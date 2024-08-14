In today's health-conscious world, understanding the relationship between obesity and bad cholesterol is essential for maintaining optimal heart health as a research by British Medical Journal highlights that high levels of LDL-C (low-density lipoprotein cholesterol), often dubbed as “bad cholesterol”, can be present even in individuals who are not obese. This underscores the importance of regular cholesterol screenings for everyone, regardless of body weight and BMI. Cardiovascular health alert: New guidelines stress early cholesterol testing, 5 expert tips for healthy heart (File Photo)

Recent guidelines from the Lipid Association of India (LAI) in 2024 emphasise on tailored LDL cholesterol targets approach based on individual risk factors, aiming to promote optimal heart health.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Siddhant Jain, Director Addiac Science at Shalby Hospital in Indore, shared, “Recognising the relationship between obesity and elevated LDL-C levels is essential. In my experience, I've noticed that around 50% of my patients exhibit high LDL-C levels, despite 60% of them not being obese. This underscores the necessity of routine cholesterol and lipid screenings. The latest guidelines from the Cardiological Society of India (CSI) categorize individuals into 'low-risk' and 'high-risk' groups, standardising the lipid profiling process and improving diagnostic accuracy.”

Why Knowing Bad Cholesterol is Crucial

Awareness and monitoring of cholesterol levels are key to a holistic approach to heart health as LDL-C can cause plaque buildup in arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. HDL-C, which is known as the “good” cholesterol helps remove LDL-C from the bloodstream.

Cholesterol levels are crucial indicators of heart health and while a healthy lifestyle, including balanced nutrition and regular exercise, is fundamental, it may not be enough on its own. Regular lipid and LDL-C screenings are essential as neglecting these checkups can lead to undetected elevated LDL-C levels, significantly increasing the risk of heart disease.

Metabolic Syndrome and Its Impact on Cholesterol Levels

Metabolic syndrome—a cluster of conditions including high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels and excess abdominal fat—significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Effective management of metabolic syndrome requires closely monitoring cholesterol levels to reduce the risk of heart conditions.

Dr Milan Chag, Interventional and Heart Transplant Cardiologist, Lipidologist and Preventive Cardiologist at Marengo CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad, said, “The recent CSI guidelines for dyslipidemia management, suggest that lipid profile test should begin by age of 18. Further, it will help us better in the diagnosis. Being non-obese doesn't guarantee low LDL-C levels. Early detection through regular monitoring of target LDL-C levels can prevent more serious health issues. Keeping the LDL to low level (< 70 mg/dL) and doing so in early life can help in preventing this disease.”

Taking a comprehensive approach

Here are a few steps for a healthy heart -

1. Healthy lifestyle: Adopting a balanced diet low in saturated fats and engaging in regular physical activity (such as 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week) are foundational steps.

2. Medications: When lifestyle changes are insufficient, medications to control cholesterol levels may be necessary. These should be prescribed and monitored by your doctors

3. Managing Comorbid Conditions: Effective management of conditions like diabetes and hypertension is crucial to controlling cholesterol levels and overall heart health.

4. Regular Lipid Profile Screening: Regular lipid profile screening is crucial for early detection of cholesterol. It helps in timely intervention and supports in reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

5. Managing Individualized LDL-C Targets: Recognising that LDL cholesterol targets vary among individuals based on factors like age, overall health and specific risk factors ensures personalised cholesterol management plans.

Understanding Your Target LDL-C Levels for Better Heart Health

Since each individual’s needs are unique, personalised prevention plans based on specific LDL-C goals are essential for effective heart disease management and prevention. By understanding the link between obesity and bad cholesterol and through regular lipid screenings, you can take proactive steps toward better heart health.

Stay informed about your LDL-C numbers, adopt a comprehensive health approach and you will be on your way to reducing the risk of heart disease.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.