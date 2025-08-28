Nutritionist suggests gut-friendly and diabetes-friendly modak recipe to enjoy guilt-free during Ganesh Chaturthi

Come Ganesh Chaturthi, and modaks become a go-to choice for those craving something sweet during the joyous festival. However, eating too many modaks can cause health issues, too, for those dealing with gut issues or diabetes. Make the gut-friendly and diabetes-friendly modaks that both you and Bappa will love.

In an August 27 Instagram post shared by Deepsikha Jain, nutritionist, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition, UK, and national diabetes educator, shared a gut-friendly and diabetes-friendly modak recipe that you can try guilt-free during Ganesh Utsav. Let's find out how to make the sweet dish:

A gut- and diabetes-friendly modak recipe

Sharing the post on Instagram, the nutritionist wrote, “Modaks that are good for your gut and blood sugars. Let’s make festivals healthy and try not to go all out entirely. You still need to maintain a balance and eat better, which will not impact your gut health.”

To make the gut-friendly and diabetes-friendly modaks that both you and Bappa will love, the nutritionist suggested using the following ingredients. They are:

Dates/khajoor

Pumpkin seeds

Sunflower seeds

Almonds

Sattu Powder

How to make the modaks?

Detailing the recipe in her video, the nutritionist suggested: “As a choice of sweetener, I've chosen dates because they are extremely rich in fibre, which will not cause a sugar spike and is also great for your gut health.”

She paired the dates with seeds and nuts: “I've selected pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and almonds. Additionally, mix in 2 tablespoons of sattu powder, which will provide good consistency and will not create a sugar spike, making it suitable for those with diabetes.” Blend everything together.

Once you have all the ingredients, form it into a nice paste, and you can add a little bit of coconut oil, which is optional. Shape the paste into modaks, and then you can enjoy the sweets guilt-free.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.