AIIMS and Harvard gastroenterologist says ‘matcha is powerful drink to help lower cancer risk’: Know 2 more such drinks

Cancer is one of the most deadly diseases as it is the second-leading cause of death in the world. Thanks to improvements in cancer screenings, medications, treatment, and prevention steps, the survival rate is slowly getting better. Matcha is a concentrated form of green tea and, therefore, even more powerful in lowering cancer risk. (Shutterstock)

But how do people lower their chances of getting cancer? While there is plenty of advice out there, the most important step is to improve your lifestyle through diet and exercise. In an August 27 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, talked about three drinks that can lower your cancer risk. Let's find out what they are:

3 drinks to lower cancer risk

Sharing the post, the gastroenterologist wrote, “These 3 drinks could help lower your cancer risk — I have them daily as a gastroenterologist. Which of these do you drink every day?” Here are three drinks that the gastroenterologist mentioned can lower your cancer risk:

1. Green tea

According to the gastroenterologist, green tea is packed with antioxidants like catechins. He added that matcha, everyone's favourite beverage right now, is a concentrated form of green tea and, therefore, even more powerful.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), catechins are natural polyphenolic phytochemicals that exist in food and medicinal plants, such as tea, legumes, and Rubiaceae. Additionally, an increasing number of studies have associated the intake of catechin-rich foods with the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases in humans, such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

2. Green smoothie

To make a green smoothie, Dr Sethi suggested blending leafy greens like spinach or kale with cucumber, celery, and a little ginger. He stated that this drink is nutrient-dense and anti-inflammatory.

3. Turmeric latte/haldi milk

Calling the drink his favourite, the gastroenterologist said that curcumin, found in turmeric, fights inflammation and has anti-cancer properties. “I make mine with almond milk and a pinch of black pepper to boost absorption,” he revealed.

The FDA (the US Food and Drug Administration) has not approved the use of curcumin as a treatment for cancer or any other medical condition. Moreover, extensive research suggests that curcuminoids, the active ingredient in turmeric, interfere with multiple cell signalling pathways, providing support for the potential role of curcumin in modulating cancer development and progression.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.