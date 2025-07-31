Noida: 2 fast food shops gutted after short-circuit

Noida: Two fast-food shops in Noida’s Sector 27 were gutted following a short circuit in an electric cooking appliance on Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said, adding that the blaze was curbed within an hour and no injuries were reported. Local residents, however, said when a fast-food shopkeeper was cooking fries around 1 pm, a huge fireball occurred, which led to the incident. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The fire control room received information on the emergency helpline number around 1.15 pm about a fire breaking out at a fast-food shop in Sector 27, D Block.

“Upon receiving the information, two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and they extinguished the fire within an hour,” said Fire Officer (Phase 1) Shiv Narayan Singh.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had engulfed two more adjacent shops. Two shops were completely gutted in the fire while the third one was partially burnt as the shop owner had closed the shutter before it could spread rapidly, said officers.

“It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the electronic appliance while cooking,” Singh said.

When the shopkeeper managed to arrange fire extinguishers from a nearby shop, the blaze had already spread to a larger area, the residents added.

Fire officials said that they have advised all shopkeepers to keep a fire extinguisher in case of emergency.