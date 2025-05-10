Master your asanas with the best yoga mats: Here is how to choose the right one that has your back

Malaika Arora's perfect splits or Shilpa Shetty's seated spinal twists, we all have witnessed how these B-town beauties integrate yoga into their lives. It is an ancient practice that involves physical postures, control of breath, and meditation to ensure mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. But ever thought what makes their yoga workout look so simple? A lot has to do with the proper equipment, particularly a yoga mat. But how do you determine which mat is ideal for you? Whether you are a beginner attempting to master your poses or an experienced yogi seeking the ideal support, selecting the ideal yoga mat is crucial. So, don't settle for the first mat you come across. Let's break down all you need to know to make an informed decision and take your yoga practice to the next level. Celebrity fitness coach, Yash Agarwal, shares his inputs, helping you choose the best yoga mats for your style. Use the best yoga mats to enhance your practice.(Adobe Stock)

What is yoga?

Yoga is a practice that transcends physical postures. It is about discipline aimed at attaining a balance between the body, mind and soul. Yoga combines physical stretches, conscious breathing and meditation, providing a haven for inner calm and self-knowledge. From the serene, meditative exercises of Hatha yoga to the more dynamic flow of Vinyasa, yoga has a range of styles to suit different requirements. The elegance of yoga is that it can be modified to suit anyone and to promote a balance between strength and flexibility. It can treat a number of conditions, such as knee osteoarthritis, chronic illness, anxiety and others (National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services).

Opt for the best yoga mat from these options:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Know your practice style

Yoga is not a gym session, it is a way of life and just like each individual is different, so are the yoga styles. Hatha yoga is slower, more measured movements, so it is ideal for beginners or for people looking for relaxation and tranquillity. If you want a little more energy, go for Vinyasa yoga as it synchronises movement with breathing. Power yoga is the one for you if you want to sweat it out. After all, it is an intense, strength-building yoga. On the other hand, Yin yoga is about holding poses for longer periods to enable deep stretching and inner calm. In contrast, Hot yoga takes it to the next level by practicing in a hot room, testing flexibility and endurance. So, before selecting the best yoga mat in India, ensure that you discover and know your style.

Material matters: Know what you are standing on

While choosing quality yoga mats, you should look at what they are made of because this affects your stability, comfort, and even your environmental footprint.

1. PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride): It has a great grip and is known to be strong. PVC is sticky, firm, and gives excellent traction. "It is durable but not eco-friendly," says celebrity fitness coach, Yash Agarwal.

2. TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer): TPE yoga mats are a more environmentally friendly option as they are recyclable and light in weight. They possess decent elasticity and traction, but may not be as durable in the long term.

3. Natural rubber: With its better traction and support, natural rubber yoga mats are stable for poses. "They are an environmentally friendly option," says the expert.

4. Cork: If you practice hot yoga, cork mats can be a good option. They are antimicrobial, which gives you a clean and fresh surface to practice on.

5. Jute: For a more natural, earthy look, jute yoga mats are an environmentally friendly choice. They are lighter and breathable, but they lack as much cushioning.

6. Cotton or Hemp: Great for use as a mat cover or yoga rug, cotton yoga mats have wonderful absorption, ideal for meditation or gentle yoga work.

ALSO READ: Best treadmills for home under ₹20,000 for low-impact and joint-friendly workouts

A few more options for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Thickness and cushioning

Thickness affects comfort and balance a lot. Thickness relies on the needs of your body and the style of yoga you practice:

1-2mm (Travel mats): They are extremely thin and foldable, which makes them ideal for travelling yogis. "Thinner mats offer better stability for balanced poses," adds the expert.

They are extremely thin and foldable, which makes them ideal for travelling yogis. "Thinner mats offer better stability for balanced poses," adds the expert. 3-5mm (Standard mats): This is the sweet spot that provides sufficient padding for most practitioners without losing solid contact with the floor.

This is the sweet spot that provides sufficient padding for most practitioners without losing solid contact with the floor. 6-8mm (Thick mats): Excellent for sensitive knees, wrists, or backs, the best yoga mats of this thickness are ideal for restorative, prenatal, or yin yoga. "Thicker mats (6–8mm) provide more cushioning for joints," says the expert.

ALSO READ: Engage in strength training at home with the best 20kg dumbbell set of 2025

Texture and grip: Hold on tightly

Grip is what holds you down. Whether you are in Downward Dog or Warrior II, slipping can disrupt your flow or even cause injury. "A good mat should offer strong traction on both the top (hands/feet) and bottom (floor) to prevent slipping," says the expert. That is where texture comes in.

1. Smooth PVC yoga mats tend to rely on surface stickiness to avoid slips. They work well when dry, but can become slippery with sweat.

2. Textured surfaces, such as natural rubber or jute, provide the feel of grip and add traction even during sweaty practices.

3. Cork yoga mats are a go-to for hot yoga practice. This type of yoga mat is moisture-absorbing, making it tackier and allowing you to hold poses with authority as the temperature increases.

Cork yoga mat: Top options for you

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Size: Get your fit

Standard yoga mats measure 68 inches in length and 24 inches in width, but that is not necessarily a one-size-fits-all affair. If you are over 5'10", look at mats that range from 72-74 inches so your entire body can fit in poses such as Savasana or full-body stretches. Also, if you like a little more room to move and stretch out, use wider mats (26-30 inches) since they provide additional space and can be more comfortable, particularly for restorative or floor-based practices. But remember that bigger mats can be heavier to carry or store.

Weight and Portability

In case you are continually on the go, going to the studio, travelling, or practicing out in the open, the portability element must be considered. Travel yoga mats (1-2mm) are foldable and super light and easily fold into bags, making them ideal for carrying around. Standard mats (3-5mm) are a good compromise between comfort and portability, while heavy yoga mats (6-8mm) are the most comfortable but should stay at home because they are so bulky. The best yoga mats have straps or carry bags attached, which are useful.

TPE yoga mat: A few options for you

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Durability and maintenance

The duration for which your yoga mat lasts is determined by usage and care. "Look for tear-resistant and sweat-resistant materials, especially if you practice daily or do vigorous styles like Power Yoga," adds Yash Agrawal. PVC and TPE mats are very durable and low maintenance, making them ideal for regular practice. Natural alternatives such as cork, jute, or rubber will wear out more quickly with heavy use, but they are environmentally friendly and biodegradable. Always read care instructions prior to purchasing to extend its shelf life but maintain your practice clean and new.

How can yoga mats advance your fitness path?

The best yoga mats do more than offer cushioning; they correct posture, don't slip, and create individual space for intentional practice. "An excellent mat enhances stability in postures, thereby making your sessions safer and more efficient. It also with mental anchoring as laying out your mat becomes a ritual, mentally preparing you for practice," adds the expert. It also brings extra comfort in long sessions and stimulates regularity. Over time, having a specialty mat brings an element of ritual and discipline to your routine, which are indispensable for any thriving fitness routine.

ALSO READ: Beginners' guide to whey protein concentrate: Top-rated picks, expert tips and FAQs

What is the importance of using non-toxic and safe materials?

"Many cheap mats contain PVC, phthalates, or heavy metals, which can release harmful chemicals over time. Non-toxic materials like TPE, natural rubber, and cork are safer for skin contact and reduce the risk of allergic reactions," says the expert. Natural rubber, jute, or TPE green yoga mats are better for you and the earth. For those who spend hours on their mat per week, such a change can make a big difference in minimising toxic load and overall supporting wellbeing.

Which yoga mat is suitable for which yoga practice styles?

The suitable yoga mat depends on your practice style. The experts suggest a few tips:

Hatha Yoga / Yin Yoga: Thicker mats (6mm+) for comfort and support.

Vinyasa / Power Yoga / Ashtanga: Mats with excellent grip and moderate thickness (4–6mm) for stability in dynamic poses.

Hot Yoga / Bikram Yoga: Sweat-resistant, anti-slip mats or those with microfiber/cork tops.

Restorative Yoga: Extra cushioned mats (even 8mm) for deep relaxation.

Travel Yoga: Lightweight, foldable mats (2–3mm) that are easy to carry.

Add the best cotton yoga mats to your home gym space. Here are a few options for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Ace your fitness game with whey protein isolate: Top 10 picks from MuscleBlaze, Nakpro and other brands

Unflavoured whey protein: 10 top-rated options for pure and effective nutrition in 2025

Walk your way to better health with the best treadmills for home: 10 picks under ₹15,000 to try in 2025

Frequently asked questions What is the difference between a yoga and an exercise mat? Yoga mats are thinner and offer more grip; exercise mats are thicker for cushioning during workouts.

Is a non-slip yoga mat necessary? Yes, non-slip mats prevent injuries by improving grip and stability, especially during sweaty or dynamic yoga sessions.

Can beginners use travel yoga mats? Yes, but travel mats are thinner; beginners may prefer thicker mats for better comfort and joint support.

Can I wash my yoga mat? Yes, gently hand wash with mild soap and water, then air dry completely before rolling it up.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.