexPVC (sand-filled)5 kg x 2Basic gripPVC
Amazon Solimo NeopreneNeoprene-coated cast iron2.5 kg x 2Neoprene-coated handleNeoprene
Klikfit Rubber DumbbellsRubber-coated solid iron2.5 kg x 2Ergonomic gripRubber
KAKSS Neoprene SetNeoprene-coated cast iron1kg + 1.5kg + 2kgErgonomic gripNeoprene
RUBX Round Rubber DumbbellsRubber-coated2.5 kg x 2Chrome-plated ergonomic handleRubber
Slovic Hexa Dumbbell SetRubber-coated2.5 kg x 2Contoured non-slip gripHigh-density rubber
Leeway Rubber DumbbellsCast iron + chrome steel2.5 kg x 2Chrome-coated steel handleRubber
Lifelong Neoprene DumbbellsNeoprene-coated iron2.5 kg x 2Non-slip neopreneNeoprene

How to choose the perfect 5 kg dumbbell sets?

1. Goals: Define your goals before choosing the best dumbbell sets. Ensure whether you want to focus on strength training, toning, or rehabilitation.

2. Material: Check the material of the dumbbells. Neoprene dumbbells are good for floor safety and comfort and rubber-coated iron for durability.

3. Shape: Consider the shape of the dumbbells. hexagonal dumbbells prevent rolling and round ones are space-efficient.

4. Grip: Look for ergonomic, non-slip handles that are comfortable to hold.

5. Weight accuracy: Make sure both dumbbells are well-balanced and true to weight.

6. Trusted brands: Opt for the best dumbbells from trusted brands as they often ensure better quality, durability, and service.

7. Customer reviews: Read customer reviews as the insights on usability, coating, and long-term performance can help you make the right decision.

ALSO READ: Walk your way to better health with the best treadmills for home: 10 picks under 15,000 to try in 2025

Can 5 kg dumbbells build muscle?

Yes, 5 kg dumbbell sets can help build muscle, especially for beginners or those targeting endurance and toning. They are effective for high-rep and low-weight workouts that improve muscle definition and stability. Doing compound movements like lunges, shoulder presses, and curls using 5 kg weights can activate multiple muscle groups. While heavier weights are needed for significant hypertrophy, consistent training with 5 kg dumbbells can still lead to noticeable strength and muscle gains over time.

Frequently asked questions

  • Is 5 kg enough to build triceps?

    Yes, 5 kg is enough to tone and strengthen triceps with high reps, proper form and consistent training.

  • Is a 30-minute dumbbell workout enough to build muscles?

    Yes, a focused 30-minute dumbbell workout with proper intensity and progressive overload can effectively build muscle over time.

  • Are 5 kg dumbbells good for beginners?

    without risking injury.

  • Can I use 5 kg dumbbells daily?

    Yes, daily use is fine with proper recovery. Focus on different muscle groups and avoid overtraining the same area repeatedly.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

