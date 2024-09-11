Indian are not eating a balanced diet. Here's a 50-50 split you should aim for every meal

A balanced diet consists of all the important nutrients required for the body to generate energy for proper functioning. The bodily functions carried out at all times require energy that we get from the food choices that we make. From plant-based diet to animal protein, the diet we consume should have all the essential nutrients. From protein, to carbohydrates, to healthy fats to vitamins to minerals, the body requires each of these nutrients. According to the guidelines, a healthy plate of food should consist of fruits and vegetables as the half. The other half should consist of cereals, millets, pulses, flesh foods, eggs, nuts, oilseeds, milk and curd. (Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Dietary guidelines that promote balanced diet: 8 key recommendations for healthy eating

Dietary guidelines for Indians:

According to the Dietary guidelines for Indians 2024, developed by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and National institute for Nutrition, for a 2000 Kcal Indian diet per day, certain portions are recommended for healthy eating. According to the guidelines, a healthy plate of food should consist of fruits and vegetables as the half. The other half should consist of cereals, millets, pulses, flesh foods, eggs, nuts, oilseeds, milk and curd.

However, according to the dietary patterns observed in Indians, people tend to consume less micro-nutrient rich food items such as whole grains, pulses and fresh produce. People also have the chronic habit of overconsuming cereals. The guidelines further stated that cereals can be consumed for 45 percent of the daily energy needs – for the rest of energy, we should focus more on less carbohydrate-rich nutrients.

ALSO READ: Live long and healthy: Follow these simple diet tips

Unhealthy eating habits in Indians:

The ICMR and NIN guidelines further observed the chronic unhealthy dietary patterns in Indians – ultra processed foods high in sugars, salt and fats can contribute to health conditions. This unhealthy eating habit combined with a sedentary lifestyle further contributes to micronutrient deficiencies and obesity rates. The study further observed the role of aggressive marketing in influencing people to make dietary preferences – this had steered people away from nutritious choices on their plate. In foods and beverages, high content of sugar, sodium and saturated fats can harm health.

ALSO READ: Nutritious diet can boost fertility and combat obesity. Here's how

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.