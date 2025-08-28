French biochemist reveals the best type of exercise for fat burning: ‘If your goal is fat loss, you should…’

What is the best way to lose fat? While going on a caloric-deficient diet helps more often, it is exercise that can seal the deal at the end of the day. But which exercise is better to ensure that you are burning maximum fat in your fitness journey? Is it cardio, Pilates, strength training, or yoga? Jessie Inchauspé emphasises that moderate-intensity, long-duration workouts work best for fat loss. (Pexels)

Also Read | Nutritionist suggests gut-friendly and diabetes-friendly modak recipe to enjoy guilt-free during Ganesh Chaturthi

In an Instagram post shared on August 18, Jessie Inchauspé, a French biochemist, NYT bestselling author, and activist, known as Glucose Goddess on social media, revealed the answer: moderate intensity, long-duration exercise. Let's find out what she meant.

What is the best exercise to burn fat?

According to the French biochemist, the best type of exercise for fat burning is moderate-intensity, long-duration exercise because it helps burn the fat inside your body for fuel instead of glucose.

Stating examples of such exercises, Jessie shared that walking for a long time, cycling for a long time, and swimming for a long time at a moderate level of intensity are moderate-intensity, long-duration workouts.

How do they work? According to the biochemist, when you're at about 50 percent of your max heart rate while doing these workouts, that's when your body burns the most fat for fuel.

She added, “I love to go for long walks after dinner. Long moderate exercise helps your body burn fat for fuel instead of glucose.”

Why should you pair strength training with moderate-intensity, long-duration workouts?

The biochemist revealed that if your goal is fat loss, you should also consider building your muscle mass and increasing your metabolic flexibility. She explained, “This allows your body to burn fat for fuel and utilise more of the food you eat in terms of muscle glycogen storage.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.