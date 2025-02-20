Diabetics, take note: Just 2 weeks of this simple habit may supercharge your insulin sensitivity, boost brain health

We all know that regular exercise is great for the body as it strengthens the heart, helps manage weight and improves overall fitness but what if hitting the gym could also boost your brainpower? A groundbreaking new research suggested that physical activity may directly enhance brain function by improving how brain cells respond to insulin, a hormone essential for blood sugar control. This exciting discovery could be a game-changer for maintaining cognitive health as we age. Pre-diabetes Warning: How this activity could protect your brain and blood sugar.(Image by Facty Health)

The science behind the brain-boosting benefits

A recent study published in the journal Aging Cell has revealed a potential mechanism behind the cognitive benefits of exercise. Researchers found that physical activity activates specific cellular processes in the brain linked to insulin function.

Insulin is primarily known for regulating blood sugar but it also plays a crucial role in brain health, influencing regions involved in thinking and memory. When brain cells become less responsive to insulin, cognitive function can decline—a problem that researchers are eager to address.

A study observed that continuous aerobic exercise can help in balancing blood sugar levels in people with type 1 diabetes.(Unsplash)

“We believe this work is important because it suggests exercise may work to improve cognition and memory by improving the abilities of insulin to act on the brain,” said Steven Malin, lead author of the study and an Associate Professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Health at Rutgers University.

Understanding insulin and brain health

To fully appreciate this research, it is essential to understand how insulin impacts the brain. When we consume carbohydrates, our blood sugar levels rise, triggering the release of insulin. This hormone helps move sugar from the bloodstream into cells, where it can be used for energy.

When the body effectively uses insulin, it is referred to as having high insulin sensitivity. However, in conditions like prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, insulin sensitivity declines, leading to elevated blood sugar levels and potential health complications—including cognitive decline.

Exercise has loads of health benefits and research says it reduces chance of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.(Pexels)

Beyond blood sugar management, insulin also plays a key role in brain function. It helps brain cells communicate and supports cognitive processes like learning and memory. If brain cells become resistant to insulin, they may not function optimally, increasing the risk of conditions like Alzheimer’s disease. That is why researchers are keen to explore ways to enhance insulin sensitivity in the brain—and exercise may be the answer.

The role of neuronal extracellular vesicles

A fascinating aspect of this study is the role of neuronal extracellular vesicles—tiny sacs released by brain cells that were once thought to be cellular waste. Scientists now recognise these vesicles as critical communication tools that transport proteins, including those involved in insulin signaling.

By analyzing these vesicles in blood samples, researchers can gain insights into brain health without invasive procedures. In this study, researchers focused on a protein called Akt, which plays a vital role in how cells respond to insulin. By measuring the levels of Akt in extracellular vesicles, they assessed how exercise impacts insulin sensitivity in the brain.

The exercise experiment: How it worked

To investigate the effects of exercise, researchers recruited 21 sedentary adults, primarily women, with an average age of 60 and diagnosed with prediabetes. These participants engaged in a two-week exercise program, completing 12 supervised cycling sessions at moderate to high intensity.

Before and after the program, they consumed a glucose drink to stimulate insulin production and blood samples were collected to measure changes in brain insulin sensitivity. The results were striking.

Exercise has long-lasting benefits on brain health.(Pexels)

After just two weeks of exercise, participants showed increased levels of Akt in their neuronal extracellular vesicles, indicating improved insulin sensitivity in the brain. These changes were even more pronounced after consuming the glucose drink, suggesting that exercise helps brain cells respond better to insulin during blood sugar spikes.

More than just a brain boost

In addition to brain-related benefits, the study also found that participants experienced improved overall blood sugar control and increased insulin sensitivity throughout their bodies. Some even lost a small amount of weight. This reinforces the idea that exercise isn’t just good for physical health—it’s also a powerful tool for brain health and metabolic well-being.

“If insulin is insufficient in the brain, that means not only will brain cells become potentially dysfunctional, but also they may fail to interact with each other properly,” Malin explained. “It’s like playing the game of telephone—at some point, the message gets lost when the brain becomes insulin resistant.”

Limitations and takeaway

While this study is promising, it is important to note its limitations. The sample size was small, primarily female and lacked a non-exercise control group. Future research should include larger, more diverse populations and explore different types of exercise over longer durations.

Additionally, studies that link these biological changes to actual cognitive improvements would help solidify the connection between exercise and brain health. Still, the takeaway is clear: regular physical activity has the potential to improve not only your physical health but also your cognitive function.

Whether it is cycling, jogging, swimming or simply taking brisk walks, incorporating movement into your routine could be one of the best ways to keep your brain sharp as you age. So, if you needed another reason to get moving—your brain will thank you for it!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.