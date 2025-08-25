Is there a right time to stop breastfeeding? Gynaecologist shares 8 things that new parents need to know

Breastfeeding provides essential nutrition for infants, yet it’s often surrounded by myths and confusion. With the right guidance, parents can approach this crucial phase with confidence and ease. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sarada Vani N, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, shared a few things about breastfeeding that new parents should be aware of. Also read | Doctor reveals which is better for your baby in the first 6 months: Breast milk or formula? Mothers need to follow proper diet to ensure they stay healthy for breastfeeding.(Shutterstock)

1. Exclusive breastfeeding is crucial in the early years

Exclusive breastfeeding is highly advised for the first six months of a baby's life. Following that, breast milk should be continued for up to two years or longer, depending on the comfort levels of both the mother and the child, along with age-appropriate supplementary foods.

2. Less breastfeeding doesn’t mean less nutrition

Breast milk is rich in natural nutrients. As babies grow and solid foods are gradually introduced, they may breastfeed less frequently, but breast milk still provides essential nutrients and immune support.

3. No fixed end date for breastfeeding

There’s no medical requirement to stop breastfeeding at a certain time. It’s a personal decision between the mother and child. Breastfeeding can be safely continued as long as both are comfortable.

There's no fixed date to stop breastfeeding.(Photo by Pexels)

4. Beyond nutrition there is immune protection and emotional bonding

Breast milk is rich in antibodies that protect babies from illnesses like respiratory infections, allergies, diarrhea, and ear infections, and even helps reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

5. Concerns About low milk supply are common but often unfounded

Many new mothers worry about insufficient milk. In reality, if the baby is feeding 8–12 times a day, gaining weight steadily, and producing 6–8 wet diapers daily, milk production is typically adequate. Also read | New to breastfeeding? Gynac shares 10 tips every new mother should know

6. Maternal nutrition and hydration matter

Breastfeeding increases a mother’s nutritional demands. A balanced diet—rich in proteins, fruits, vegetables, and dairy—is crucial. Continue taking prenatal vitamins and stay well-hydrated. Moderate exercise is safe and even beneficial during breastfeeding.

7. When breastfeeding may not be advisable

Breastfeeding is restricted in certain rare situations:

Infants with classic galactosemia (a rare genetic metabolic disorder in which babies are born without the ability to convert the milk sugar, galactose, into glucose)

Mothers with untreated HIV

Use of illicit drugs (e.g., cocaine)

Active herpes lesions on the breast

Ebola virus infection

In such cases, formula feeding is the safer alternative.

8. Temporary medical conditions don't always mean stopping

Infections like tuberculosis or chickenpox may temporarily restrict direct breastfeeding. However, expressed milk is still a safe and effective way to nourish the baby, while maintaining milk supply through regular pumping.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.