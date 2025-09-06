French biochemist shares simple hack for enjoying fast food with fewer blood sugar spikes: ‘A powerful tool to reduce…'

Fast food has long been a guilty pleasure - quick, satisfying and widely loved. But behind the convenience and comfort lies a hidden cost: starchy burgers, fries and sugary add-ons can send blood sugar soaring, creating sharp glucose spikes that strain the body over time. The question many wonder is - can there be a healthier way to enjoy fast food without wreaking havoc on your system? Jessie Inchauspé has revealed a simple hack to lessen the impact of blood sugar spikes after consuming fast foods.(Unsplash)

Also Read | French biochemist reveals the best type of exercise for fat burning: ‘If your goal is fat loss, you should…’

Jessie Inchauspé, a French biochemist, NYT bestselling author, and health activist popularly known as the Glucose Goddess on social media, recently shared a personal experiment highlighting how small dietary tweaks can alter the body’s response to fast food.

In an Instagram video posted on August 6, she compared two identical meals, differing only in one small addition, to map the impact of fast food on glucose levels. Her findings point to a simple adjustment that can significantly blunt the physiological effects of a high-starch meal.

The experiment

In the video, Jessie shows a ‘fun and controversial’ graph which maps out glucose levels spiked after consuming a fast food meal. Jesse conducted the test with two identical fast-food meals - a cheeseburger and large fries - eaten on separate days.

“So, this is a big fast food meal with a cheeseburger, large fries, and on its own, of course, it creates a big glucose spike because it contains a lot of starches,” she said. The only difference: on one occasion, she “just added at the beginning of this fast food meal a green salad that I got at the same fast food chain, and I asked for some vinegar that they had in a little packet.” She ate the green salad topped with vinegar dressing before consuming her big fast food meal.

Adding the green vegetables before the starchy meal significantly decreased the spike in her glucose levels, producing a gentler, more controlled curve on the graph.

Also Read | French biochemist shares the ‘easiest way to reduce blood sugar spikes’: Do this simple 5–10 minute exercise after meals

Why is it controversial?

Jessie’s experiment could draw criticism from skeptics who may see it as offering a free pass to indulge in unlimited fast food, so long as it’s preceded by vegetables. However, Jessie clarifies, “What I'm explaining is that adding a veggie starter to your usual habits will significantly help your health. I'm not saying add a veggie starter and eat worse than before. I'm saying eat like you normally eat plus add this hack in and you will see an impact.” The goal isn’t to justify poor dietary choices, but to encourage realistic, incremental changes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.