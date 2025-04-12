Menu Explore
Nutritionist shares 3 calorie-deficit hacks that actually work for faster weight loss

ByTapatrisha Das
Apr 12, 2025 07:00 AM IST

From being mindful about our diet to prioritising protein and fibre, here are a few calorie-deficit hacks that can help in shedding the extra kilos.

In weight loss, most of the people follow a calorie-deficit diet to burn more calories than they consume. This helps in faster and sustained weight loss. However, as we watch our calorie intake, we should be mindful not to compromise on the nutritional intake. Less nutrition can lead to other health complications and slow down weight loss. Also read | Want to be on calorie deficit? Expert breaks down 2 meals a day plan with protein shake to burn calories

These calorie-deficit hacks can actually help in shedding the extra kilos.(Pexels)
These calorie-deficit hacks can actually help in shedding the extra kilos.(Pexels)

Lea Dombrowski is a nutritionist who keeps sharing important insights related to weight loss and calorie deficit on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. On April 10, Lea shared a post noting down calorie-deficit hacks that can actually help in shedding the extra kilos faster.

“Losing weight doesn’t have to be challenging, with the right changes it can be fun and easy,” wrote Lea in the caption.

Prioritise protein and fibre:

Protein and fibre help in keeping the body satiated for a longer time, combatting cravings and improving muscle mass. Also read | Nutritionist who dropped 25 kilos in 4 months, shares 10 hacks for faster weight loss

Here’s what you need to do:

  • Aim for 1 gram of ideal body weight in protein per day.
  • Eat 30-40 grams of protein per meal.
  • Aim for 25-30 grams of fibre per day.

Focus on a high protein diet.(Shutterstock)
Focus on a high protein diet.(Shutterstock)

Focus on high-volume, low-calorie foods:

High-volume and low-calorie meals help us to stick to the calorie-deficit plan, all the while giving us all the nutrients that we need.

Here’s what you need to do:

Mindfully eat:

We need to be mindful about our diet and should at only when we are hungry.

Here’s what you need to do:

  • Chew your food. Aim for an apple sauce like consistency before swallowing.
  • Spend at least 10-15 minutes with your meal and don’t rush.
  • Check-in and be mindful of your hunger vs fullness cues.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
