Insulin resistance and stubborn belly fat: Doctor explains link, tips to manage

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps in regulating blood sugar in the body. However, insulin resistance is a condition when the cells in the muscles, fat and liver don't respond, leading to blood sugar spikes, which can further lead to serious health complications.

Dr. Archana Batra explained the link between insulin resistance and belly fat.

One of the downsides of high blood sugar levels in the body is unhealthy fat storage, which can show up as stubborn belly fat. In an interview with HT lifestyle, dietician Dr. Archana Batra explained the link between insulin resistance and belly fat.

Link between insulin resistance and belly fat:

Chronic stress and cortisol overload:

High stress levels cause you to produce more cortisol, which would lead to fat storage in the abdomen. Abdominal fat leads to insulin resistance. Fat around the abdomen releases inflammatory chemicals and fatty acids that interfere with insulin function.

Poor quality of sleep:

Sleep plays a very crucial role for maintaining healthy insulin sensitivity. Poor quality would interrupt metabolism in your body, which would make it harder to burn fat.

Hormonal Imbalance:

Conditions like insulin resistance, thyroid and PCOS (in women) can disrupt belly fat. High estrogen and low testosterone levels could accumulate fat.

Gut health issues:

Avoid eating overly processed foods and artificial sweeteners that would disrupt your gut.

Tips to Manage Insulin resistance and reduce belly fat:

Low-glycemic diet:

Choose complex carbohydrates such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains etc, over simple sugars. Take more fiber-rich foods such as nuts, beans, seeds etc. Balance meals with protein and healthy fats. Take foods high in Omega-3 fatty acids to improve insulin sensitivity.

Regular exercise:

Prioritise at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. Include both cardio and strength training exercises.

Prioritise sleep:

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule with 7-9 hours and create a relaxing bedtime routine.

Manage stress:

Practice stress-reduction techniques like meditation or yoga. Engage in hobbies and activities you enjoy.

Stay hydrated:

Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water per day. Avoid drinking sugary drinks.

Limit alcohol consumption:

Alcohol can interrupt blood sugar regulation. If you drink, set a limit for the drink.

