‘Glucose Goddess’ Jessie Inchauspé reveals fat-burning methods that don't require a gym. How many have you tried?

In today’s fast-paced lives, carving out dedicated time for the gym or structured workouts often feels impossible. Yet, the desire to stay fit and burn fat remains the same. The good news is that you don’t need fancy equipment or long hours at the gym to achieve your fitness goals - simple, everyday activities can be just as effective. Jessie Inchauspé recommends activities like walking, swimming or cycling performed over a long duration, for burning fat. (Unsplash)

Jessie Inchauspé, a French biochemist, NYT bestselling author, and health activist popularly known as the Glucose Goddess on social media, recently revealed a simple yet effective fat-burning method that can be seamlessly integrated into everyday life. In an Instagram video posted on August 14, she explained how moderate intensity physical activities, when performed over a long duration, accelerate fat burning by prompting the body to use fat reserves as its primary source of fuel instead of glucose. She also suggested the best exercises to include in your routine, that effectively burn fat.

Exercise that works best

According to Jessie, “moderate intensity, long exercising” works best for burning fat. It involves activities like brisk walking, dancing, or cycling at a steady pace for a duration of at least 30 minutes a day. The goal is to get your heart rate up, feel warmer, and breathe harder than normal while still being able to hold a conversation, according to the American Heart Association. The biochemist suggests “walking for a long time, cycling for a long time, swimming for a long time at moderate levels of intensity,” explaining that “Long moderate exercise helps your body burn fat for fuel instead of glucose.” The key is to perform these activities over a long duration.

How does it burn fat?

Jessie explains the mechanism behind how the body burns fat during moderate physical activity: “When you're at about 50% of your max heart rate, that's when your body is burning the most fat for fuel.”

She also recommends paying attention to building muscle mass and increasing metabolic flexibility, both of which play a crucial role in achieving sustainable fat loss. Stronger muscles help the body store more glycogen and improve energy use, ultimately supporting long-term fat loss. She elaborates, “If your goal is fat loss, you know, you should also be thinking about building your muscle mass and increasing your metabolic flexibility so your body can burn fat for fuel and can use up more of the food that you eat in terms of muscle glycogen storage.”

