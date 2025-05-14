Genelia D'Souza gave up meat and eats vegetarian meals for toned body at 37: ‘Indian diet is the most balanced diet’

Did you know Genelia D'Souza transitioned to a vegan lifestyle after being vegetarian for years? In the January 16, 2024 episode of the Pretty Healthy with Dr Priti podcast, the mother-of-two, who will soon be seen in Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, spoke about becoming a vegetarian around 2017, removing dairy products from her diet and eventually adopting a fully plant-based lifestyle. Also read | How to lose weight with vegetarian South Indian diet, according to fitness coach Genelia D'Souza follows a plant-based diet to stay fit and healthy. (Instagram/ geneliad)

Genelia emphasised that planning meals is crucial to ensure adequate protein intake on a vegan diet. She also mentioned that it takes time to adjust and find suitable vegan options. She raved about tofu, calling it a nutrient-rich food that offers several health benefits due to its high protein content, low-fat levels, and rich nutrient profile. Genelia added she finds the 'no-carbs' trend 'weird' and said 'there are carbs in everything, whether it's a banana' or something else.

‘Instead of palak paneer, I do palak tofu’

Asked to react to the myth that 'you cannot get enough protein on a plant-based diet', Genelia shared details of her meals and said: “Oh my God, I'm fed up with this. It is such a myth... I lifted 100 kg on a plant-based diet, so it's an absolute myth. Even a banana has 1 gram of protein... most of my dishes are converted into vegan dishes. So instead of palak paneer, I do palak tofu, and there are a lot of people who say 'Tofu is just not like paneer'. It's not supposed to be like paneer, but it can be really tasty. It's just the way you cook it or marinate it... tofu is the first grade of protein; it is in power with meat or anything else that people have protein for – it has low fat, and it has low carbohydrate, and no cholesterol. So, I mean, why wouldn't you choose that?”

‘Indian diet is the most balanced diet’

Sharing details of her plant-based diet, the actor said, “I feel the Indian diet is the most balanced diet. A: there's a lot of cooking that's involved. B: there's a lot of spices, so all foods are forgiving in this diet because you know every food can taste better if you spice it the right way. Whether you are veg, no-veg or vegan, mindful eating is a must. I have a menu that is set, I do it for the month actually. Planning and mindful eating are extremely important.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.