Doctor reveals 6 signs you might have insulin resistance: Belly fat, cravings for carbs or sugar, increased thirst

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, shared an Instagram post on August 6 in which he listed 'signs you might have insulin resistance'. Insulin resistance is a condition where the body's cells in the muscles, fat, and liver don't respond effectively to insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels. This can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and other health complications. Also read | Woman reveals what her body looked like when she had insulin resistance, shares how she reversed it and lost weight Belly fat can be a sign of insulin resistance, a condition where your body's cells don't respond effectively to insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels. Here's what you need to know.(Shutterstock)

If you're experiencing the following symptoms, it's essential to consult with a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment as they can perform tests like fasting glucose and insulin levels, glucose tolerance tests, and lipid profiles to assess your risk.

According to Dr Sood, here are some potential indicators to watch out for:

1. Increased belly fat

“High insulin levels promote fat storage, especially around the abdomen. When cells stop responding well to insulin, the body compensates by producing more of it. This excess insulin signals fat cells, particularly in the abdominal region, to store more energy. Over time, visceral fat builds up, increasing inflammation and the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease,” he said.

2. Acanthosis nigricans (Darkened skin folds)

He added, “Insulin resistance leads to elevated insulin in the bloodstream. High insulin can bind to insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1) receptors on skin cells, stimulating rapid growth and causing thick, velvety patches, typically on the neck, underarms, or groin.”

3. Fatigue after meals

According to Dr Sood, “Insulin-resistant cells don’t absorb glucose effectively, even when blood sugar is high. This means your cells remain energy-deprived, making you feel sluggish. On top of that, insulin spikes can cause a rapid drop in blood sugar (reactive hypoglycemia), leading to post-meal crashes, irritability, and tiredness.”

4. Cravings for carbs or sugar

He added, “Insulin resistance often causes unstable blood sugar levels. After eating, sharp insulin spikes can cause blood sugar dips, triggering rebound cravings for more sugar or starch to restore energy balance.”

5. Skin tags (Acrochordons)

Dr Sood said, “These small, soft growths commonly appear in skin folds. Chronically high insulin acts as a growth factor, promoting excessive cell proliferation in the skin. This is believed to occur through elevated IGF-1 and reduced IGF-binding proteins, which normally help regulate cell growth.”

6. Increased thirst

He concluded, “As blood sugar stays high, the kidneys attempt to flush out the excess by increasing urine production. This causes fluid loss, leading to dehydration. The resulting thirst is the body’s way of trying to restore hydration, but the cycle can continue if high glucose isn’t addressed.”

A 2023 study by the National Institutes of Health found that chronic insufficient sleep can raise insulin resistance in women, particularly postmenopausal women. Click here to know more. In a March 2025 interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Archana Batra explained the link between insulin resistance and belly fat. Click here to know everything she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.