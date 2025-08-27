Can breastfeeding protect your baby from diseases? Lactation expert shares 8 powerful benefits of breast milk

Breast milk isn’t just the first source of nutrition for your baby—it’s a powerhouse of immunity and strength. Packed with essential nutrients and protective properties, it helps shield infants from infections and lowers the risk of lifestyle diseases. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Shacchee Baweja, principal consultant, lactation, BLK - Max Super Specialty Hospital shared how breastfeeding can protect the baby from various diseases. Breastfeeding can protect the baby from various diseases. (Freepik)

1. The early milk

Colostrum or the early milk is teeming with numerous immune cells, antibodies and many antimicrobial substances (Lactoferrin, Lysozyme, oligosaccharides, cytokines, antioxidants to name a few!). That’s why it’s also known as the first vaccination of the baby. Also read | Is there a right time to stop breastfeeding? Gynaecologist shares 8 things that new parents need to know

2. Promotes good bacteria

Breastmilk contains substances that promote the growth of certain kind of good bacteria in the baby’s gut(intestines) thus supporting the gut microbiome.

3. Provides ready-made immunity

The immune component of breastmilk keeps changing based on what the baby needs. Baby’s saliva coming in contact with mother’s breast, sends signals and mother’s breasts secrete immune substances accordingly in the milk, thus providing ready-made immunity to the baby.

4. Strengthens immune system

Breastfed babies have lower incidence of Diarrheal diseases, Respiratory illnesses, Ear infections and many other infections. Immune properties of breastmilk strengthen immunity, prevent from getting infected and have quick recovery if they catch infection.

5. Prevents attach by infectious organisms

Breastmilk acts locally too (by coating the insides and outsides with immune cells) thus preventing attack by the infectious organisms. When the baby is taking milk from the mother, there is very low chance of contamination and catching a bug transmitted via food. The robust microbiome also acts as a barrier against disease causing organisms.

6. Protection against obesity, diabetes, hypertension, allergies, asthma

Breastfeeding is responsive feeding i.e. baby asks to be fed and feeds only as much as he needs, there is no over feeding, thus setting a stage for mindful eating and lower chance of obesity, blood pressure etc. Breastmilk contains optimal amount of nutrients for baby’s body. Because breastmilk proteins are not foreign to baby’s body (as opposed to animal milk which contains animal protein), there is a lower risk of developing allergies, type 1 diabetes etc. Also read | Nutrition for new mothers: Expert shares 7 diet tips for breastfeeding moms

7. Protection against dental caries

Contrary to popular belief, the immune properties of breastmilk are protective against tooth decay. It’s the poor oral hygiene that causes tooth decay.

8. Protection against cancers

Breastmilk contains alpha lactalbumin which is found to have anti-cancer properties. Also there's a strong correlation between breastfeeding and a lower incidence of breast and ovarian cancers in the mother.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.