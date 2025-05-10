Master your asanas with the best yoga mats: Here is how to choose the right one that has your back
May 10, 2025 05:00 PM IST
Find your flow with the best yoga mat. Here is how to pick the right one to help you perform asanas with ease.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Wiselife Tru Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women (Probalance Tpe Material 6Mm Extra Thick Extra Long Extra Wide) (Emerald), Green View Details
|
₹1,277
|
|
|
TEGO Stance Truly Reversible Yoga Mat with GuideAlign - 5-6mm Thick (Blue Green Without Bag)72x24 Inch-Exercise, Anti Slip, Grippy for men,women,kids View Details
|
₹2,849
|
|
|
Boldfit Yoga Mat for Women and Men with Cover Bag TPE Material Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat for Men for Workout, Yoga, Fitness, Exercise Mat Anti Slip Mat, Yoga Mat 6mm Gym Mat Dark-Light Blue View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Boldfit Yoga Mats For Women yoga mat for men Exercise mat for home workout gym mate Anti Slip gym mats 4mm Steel Grey View Details
|
₹279
|
|
|
Lifelong Yoga Mat For Women & Men Eva Material 4Mm Anti-Slip Yoga Mat With Strap For Gym Workout|Exercise Mat For Home Gym|Yoga Mat For Gym Workout And Yoga Exercise (6 Months Warranty) Green - Green View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
Wiselife tpe Printed 6MM Yoga Mat + Yoga Strap For Men, Women, Kids|Anti-Slip Extra thick, long & Wide Exercise Sports Mat For Workout, Fitness, Yoga, Gym, Home & Pilates (Wine Surya Namaskar) View Details
|
₹1,467
|
|
|
Wiselife tpe Printed 6MM Yoga Mat + Yoga Strap For Men, Women, Kids|Anti-Slip Extra thick, long & Wide Exercise Sports Mat For Workout, Fitness, Yoga, Gym, Home & Pilates (Wine Surya Namaskar) View Details
|
₹1,467
|
|
|
Wiselife Tru Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap for Men and Women (Probalance TPE Material, 6mm Thick, Long, Wide) (Charcoal), Black View Details
|
₹1,345
|
|
|
TEGO Stance Truly Reversible Yoga Mat Blue with Spring Green GuideAlign - 5-6mm Thick Comes with Yoga Mat Holder Bag72x24 Inch-Exercise, Anti Slip, Grippy for men,women,kids View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
WiseLife TRU Body Lotus Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap for Men & Women | Non-Slip, Extra Wide TPE Exercise Mat for Home, Pilates, Gym & Fitness (Blue 10 mm) View Details
|
₹1,895
|
|
|
Boldfit Yoga Mat For Women & Men With Bag 6Mm Alignment Tpe Rubber Material Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat For Men For Workout At Home Yoga Fitness Exercise Mat Anti Skid Mat Gym Mat - 6Mm Nile, Red View Details
|
₹1,897
|
|
|
Gaiam Essentials Premium Yoga Mat, Navy, 72 L x 24 W x 6mm Thick View Details
|
₹4,604
|
|
|
CAMBIVO Large Yoga Mat, Non-Slip Exercise Fitness Mat for Yoga, Pilates, Workout (72x 48x 6mm) (Blue) View Details
|
₹9,661
|
|
|
Instructional Yoga Mats with 150 Fade-proof Poses Printed on It - 24 Wide x 72 Long Double-Sided Non Slip TPE Eco-Friendly Workout Mat - 6mm Thick Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap for Beginners View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Tone Fitness Yoga Mat with Floral Pattern, Teal View Details
|
₹3,209
|
|
|
Boldfit Alignment Yoga Mat for Women and Men Rubber Material Thick Exercise Yoga Mat for Men for Workout, Yoga, Fitness, Exercise Mat Anti Slip Mat, Yoga Mate for Home, Gym Mat 5mm Charcoal Gray View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Luxury Cork Yoga Mat - Non Slip, Extra Thick Grip. Thicker, Longer, and Wider for More Comfort and Support. Tough Enough For Hot Yoga. Natural, Non Toxic, and Eco Friendly. Optional Alignment Lines. View Details
|
₹23,129
|
|
|
Gaiam Yoga Mat Cork with Non-Toxic Rubber Backing, Natural Sustainable Cork Resists Germs and Odor - Great for Hot Yoga, Pilates (68-Inch x 24-Inch x 5mm Thick) View Details
|
₹6,611
|
|
|
WishKraft CORK Yoga Mat [5 MM Thick] Eco-Friendly, Non-Slip, & Sweat Resistant | Cushioning, Support & Stability for Exercise, Fitness, Meditation & Pilates (Yoga Mat+DrawstringBag) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Wiselife Cork Foldable Yoga Mat + Carry Bag | Extra Thick Extra Long Extra Wide Exercise Floor Mat For Gym, Workout, Fitness| TPE Yoga Mat (1Mm, Cork Sun Salutation) View Details
|
₹1,990
|
|
|
Wiselife Cork Natural Rubber Yoga Mat/Carry Strap (5MM | Extra Large Extra Wide | Anti skid Anti slip) for Yoga & Workout (Cork) View Details
|
₹4,270
|
|
|
C THE CORK COLLECTIVE Cork Yoga Mat, Eco-Friendly, Non-Slip, 4MM Thick, 72x24 Inches, Suitable for Hot Yoga View Details
|
₹24,102.84
|
|
|
WiseLife TRU Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap for Men and Women (ProBalance TPE Material 6mm Extra Thick Extra Long Extra Wide) (Midnight Blue) View Details
|
₹1,277
|
|
|
WiseLife Grande XL 6 MM TPE Yoga Mat for Men & Women | Extra Thick, Long & Wide Premium Exercise Mat with Yoga Strap | Anti-Slip & Anti-Tear Ideal for Yoga, Pilates, Home Workouts & Gym Use (Nevy Blue) ) View Details
|
₹1,182
|
|
|
FASHNEX Tpe Yoga Mat For Women And Men With Carry Bag And Strap, 6Mm Extra Thick, Ideal Exercise Mat For Yoga, Pilates And Workout. (As Per Image), Blue View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Lifelong Dual Color TPE Material Yoga Mat for Women & Men| 6mm Anti-Slip| Yoga Mat for Gym Workout| Exercise Mat for Home Gym| Yoga Mat for Gym Workout & Yoga Exercise (LLYM114,Navy Blue & Pink) View Details
|
₹629
|
|
|
Boldfit Yoga Mats For Women Yoga Mat For Men Exercise Mat For Home Workout Gym Mat Anti Slip Yoga Mat 4Mm Workout Mat Yoga Mat For Kids Yoga Mate Gym Mats For Workout At Home - Eva, Purple View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
TEGO Stance Truly Reversible Yoga Mat with GuideAlign - 5-6mm Thick (Blue Green Without Bag)72x24 Inch-Exercise, Anti Slip, Grippy for men,women,kids View Details
|
₹2,849
|
|
|
Wiselife PU & Natural Rubber Yoga Mat+ Carry Strap (6MM | Extra Large Extra Wide | Anti skid Anti slip) for Yoga & Workout (Deep Ocean) View Details
|
₹4,270
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹474
|
|
|
House of Handmade™ - Pure Cotton Yoga Mats for Women and Men, 2X6 feet, 5mm thick, Light Weight, Machine Washable, Home Exercise & Pilates Weight-1.6kg MULTICOLOR View Details
|
₹675
|
|
|
house of handmade - Cotton Yoga Mat For Men Women With Guidelines For Home Workout 7Mm Thick Large Size 2X6 Feet Anti Slip Mat For Pilates, Washable, Yellow View Details
|
₹890
|
|
|
NETTIE Handloom Cotton Anti-Skid Yoga Mat With Organic Rubber Base - Regal - Navy Blue, 5 Millimeters View Details
|
₹1,250
|
|
|
SECURE BASKET Cotton Yoga Mat Men | Yoga Mat Women | Exercise Mat With Anti Skid | With Carrying Strap | Blue, 4 Millimeters View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Atvi.fit Pure cotton anti-skid, machine wash yoga mat. 73inches x 24inches, 5mm thickness (Dark Blue) With Shoulder Yoga Cover Sling Carry Bag View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
House of Handmade™- Extra Large Cotton Yoga Mat for Women and Men, 70X200 cm, 24x68 feet, Anti Skid, 8 mm thick for Home Workout, Yoga, Pilates, Modern Design, BLACK View Details
|
₹1,090
|
|
View More Products