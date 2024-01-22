Best bicycle in India: Explore top 10 picks for riding in style

Introduction In a nation that thrives on diverse landscapes and a rich cultural tapestry, the bicycle emerges not just as a mode of transport but as a symbol of freedom, fitness, and fashion. Join us on a thrilling journey through the lanes of exploration as we dive into the heart of two-wheeled luxury with —blog name—. In this guide, we meticulously curate the top 10 picks of the best bicycles in India, where every ride is a statement and every pedal stroke resonates with the class. India, with its bustling cities, scenic countryside, and everything in between, offers a canvas for cyclists seeking both adventure and style(Unsplash)

India, with its bustling cities, scenic countryside, and everything in between, offers a canvas for cyclists seeking both adventure and style. It's not just about getting from point A to B; it's about doing so with flair. Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or someone stepping into the world of biking for the first time, our selection is a compass to navigate the vast landscape of choices.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Each bicycle on our list is a testament to the fusion of form and function, designed to make heads turn as you cruise through urban landscapes or conquer challenging terrains. We understand that the quest for the best bicycle in India is not just about finding the most advanced technology; it's about discovering the perfect blend of aesthetics and engineering, tailored to suit the unique preferences of Indian riders.

From sleek road bikes that cut through the air with precision to robust mountain bikes ready to tackle any trail, our exploration covers the spectrum of cycling experiences. Join us as we unravel the stories behind these two-wheeled marvels, delving into the craftsmanship, innovation, and passion that make them the best bicycles in India. Get ready to elevate your ride, embrace the spirit of adventure, and pedal through India in unparalleled style. The road awaits, and so does the epitome of cycling excellence – the best bicycle in India.

Also read:Best bicycle under ₹15000: Top 10 budget-friendly options for you

Product List

Gear Head Motors Series E Electric Cycle 26

B0CJLKW46B

The Gear Head Motors Series E Electric Cycle 26 is a powerhouse on wheels designed for the ultimate biking experience. Ranked among the top 10 bicycles in India, this electric cycle seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features.

Equipped with dual disc brakes and cut-off brakes, safety is prioritized, ensuring a quick and reliable stopping power for your peace of mind. The high-performance Lithium-ion detachable battery guarantees long-lasting power, with a quick 3-hour charging time.

The 7-Segment display keeps you informed about speed, distance, and battery life. With a range of up to 40 km on PAS and 25 km on Throttle, this electric cycle is perfect for extended rides without the worry of running out of power. The powerful Gear Head 250W motor ensures an excellent balance of speed and efficiency, reaching speeds of up to 25 kmph in Throttle Mode. The adaptive Pedal Assist feature makes pedalling effortless with motor assistance. Crafted with a durable Carbon Steel frame with TIG-Inner cables, and featuring a telescopic Front Suspension with 100mm travel and 26” x 4.0” wheels, this cycle ensures a smooth and comfortable ride.

The built-in horn and light enhance safety, allowing easy communication with others even in low-light conditions. With 21-Speed gears, the Gear Head Motors Series E Electric Cycle 26 is the epitome of the best bicycle in India, combining style, safety, and performance for the ultimate biking adventure.

Specifications of Gear Head Motors Series E Electric Cycle 26

Bike Type: Electric Bike Age Range (Description): Youth Brand: Gear Head Motors Number of Speeds: 21 Colour : Grey

Pros Cons Dual disc brakes for enhanced safety. Heavier due to the electric components. Powerful 250W Gear Head motor.

2. VIRTUS MOTORS Alpha-I Electric Bicycle

B0CMHYQ6T2

The VIRTUS MOTORS Alpha-I Electric Bicycle is your ticket to the world of cycling excellence.Best Bicycle in India is not just a claim; it's a promise embodied by the Alpha-I. This lightweight wonder is designed for the modern rider, blending style and functionality seamlessly. Equipped with an odometer and a digital display, the Alpha-I keeps you informed about your journey, making each ride a well-tracked adventure.

The adjustable seat ensures comfort for riders of all sizes, providing a personalized touch to your cycling experience. Worried about long rides? Fret not! The Alpha-I is rechargeable, ensuring that your journey never hits a roadblock. One standout feature is the quick-release seat, allowing you to make swift adjustments on the go. Need to share your ride?

The Alpha-I adapts effortlessly. Navigate the bustling streets or conquer challenging terrains with confidence – this electric bicycle is your companion for it all. VIRTUS MOTORS have crafted more than just a bicycle; they've engineered a lifestyle. With the Alpha-I, they redefine the essence of the best bicycle in India. Lightweight, digitally advanced, and customizable, it's time to elevate your ride with the epitome of cycling perfection – the VIRTUS MOTORS Alpha-I Electric Bicycle.

Specifications of VIRTUS MOTORS Alpha-I Electric Bicycle

Bike Type: Electric Bike Age Range: (Description) Youth Brand: VIRTUS MOTORS Number of Speeds: 1 Colour: Blue

Pros Cons Quick-release seat for on-the-go adjustments. Limited range on a single recharge. Adjustable seat for personalized comfort.

3.Cyclo India Stryder Skybolt JR Model

B07HQRZH83

The Cyclo India Stryder Skybolt JR Model, the epitome of cycling excellence in India. This sleek road companion seamlessly blends modernity and scientific features, ensuring a ride that stands out. The eye-catching frame design is just the beginning, complemented by 24"x2.125"/1.95" tyres and a meticulously designed chain cover. The caliper brakes add an extra layer of safety, making your cycling experience smooth and secure.

Regular maintenance is key to keeping your road bike, especially the best bicycle in India, in top-notch condition. Schedule a check every six months with a competent cycle mechanic or a trusted bike shop to guarantee optimal performance. Pay close attention to your bike accessories, ensuring they work efficiently for a worry-free ride. Frequent inspections are a must to secure all nuts, bolts, and hardware, preventing any wear or damage.

Prioritize the brakes, ensuring they operate smoothly without grabbing when applied. Periodic checks for wear and tear are essential, and any worn brake blocks or damaged brake cables should be replaced immediately. Cycling isn't just about the ride; it's also about letting your gray matter sparkle. Regular cycling contributes to building new brain cells in the hippocampus, responsible for memory. It boosts blood flow and oxygen to the brain, enhancing receptor regeneration. So, gear up with thebest bicycle in India, embrace the joy of cycling, and let your journey be a perfect blend of style, safety, and brain-boosting benefits.

Specifications of Cyclo India Stryder Skybolt JR Model

Bike Type: Freeride Bike Age Range (Description): Kid Brand: Cyclo India Number of Speeds: 1 Colour: Red

Pros Cons 24"x2.125"/1.95" tyres for stability. Frequent inspections for wear and tear. Meticulously designed chain cover.

4.Leader Spyder 27.5T MTB Cycle

B0BSS17P4R

The Leader Spyder 27.5T MTB Cycle is your gateway to cycling adventures! Delivered in a semi-assembled condition, this cycle offers a thrilling 90% completion, requiring a bit of assembly using the provided Allen Key and Spanner. Ideal for riders aged 15 and above, with a frame size of 19 inches and designed for those with a height between 5.5FT to 6.4FT, it caters to a wide range of enthusiasts.

This cycle is equipped with reliable V Brake systems both at the front and rear, ensuring a secure ride. Its single-speed gear and robust steel frame, coupled with a rigid fork, make it a durable companion for various terrains. The 27.5-inch tire size adds stability, while the inclusion of essential accessories such as a stand, front and rear reflectors, water bottle, and Fly Mudguard enhances your overall cycling experience.

As we explore the best bicycle in India, the Leader Spyder proudly secures its place among the top 10 cycles in India. Unveil the joy of cycling with this exceptional choice that balances simplicity with performance, offering a seamless ride for both beginners and seasoned riders alike. Get ready to assemble, ride, and embrace the thrill of the road!

Specifications of Leader Spyder 27.5T MTB Cycle

Bike Type: Mountain Bike Age Range (Description): Teen, Adult Brand: Leader Number of Speeds: 1 Colour : MATT BLACK / ORANGE

Pros Cons Versatile Terrain Compatibility Single-Speed Limitation Easy Assembly Process

5. Omobikes Ladakh X7 | Hybrid Cycle

B08PPDB43P

The Omobikes Ladakh X7, a top-notch hybrid city bike that brings the best of cycling to your doorstep. Engineered for both commuting and fitness, this bicycle is a perfect fit for riders aged 15 and above, standing between 5'6" to 6'0" and weighing up to 105kg. Weighing just 13kg, it's the ideal companion for those looking to cruise through the city streets with ease. Crafted with a 19" Alloy 6061 Aluminium frame and a lockout suspension, the Ladakh X7 ensures a smooth and comfortable ride. Its Shimano 7 Gear system, featuring Shimano EF500 Altus 7s shifter, RD Shimano TY500, and Shimano TZ500 freewheel, guarantees a seamless cycling experience.

The 700*35 Nylon tires, Double Wall Alloy Rim, and JAK7 Mechanical Disc Brakes provide stability and reliable stopping power. As a proud participant in the All India OMO BIKE Rider Reward Program, this bicycle not only promises an excellent ride but also invites you to be a part of a thriving cycling community. Now, redefine your cycling experience with the best bicycle in India. Omobikes Ladakh X7 — where style meets performance, and every ride is an adventure. Explore the world of cycling with theseimported cycle brands in India that stand out in quality, innovation, and rider rewards. Get ready to ride, grow, and upgrade with the top cyclists in the country. Unbox the journey today!

Specifications of Omobikes Ladakh X7 | Hybrid Cycle

Bike Type: Hybrid Bike Age Range (Description): Adult 15+ Years Brand: Omobikes Number of Speeds: 7 Colour : Black

Pros Cons Versatile for commuting and fitness purposes. Self-assembly may require professional assistance. Shimano 7 Gear system for smooth cycling.

6. Appgrow Foldable Bicycle

B09FZ4FR42

The Appgrow Foldable Bicycle is a game-changer in the world of kids' cycling in India. For a long time, Indian children have been stuck with poorly designed and heavy cycles, turning what should be a joyful experience into a tiring one. But now, thanks to Appgrow Bikes, a new era has dawned. Best Bicycle in India, the Appgrow Foldable Bicycle brings European Design and Build Quality to young riders at an affordable price. No more settling for inferior cycles – kids can now relish the same design elements and production qualities found in more expensive European adult bikes.

Appgrow Bikes are on a mission to transform cycling into an enjoyable experience for Indian children. Crafted with precision, these bikes feature high-quality saddles, carefully designed frame geometry, impact-absorbing tires, and eye-catching designs. Whether kids are just starting to ride or looking to elevate their cycling adventures, Appgrow Bikes provides the perfect blend of comfort and style. Say goodbye to heavy, uninspiring cycles and say hello to the joy of riding with the best bicycle in India – the Appgrow Foldable Bicycle. Let the cycling revolution begin!

Specifications of Appgrow Foldable Bicycle

Bike Type: Balance Bike Age Range (Description): Adult Brand: Generic Number of Speeds: 21 Colour: Red

Pros Cons High-Quality Saddles and Impact-Absorbing Tires Limited Information on Foldable Mechanism Attractive and Kid-Friendly Designs

7.Ninety ONE KTM Drago Cycle in 27.5T

B0C1556X6C

This is the Ninety ONE KTM Drago Cycle in 27.5T is the best bicycle in India for those with adventurous spirits. Meet the all-new Drago, meticulously designed for riders seeking comfort and easy handling on every journey. Its 17" Hi-Tensile Steel Frame provides a sturdy foundation, ensuring durability as you conquer different terrains. Equipped with fast and dynamic disc brakes, the Drago ensures quick and reliable stops, adding an extra layer of safety to your ride. The 91 TUF SHOX Suspension system transforms your cycling experience, absorbing bumps and shocks for a smoother journey.

This bicycle isn't just a means of transportation; it's a companion for those who crave excitement on the open road. The Drago isn't just about practicality; it's a statement of style and functionality. With its bold design and cutting-edge features, it stands out as the best bicycle in India for riders who want more than just a ride – they want an adventure. So, whether you're navigating city streets or tackling off-road trails, the Ninety ONE KTM Drago Cycle ensures you do it in style, making every ride an unforgettable experience.

Specifications of Ninety ONE KTM Drago Cycle in 27.5T

Bike Type: Mountain Bike Age Range (Description): Adult Brand: Generic Colour : BLACK BLUE Wheel Size: 17 Inches

Pros Cons Comfortable 91 TUF SHOX Suspension Higher Price Range Versatile for Various Terrains

8. Electric Cycle | HUM Long Range Standard

B0BVW78S2D

The best bicycle in India is the Electric Cycle | HUM Long Range Standard. With its Motovolt HUM rear hub motor boasting 36V 250W, it rides effortlessly at a smooth 25 km/hour. The removable 16Ah Lithium-Ion fire-resistant battery allows a remarkable travel range of up to 105 kms in pedal assist mode on a single charge, at an operational cost of just 7 paisa per kilometer. Enhancing rider performance, the pedal assist mode reduces effort, while the high tensile steel frame ensures sturdiness and wear resistance, providing an optimal riding experience on any terrain.

The extra-strong front fork suspension absorbs bumps, ensuring a comfortable ride. Customize your comfort with the adjustable handlebar and stay informed with the LCD display featuring a Speedometer, Odometer, and Battery Charge Status. For ultimate control, the front and rear disc brakes, with auto cut-off, offer top-notch braking performance. The 26-inch puncture-resistant nylon tires provide excellent grip and traction on diverse terrains.

Elevate your riding experience with in-built accessories, including a Front LED light, rear tail light, protective mudguard, left-right indicators, and a distinctive horn. Unbox the joy of cycling with the Electric Cycle | HUM Long Range Standard - your key to the best bicycle in India. The package includes the Electric Cycle, Battery, Charger, and a Toolkit Set for all your cycling adventures.

Specifications of Electric Cycle | HUM Long Range Standard

Bike Type: Electric Bike Age Range (Description): Youth Brand: Motovolt Number of Speeds: 1 Colour Carbon: Gray

Pros Cons Responsive Front & Rear Disc Brakes Mechanical Disc Brake Complexity Long Range Lithium-Ion Battery

9.Urban Terrain Tokyo Cycle/Bicycle City Bike 27.5

B09RGY79BQ

The Urban Terrain Tokyo Cycle is the best bicycle in India for those who seek a blend of style and performance. Picture this: cruising through the city streets on the sleek City Bike 27.5, designed for both urban commutes and off-road adventures. Safety takes the front seat with premium brakes on both the front and rear wheels, ensuring maximum security on every ride. Delivered 85% assembled, this bike is hassle-free to set up, ready to hit the road with its sturdy steel frame built to withstand rough terrains and provide a long-lasting cycling companion.

Experience comfort like never before with easily adjustable saddle height and an attractive grip, offering a superior cushioned ride. The 27.5-inch wide tires and light, strong single-wall rims provide not just comfort but also a performance advantage on the road. But that's not all – get more than just a bike! With your Urban Terrain purchase, enjoy a free three-month diet and fitness plan from certified dietitians through the cultsport App. As an extra bonus, relish a 3 Month Cult Pass Live, unlocking unlimited access to At Home Workouts, Celebrity Workouts, Goal-Based Workouts, and Meditation Sessions. Ride in style, ride with comfort, and make the Urban Terrain UT7000S27.5 your go-to choice for commuting, neighbourhood rides, or trail adventures.

Specifications of Urban Terrain Tokyo Cycle/Bicycle City Bike 27.5

Bike Type: City Bike Age Range (Description): Big Kid Brand: Urban Terrain Number of Speeds: 1 Colour: Red, Black

Pros cons Premium Safety Brakes Partial Assembly Required Adjustable Saddle for Comfort

10.Alpha Bombay Cycle in 27.5 21

B0CBSL5MM5

The Alpha Bombay Cycle in 27.5 21 is a trailblazer in the world of cycling, where performance meets style effortlessly. This mountain bike, designed for the adventurous youth, boasts best bicycle in India credentials with a powerful combination of features. Take command of your ride with the precision of 21-speed Shimano gears, ensuring a seamless journey through diverse terrains. Equipped with fat tires of 27*2.40, this bike not only conquers rough trails but also adds a touch of boldness to your cycling experience.

The dual mechanical disc brakes provide reliable stopping power, giving you control and confidence on every descent. The front suspension fork absorbs bumps and shocks, making your off-road escapades smoother and more enjoyable. Navigating the urban jungle or tackling challenging trails, the straight handle of the Alpha Bombay Cycle offers a comfortable and responsive grip. Crafted from carbon steel, the frame ensures durability while maintaining a lightweight profile. In a sleek black colour, this mountain bike stands out as a modern and stylish choice for riders. As the best bicycle in India, the Alpha Bombay Cycle brings together innovation and practicality. With a blend of Shimano gears, sturdy build, and dynamic design, it's a unisex-youth bike that promises an exciting and reliable cycling experience. Unleash the thrill of the ride with a bicycle that embodies the spirit of adventure, proudly made by the esteemed manufacturer, 91 ktm.

Specifications of Alpha Bombay Cycle in 27.5 21

Bike Type: Mountain Bike Age Range (Description): Adult Brand: Generic Number of Speeds: 21 Colour: GREY

pros cons Dual mechanical disc brakes ensure reliable stopping. Moderate weight for a mountain bike. 21-speed Shimano gears for versatile riding.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Gear Head Motors Series E Electric Cycle 26 7 segment display Powerful, efficient, reliable 6 layer battery protection VIRTUS MOTORS Alpha-I Electric Bicycle Lightweight Digital Display Quick Release Seat Cyclo India Stryder Skybolt JR Model- MTB Speed Bicycle Modern and scientific features Let your gray matter sparkle Extend your life CYCLE Leader Spyder 27.5T MTB Cycle Tig Welded Steel Frame T-Type Handlebar Power Brakes for Effortless Braking system Omobikes Ladakh X7 | Hybrid Cycle Shimano 7 Gear 19" Alloy 6061 Aluminum Double Wall Alloy Rim Appgrow Foldable Bicycle European Design Build Quality cycles in India Inferior cycling experience or design Ninety ONE KTM Drago Cycle in 27.5T Comfortable and easy-to-handle cycle Hi-Tensile Steel Frame Fast Dynamic Disc Brakes Electric Cycle | HUM Long Range Standard Multi functional display Spring suspensions with shocker Powerful front & rear disc brake Urban Terrain Tokyo Cycle/Bicycle City Bike 27.5 Monitor your progress Customized 3 meal plans Outdoor doors just go smarter Alpha Bombay Cycle in 27.5 21 Frame Material‎Carbon steel Suspension Style‎Modern Brake Style‎Disc

Best overall product

The Gear Head Motors Series E Electric Cycle 26 stands out as the best overall product in the Indian cycling landscape. Its powerful 250W Gear Head motor, dual disc brakes, and high-performance Lithium-ion battery make it a top-tier choice. The 7-Segment display, adaptive Pedal Assist, and durable Carbon Steel frame contribute to an exceptional biking experience. With safety features, a range of up to 40 km on PAS, and 25 km on Throttle, it seamlessly combines style, safety, and performance, earning its place as the best overall bicycle in India.

Also read:Best bicycle under ₹15000: Top 10 budget-friendly options for you

Best value for money product

The Omobikes Ladakh X7 takes the title of the best value-for-money product. Crafted with precision, this hybrid city bike offers versatility for commuting and fitness purposes. With a Shimano 7 Gear system, lockout suspension, and lightweight design, it provides a seamless cycling experience. The 700*35 Nylon tires, Double Wall Alloy Rim, and JAK7 Mechanical Disc Brakes ensure stability and reliable stopping power. This bicycle, designed for riders aged 15 and above, combines style with performance, making it the epitome of value for money in the Indian cycling market.

How to choose a cycle in India?

Choosing the right cycle in India requires careful consideration of individual preferences, needs, and intended use. Start by determining the type of cycling you'll be doing – whether it's commuting, off-road adventures, or fitness. Consider factors such as frame material, size, and suspension based on your body type and comfort preferences. Evaluate the gear system, braking mechanism, and tire size for optimal performance. Budget constraints should also be taken into account, balancing quality and features within your financial range. Lastly, read reviews, compare specifications, and visit reputable stores to test-ride different models before making a final decision.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.