Woman who lost 34 kg shares 5 things she does right after waking up to burn belly fat faster: ‘Start with cinnamon…’

Belly fat is not just a cosmetic concern, it can affect overall health and energy levels. While many try extreme diets or rigorous workouts, sustainable weight loss often comes from consistent daily habits. Check out 5 morning habits to help you lose belly fat and boost energy levels. (Instagram/@hey.aimee.meier)

A woman named Aimee Meier, who shed 34 kg, shares in her September 12 Instagram post 5 things she does immediately after waking up each day to speed up belly fat loss. (Also read: Woman who lost 70+ kgs shares 5 daily habits that helped her lose weight and keep it off: ‘The real challenge was…’ )

1. Start with cinnamon water

Drinking cinnamon water first thing in the morning helps regulate blood sugar by improving insulin sensitivity. Mix 1 tsp of ground cinnamon in 1 cup of warm water and sip it slowly to kickstart your metabolism for the day.

2. Include GLP-1-boosting foods in breakfast

Adding foods like chia seeds, Greek yoghurt, or oats to your breakfast helps control hunger, manage insulin levels, and keep you feeling full for longer. These foods support fat-burning and overall metabolic health.

3. Avoid high-insulin foods

Cutting out sugar, pastries, and refined carbs helps keep your body in fat-burning mode for longer periods. Choosing whole, minimally processed foods supports stable energy levels and healthy weight management.

4. Drink coffee after breakfast

Enjoy your coffee only after a protein-rich breakfast containing around 30g of protein. This timing helps stabilise cortisol levels, enhance thermogenesis, and maximise the benefits of your morning caffeine.

5. Get sunlight and take a walk

A 10–15-minute walk outdoors while getting sunlight exposure helps reset your circadian rhythm, boost fat-burning hormones, and improve mood. Doing this after breakfast provides additional benefits for blood sugar balance and digestion.

Bonus: Try red light therapy or stomach vacuums to boost core activation and metabolic health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.